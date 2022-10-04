U.S. markets close in 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,773.55
    +95.12 (+2.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,168.30
    +677.41 (+2.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,130.87
    +315.44 (+2.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,765.34
    +56.47 (+3.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.19
    +2.56 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +31.00 (+1.82%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.50 (+2.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9984
    +0.0157 (+1.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    -0.0340 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1455
    +0.0136 (+1.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0470
    -0.5730 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,093.31
    +583.19 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.12
    +10.68 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.46
    +177.70 (+2.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,992.21
    +776.42 (+2.96%)
     

The Global Fitness App Market is expected to grow by $41.09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Fitness App Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the fitness app market and it is poised to grow by $41. 09 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 17. 1% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fitness App Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664210/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the fitness app market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of mobile apps, the growing adoption of wearable devices, and increasing awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.
The fitness app market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The fitness app market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Lifestyle monitoring
• Health monitoring
• Others

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• APAC
• Europe
• Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increasing number of m and a and collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the fitness app market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments and rising consumer interest in yoga, aerobics, and mixed martial arts (MMA) will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the fitness app market covers the following areas:
• Fitness app market sizing
• Fitness app market forecast
• Fitness app market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fitness app market vendors that include adidas AG, Alphabet Inc., ASICS Corp., Azumio Inc, BetterMe Ltd., Diverse Retails Pvt. Ltd., Fiit Ltd., Fitness Connection, Fooducate Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Jefit Inc., MINDBODY Inc., Nike Inc, PEAR Sports LLC, Polar Electro Oy, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., Wahoo Fitness LLC, WellDoc Inc., and YAZIO GmbH. Also, the fitness app market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664210/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Apple's second-generation AirPods fall to a new low of $79

    That's $10 less than we saw last Black Friday.

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • Ford stock rises on Q3 car sales, EV deliveries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in shares for Ford.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollBrazil has so much fe

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanTrump Asks to Push Special M

  • AstraZeneca acquires local startup at 660% premium

    AstraZeneca Rare Disease, the local division formed when the British pharma giant acquired Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. last year, has scooped up a struggling local biotech at a significant premium. AstraZeneca plc (Nasdaq: AZN) is buying LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC) for $2.07 per share, a 660% premium that values the total acquisition at $68 million. Lexington-based LogicBio has been struggling since February, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a halt to an early-stage trial testing a drug in pediatric patients with methylmalonic acidemia, a disorder in which the body cannot break down certain proteins and fats.

  • 3 Stocks From the Growing Digital Orthodontic Space in Focus

    The orthodontic treatment market has experienced substantial recovery, primarily owing to the easing of restrictions and mass opening up of the economy in 2022.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. oil groups urge Biden to take fuel export ban off table -letter

    (Reuters) -The largest U.S. oil trade groups said on Tuesday that they have "significant concerns" that the Biden administration is considering limiting fuel exports to lower consumer prices and urged top officials to take the option off the table, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The joint letter from the American Petroleum Institute and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm represents the latest volley in a clash between the oil industry and the Biden administration over high energy prices. U.S. President Joe Biden has made battling an energy-led surge in consumer prices a top priority and has repeatedly chided oil companies for earning bumper profits at a time of record gasoline prices.

  • More than half of CEOs consider workforce reductions over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • 3 Revolutionary Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are developing remarkable therapies that, instead of merely treating disorders, have the potential to cure them or at least make an impact that no other drug has to date. The reason that's not a big cause for alarm is that the company's second-quarter revenue of $2.86 billion would be up 20% over the same period in 2021 if its COVID-19 therapy, REGEN-COV, was excluded from total revenue. The company's sales of the treatment ended late last year when government contracts for the therapy ended.

  • Why California is paying nearly 70% more for gasoline at the pump than the rest of the country

    California has pretty much always paid much more than the nation for gasoline at the pump, in part due to higher taxes and a more expensive blend of fuel, but an average price that's nearly 70% more than just about everyone else in the U.S. is a bit extreme.

  • Microsoft Could Miss Earnings, but Buy the Stock Anyway, Says Analyst

    Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan lowered his already below-consensus estimates, and cut the price target. He still has an Outperform rating on shares because of strong cloud outlook.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Electric vehicle, semiconductor industries eager to build out Pinal County supply chain

    Leaders in the electric vehicle and semiconductor industries spoke at a recent Phoenix Business Journal panel about what they envision for the future of their companies in Pinal County — and what makes it such an attractive part of the region to spread out with a big industrial facility footprint.

  • Why Oil Stocks ExxonMobil, Phillips 66, and Marathon Oil Were Higher Today

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.

  • New Research for BlackBerry Reveals Organizations in All Sectors Lack Tools and Teams to Address Cybersecurity Threats

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today published new research highlighting the challenges organizations in all major sectors face in maintaining and improving their overall cybersecurity posture.