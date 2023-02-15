U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.52
    -15.61 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.51
    -126.76 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,938.72
    -21.43 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,931.69
    -8.22 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.51
    -0.55 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.40
    -20.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.29 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0675
    -0.0065 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7680
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0169 (-1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1830
    +1.1130 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,756.59
    +540.29 (+2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    518.46
    +12.33 (+2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,995.10
    +41.25 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Global Fish Processing Market to Reach $207.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fish Processing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031566/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Fish Processing Market to Reach $207.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Fish Processing estimated at US$189.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$207.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Frozen, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 1.4% CAGR and reach US$95.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Preserved segment is readjusted to a revised -0.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $51.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.5% CAGR

The Fish Processing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$51.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$38.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.5% and 2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.5 Billion by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured)
- Channel Fish Processing Company nc.
- Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- Leroy Seafood Group ASA
- Marine Harvest ASA
- Maruha Nichiro Corporation
- Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.
- Norway Pelagic ASA
- Pelagia AS
- Pesconova S.A.
- Royal Greenland A/S
- Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031566/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Fish Processing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Frozen by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Frozen by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Frozen by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preserved by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Preserved by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Preserved by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Categories by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Categories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Deboning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Deboning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Deboning by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Skinning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Skinning by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Skinning by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Slaughtering by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Slaughtering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Slaughtering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gutting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Gutting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Gutting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Scaling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Scaling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Scaling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Filleting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Filleting by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Filleting by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Marine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 36: World 18-Year Perspective for Marine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inland by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Inland by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 39: World 18-Year Perspective for Inland by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 40: World Fish Processing Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Fish Processing by Category -
Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product
Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 46: USA 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: USA 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and Inland for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 55: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Fish Processing by Category -
Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product
Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Fish Processing by Category -
Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product
Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 85: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 94: France 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types,
Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Source - Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 106: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 112: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Fish Processing Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Fish Processing by Category -
Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product
Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 121: UK 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fish
Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR

Table 123: UK Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: UK 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by Source -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and Inland for
the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other
Categories - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Fish Processing by
Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other Categories Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Category - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Frozen,
Preserved and Other Categories for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 128: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Product Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other
Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting, Scaling and Filleting -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Spain Historic Review for Fish Processing by Product
Type - Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering,
Gutting, Scaling and Filleting Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 130: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Deboning, Skinning, Other Product Types, Slaughtering, Gutting,
Scaling and Filleting for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 131: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Source - Marine and Inland - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 132: Spain Historic Review for Fish Processing by Source -
Marine and Inland Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Fish Processing by
Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Marine and
Inland for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fish Processing by Category - Frozen, Preserved and Other

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031566/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Loses -77.24% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner

    The heavy selling pressure might have exhausted for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) as it is technically in oversold territory now. In addition to this technical measure, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher indicates that the stock is ripe for a trend reversal.

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Warren Buffett's Company Boosted Its Stake In Only Three Major Companies in Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway, for the first time in years, neither added a brand new position nor fully liquidated an existing holding in the fourth quarter.

  • Why Marathon Oil (MRO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

    Marathon Oil (MRO) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

  • Vanguard to Liquidate a Mutual Fund for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Asset manager Vanguard Group plans to shutter a US mutual fund for the first time since the throes of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesThe $98 million Vanguard

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

    Stocks moving in after-hours: Airbnb, TripAdvisor, Devon Energy

  • I will leave my daughter my house, but she doesn’t want to take over my $250,000 mortgage. Should she rent the house, or just sell it?

    My house is worth $450,000, with a loan balance of $248,000, which I had recently refinanced to a 3.35% mortgage rate. It is kind of you to give your daughter a financial leg-up by willing your home to her.

  • I've Got a $3 Million Portfolio. How Much Interest Will I Get Off It?

    When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here come the 5% CDs

    If you’re looking for certificates of deposit, the interest rates on offer should be—here’s hoping—heading higher following the latest inflation numbers out Tuesday morning. You can already get 5% on a one-year CD if you shop around, and there should be more—and maybe better—on offer soon following the latest economic news, which has sent the money markets jumping around. January’s inflation data came in higher than expected, and the markets were surprised by the news, even though Federal Reserve Chairman Jay Powell had basically told them this was going to happen at his press conference a couple of weeks ago.

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Is Down After Hours

    Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) shares are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results. What Happened: Devon Energy reported adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.66 per share, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.75 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, up 18% year-over-year, resulting in $1.1 billion in free cash flow for the quarter. Devon Energy said productio

  • Buffett's firm buys Apple, slashes chipmaker and bank stakes

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc. revealed several changes to its stock portfolio in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. Many investors follow the company's moves closely because of Buffett's remarkably successful investing record over the decades. Berkshire picked up nearly 21 million more shares in the iPhone maker during the final three months of last year to give it 915.6 million shares at the end of 2022.

  • The peak of this market rally is almost here, says JPMorgan. Time to ditch U.S. stocks, and buy these instead, says Wall Street giant.

    Once positioning recovers, Q1 is in our view likely to mark the high point of the market, says JPMorgan, one of last year's biggest bulls.

  • Morningstar Lists Surging Stocks That are Still Undervalued

    Just because the S&P 500 index has leaped 8% so far this year doesn't mean that all stocks are overvalued.

  • Buffett’s Quick $3.7 Billion Sale of TSMC Stock Spooks Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett slashed his holding of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. just months after disclosing a major stake, an unusually quick reversal by the legendary stock picker that’s chilling investor sentiment toward the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaGunman Kills Three at

  • Chipmaker Blasts Into Buy Zone On IoT Expansion, 700% Growth

    As semiconductor stocks soar, GlobalFoundries inks a deal with GM to make chips and posts 700% growth. GFS stock soars on the news.

  • Here's How I'd Approach Palo Alto Networks

    Goldman initiated coverage of security software company Palo Alto Networks on Tuesday with a $205 price target. In this daily bar chart of PANW, below, I can see that prices made a "V" bottom in January. PANW has rallied above the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.

  • The 6-Month T-Bill Breaches 5%. It Hasn’t Been This High Since 2007.

    The rate on U.S. six-month Treasury bills surpassed 5% on Tuesday, meaning investors can earn even more on their short-term cash.

  • Vanguard Funds - 10 Best Vanguard Mutual Funds

    Top-Rated Vanguard Mutual Funds as of 1/31/23 Fund Name, Ticker, Overall Rating, (Risk Grade) Vanguard Municipal Money Mkt Inv A+ (A+) Vanguard NY Municipal Mny Mkt Inv VYFXX A+ (A+) Vanguard Market ...