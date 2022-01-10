U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

Global Flame-Retardant Resin Market in the Composites Industry Report 2021: Increased Need for FR4 Laminates in the Electronics Industry to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flame-Retardant Resin Market in The Composites Industry: Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is likely to generate a myriad of opportunities for its stakeholders by reaching an unprecedented figure of US$ 7.0 billion in 2026. The primary growth drivers are the stringent fire and safety standards along with the increased need for FR4 laminates in the electronics industry.

It is estimated that FR resin is likely to remain one of the most important resin types in the overall composite resins market in the forthcoming years.

The strict legislative frameworks and industrial requirements have a big influence on the development of flame retardants. Depending on the corresponding national legislation for health and environmental security, fire safety requirements vary by region, particularly in Europe and North America.

The FR resin market is a unique business with usage in specific applications. The COVID pandemic had different impacts on the demand for FR resins in different applications/industries. For instance, aerospace & defense, transportation, and marine were some of the major markets that recorded hefty declines in 2020.

However, the E&E industry, the biggest demand generator for FR resins, registered growth in that trying time, offsetting the declines of other market segments. As a whole, the FR resin market in the composites industry witnessed a contracted growth of 2% from 2019 to 2020).

Segments' Analysis

Based on end-use industry type, the FR resin market in the composites industry is segmented as marine, transportation, electrical & electronics (E&E), building & construction, aerospace & defense, pipe & tank, and others. Over the next five years, E&E is likely to remain the largest market segment, witnessing growth at a significant pace.

In the E&E business, the FR resins are largely used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCB). The PCBs are made with a variety of laminates, including paper, FR-4, CEM, and polyamide. The most prevalent varieties are FR-4 and CEM, both of which predominantly use FR epoxy resins.

On the basis of resin type, the market is bifurcated into epoxy, phenolic, polyester, and others. Among these segments, epoxy is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period. The FR epoxy resins have several superior properties, including strength, adhesiveness, adaptability, moisture absorbency, and minimal volumetric shrinkage, as a result of which, this resin is gaining popularity in the composites market. The most common application for FR epoxy resins is printed circuit boards (PCBs).

In terms of fiber type, the market is classified as glass fiber and other fibers. Glass fiber is expected to remain dominant over the next five years. The fiber type is extremely preferred across all the end-use industries. The other fibers segment is expected to grow at a higher pace, during the forecast period, driven by the increasing penetration of carbon composites due to a higher requirement of lightweight components.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to generate the largest demand for FR resins during the forecast period. This is because of several factors including the gradual shift of the E&E industry from the developed global economies to the developing countries in Asia, rising demand for high-speed trains and metro rails, indigenous development of commercial and regional aircraft, and increased construction activities. In the forthcoming years, the region is also likely to remain the most appealing market across the globe.

In recent years, there were several key strategic alliances and M&As in the market with the purpose to strengthen product portfolio, widen geographical reach, increase the customer base, enhance product development and technical capabilities, etc.

For example, in 2019, INEOS acquired the composites business of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. This transaction, when combined with Ashland's cost reduction program, helped Ashland to be in a better position to deliver sustained growth earnings and significant value for shareholders.

In addition, in 2020, Huntsman Advanced Materials completed the acquisition of CVC Thermoset Specialties (CTS), a North American specialty chemical manufacturer, serving industrial composites, adhesives, and coating markets.

Key Players

  • Hexion Inc

  • Huntsman International LLC

  • Olin Corporation

  • Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

  • INEOS Group Ltd

  • AOC Resins

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • Interplastic Corporation

  • Polynt Reichhold Group

  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co, Ltd

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Environment Analysis
2.1. Supply Chain Analysis
2.2. PEST Analysis
2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis
2.4. Emerging Trends
2.5. Market Drivers
2.6. Market Challenges

3. Flame-Retardant Resin Market In The Composites Industry - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment
3.1. Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)
3.2. Market Scenario Analysis (Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic)
3.3. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Market Assessment
3.4. GDP Loss vs Market Loss

4. Flame-Retardant Resin Market in The Composites Industry - Market Assessment (2015-2026)
4.1. End-Use Industry Type Analysis
4.1.1. Marine: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.2. Transportation: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.3. Electrical & Electronics: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.4. Building & Construction: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.5. Aerospace & Defense: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.6. Pipe & Tank: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.1.7. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.2. Resin Type Analysis
4.2.1. Epoxy: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.2.2. Phenolic: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.2.3. Polyester: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.2.4. Others: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.3. Fiber Type Analysis
4.3.1. Glass Fiber: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.3.2. Other Fibers: Regional Trend and Forecast (US$ Million and Million Lbs.)
4.4. Regional Analysis

5. Competitive Analysis
5.1. Market Consolidation Level
5.2. Competitive Landscape
5.3. Market Share Analysis
5.4. Product Portfolio Analysis
5.5. M&As, JVs, Collaborations, Strategic Alliances, etc.
5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Strategic Growth Opportunities
6.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis
6.1.1. Market Attractiveness by End-Use Industry Type
6.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Resin Type
6.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Fiber Type
6.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Region
6.1.5. Market Attractiveness by Country
6.2. Emerging Trends
6.3. Key Strategic Implications
6.4. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

7. Company Profile of Key Players (Alphabetically Arranged)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uq85af

