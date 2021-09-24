U.S. markets closed

Global Flame Retardant Chemicals Market 2021 with Pre - and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis by End-user (building and construction, electricals and electronics, textile, transportation, and others);by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America)

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flame retardant chemicals market is expected to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2021-2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.70%. The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Flame Retardants Chemicals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Download Free Sample Report

The rise in infrastructure development is notably driving the flame retardant market growth, although factors such as environmental and health concerns caused by flame retardant may impede market growth

Is there any relief during this COVID pandemic? Request Free Sample Research Report

As per Technavio, the stringent fire safety standards will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2021-2025.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Bromine Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Global Brominated Flame Retardants Market

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the flame retardant market by End-user (Building and construction, Electricals and electronics, Textile, Transportation, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

54% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for flame retardant chemicals market in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Stringent fire safety standards will facilitate the flame retardant market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Know more about the global trends impacting the future of the market, download a free sample: Download Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flame-retardant-chemicals-market-2021-with-pre--and-post-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-end-user-building-and-construction-electricals-and-electronics-textile-transportation-and-othersby-geography-apac-europe-north--301382695.html

SOURCE Technavio

