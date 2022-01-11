Global Fitness App Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function and Geography

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fitness App Market (2021-2026) by Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Fitness App Market is estimated to be USD 6.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.59 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%.



Market Dynamics

The increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, increasing the use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and growing awareness about diet-related diseases are driving the growth of the Global Fitness App Market. Also, the easy accessibility and time-based flexibility to fitness-related information have enhanced the market's growth.

Furthermore, the fitness app is expanding its presence in Nutrition and Wellness applications and has specialized apps offering such as diet, meditation, sleep monitoring, and specific female-focused fitness apps. The major players are investing in fitness app to develop new features such as virtual experience and activity trackers, creating a lucrative opportunity for the market.



However, technical issues and the high cost of in-app purchases are likely to restrain the market growth.



The Global Fitness App Market is segmented further based on Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in the report are Adidas, Fitbit, Fitnesskeeper, Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Nike, Noom, Under Armour, Aaptiv, Appinventiv, Google, Samsung Electronics, Lenovo, etc



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fitness App Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 High Emphasis on Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones and Tablets and Wearable Devices

4.1.3 Increasing Awareness about Diet Related Diseases

4.1.4 Easy Accessibility and Time Flexibility to Fitness, Nutrition, and Information

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Technical Issues in Apps

4.2.2 High Cost of In-App Purchases

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Rising Investments in Fitness Apps

4.3.3 Growing Demand for Real-Time Data

4.3.4 Growing Demand for Fitness Apps for Different Purposes

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Inaccurate Data Results of Tracking And/Fitness

4.4.2 High Data Requirements from the Consumers



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Fitness App Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Exercise & Weight Loss

6.3 Activity Tracking

6.4 Diet & Nutrition

6.5 Muscle Gain



7 Global Fitness App Market, By Function

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Activity Tracking

7.3 Medication Adherence

7.4 Disease Management

7.5 Lifestyle Management



8 Global Fitness App Market, By Gender

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Male

8.3 Female



9 Global Fitness App Market, By Platform

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IoS

9.3 Android

9.4 Windows



10 Global Fitness App Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 America

10.2.1 Argentina

10.2.2 Brazil

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Chile

10.2.5 Colombia

10.2.6 Mexico

10.2.7 Peru

10.2.8 United States

10.2.9 Rest of Americas

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Austria

10.3.2 Belgium

10.3.3 Denmark

10.3.4 Finland

10.3.5 France

10.3.6 Germany

10.3.7 Italy

10.3.8 Netherlands

10.3.9 Norway

10.3.10 Poland

10.3.11 Russia

10.3.12 Spain

10.3.13 Sweden

10.3.14 Switzerland

10.3.15 United Kingdom

10.3.16 Rest of Europe

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Egypt

10.4.2 Israel

10.4.3 Qatar

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 South Africa

10.4.6 United Arab Emirates

10.4.7 Rest of MEA

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 Australia

10.5.2 Bangladesh

10.5.3 China

10.5.4 India

10.5.5 Indonesia

10.5.6 Japan

10.5.7 Malaysia

10.5.8 Philippines

10.5.9 Singapore

10.5.10 South Korea

10.5.11 Sri Lanka

10.5.12 Thailand

10.5.13 Taiwan

10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Quadrant

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Strategic Initiatives

11.3.1 M&A and Investments

11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adidas

12.2 Appinventiv

12.3 Asics

12.4 ASICS Digital

12.5 Azumio

12.6 BetterME

12.7 FitNow

12.8 Fooducate

12.9 Google

12.10 Grand Apps

12.11 Lenovo

12.12 MyFitnessPal

12.13 Nike

12.14 Noom

12.15 PEAR Sports

12.16 Polar Electro

12.17 Samsung

12.18 Under Armour

12.19 Willow Tree

12.20 YAZIO



13 Appendix



