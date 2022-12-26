U.S. markets closed

Global Fitness Clothing Market to 2027: Increasing Incomes in Developing Countries and Popularity of Physical Fitness Drives Growth

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Fitness Clothing Market

Global Fitness Clothing Market
Global Fitness Clothing Market

Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fitness Clothing Market (2022-2027) by Gender, Type, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fitness Clothing Market is estimated to be USD 63.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 90.89 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.32%.

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Fitness Clothing Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service.

Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Fitness Clothing Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses the Global Fitness Clothing Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Fitness Clothing Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • The Growing Geriatric Population Along with Rising Obese Population

  • Increasing Incomes in Developing Countries and Popularity of Physical Fitness

  • Rising Adventure Sports

Restraints

  • Rising Prices of Raw Materials

Opportunities

  • Increasing Innovations in Fabrics

  • Development in E-Commerce

Challenges

  • Changing Tastes and Preferences of Consumers Along with Increasing Labour Shortages

Market Segmentation

The Global Fitness Clothing Market is segmented based on Gender, Type, and Geography.

  • By Gender, the market is classified into Children's Wear, Men's Wear, and Women's Wear.

  • By Type, the market is classified into Accessories, Basic Fitness Clothing, Cold Weather Fitness Clothing, Footwear, and Swimsuits.

  • By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

  • Adidas Ag

  • Anta Sports Products Ltd.

  • ASICS Corp.

  • Bravada International Ltd.

  • Columbia Sportswear Company

  • Gap, Inc.

  • GK Elite Sportswear Co.

  • Hanesbrands, Inc.

  • Hosa International

  • Kappa Co.

  • Li Ning Company Ltd.

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc.

  • Mizuno Corp.

  • Nike, Inc.

  • Patagonia, Inc.

  • Peak Sport Products Co. Ltd.

  • Puma SE

  • Reebok International Ltd.

  • TerraFrog Clothing Corp.

  • VF Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sbq24y

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


