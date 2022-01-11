U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

Global Fitness App Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function and Geography

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fitness App Market (2021-2026) by Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fitness App Market is estimated to be USD 6.12 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13.59 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.3%.

Market Dynamics

The increasing emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, increasing the use of smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices, and growing awareness about diet-related diseases are driving the growth of the Global Fitness App Market. Also, the easy accessibility and time-based flexibility to fitness-related information have enhanced the market's growth.

Furthermore, the fitness app is expanding its presence in Nutrition and Wellness applications and has specialized apps offering such as diet, meditation, sleep monitoring, and specific female-focused fitness apps. The major players are investing in fitness app to develop new features such as virtual experience and activity trackers, creating a lucrative opportunity for the market.

However, technical issues and the high cost of in-app purchases are likely to restrain the market growth.

The Global Fitness App Market is segmented further based on Type, Function, Gender, Platform, Function, and Geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in the report are Adidas, Fitbit, Fitnesskeeper, Azumio, MyFitnessPal, Nike, Noom, Under Armour, Aaptiv, Appinventiv, Google, Samsung Electronics, Lenovo, etc

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fitness App Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 High Emphasis on Maintaining a Healthy Lifestyle
4.1.2 Increasing Use of Smartphones and Tablets and Wearable Devices
4.1.3 Increasing Awareness about Diet Related Diseases
4.1.4 Easy Accessibility and Time Flexibility to Fitness, Nutrition, and Information
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Technical Issues in Apps
4.2.2 High Cost of In-App Purchases
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Emerging Markets
4.3.2 Rising Investments in Fitness Apps
4.3.3 Growing Demand for Real-Time Data
4.3.4 Growing Demand for Fitness Apps for Different Purposes
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Inaccurate Data Results of Tracking And/Fitness
4.4.2 High Data Requirements from the Consumers

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Fitness App Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Exercise & Weight Loss
6.3 Activity Tracking
6.4 Diet & Nutrition
6.5 Muscle Gain

7 Global Fitness App Market, By Function
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Activity Tracking
7.3 Medication Adherence
7.4 Disease Management
7.5 Lifestyle Management

8 Global Fitness App Market, By Gender
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Male
8.3 Female

9 Global Fitness App Market, By Platform
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IoS
9.3 Android
9.4 Windows

10 Global Fitness App Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 America
10.2.1 Argentina
10.2.2 Brazil
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Chile
10.2.5 Colombia
10.2.6 Mexico
10.2.7 Peru
10.2.8 United States
10.2.9 Rest of Americas
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Austria
10.3.2 Belgium
10.3.3 Denmark
10.3.4 Finland
10.3.5 France
10.3.6 Germany
10.3.7 Italy
10.3.8 Netherlands
10.3.9 Norway
10.3.10 Poland
10.3.11 Russia
10.3.12 Spain
10.3.13 Sweden
10.3.14 Switzerland
10.3.15 United Kingdom
10.3.16 Rest of Europe
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.4.1 Egypt
10.4.2 Israel
10.4.3 Qatar
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 South Africa
10.4.6 United Arab Emirates
10.4.7 Rest of MEA
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 Australia
10.5.2 Bangladesh
10.5.3 China
10.5.4 India
10.5.5 Indonesia
10.5.6 Japan
10.5.7 Malaysia
10.5.8 Philippines
10.5.9 Singapore
10.5.10 South Korea
10.5.11 Sri Lanka
10.5.12 Thailand
10.5.13 Taiwan
10.5.14 Rest of Asia-Pacific

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Competitive Quadrant
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Strategic Initiatives
11.3.1 M&A and Investments
11.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
11.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adidas
12.2 Appinventiv
12.3 Asics
12.4 ASICS Digital
12.5 Azumio
12.6 BetterME
12.7 FitNow
12.8 Fooducate
12.9 Google
12.10 Grand Apps
12.11 Lenovo
12.12 MyFitnessPal
12.13 Nike
12.14 Noom
12.15 PEAR Sports
12.16 Polar Electro
12.17 Samsung
12.18 Under Armour
12.19 Willow Tree
12.20 YAZIO

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7cjs9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


