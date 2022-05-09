The global flame retardants market is estimated to be USD 7.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the rising demand for flame retardants is the stringent regulations towards fire safety across the globe. To reduce fire-related hazards and associated impacts, many countries have strict fire standards.

Manufacturers of various sectors must adhere to these standards. However, one of the widely used flame retardants i.e. halogenated flame retardants is facing massive scrutiny because of its toxic effects on the environment. But, this brings in better opportunities for flame retardant manufacturers to develop solutions that are environment-friendly.



By type, nitrogen is expected to be the fastest-growing segment for flame retardants market during the forecast period

The key driver towards the growth of nitrogen flame retardants is the shift toward more environmentally friendly solutions.Halogenated flame retardants like brominated and chlorinated have applications in every sector, but their toxic effects on the environment have impacted their usage.



Many regions like Europe and North America have banned some of the brominated and chlorinated flame retardants.This has brought in a lucrative opportunity for nitrogen flame retardants.



Nitrogen flame retardants have high thermal stability and decomposition temperatures with low smoke emissions. These flame retardants are among the most widely used halogen-free flame retardants.



Polyolefin is expected to be the fastest growing application for flame retardants market during the forecast period

Polyolefin is the most widely used polymer and has a plethora of applications across all industries.The use of polyethylene and polypropylene is increasing in various consumer-centric industries.



Polyethylene and polypropylene are the most widely used polymers.These polymers are mostly used for packaging and wires & cables.



To maintain fire resistance to these polymers, a suitable amount of flame retardants is added.



Based on region, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for flame retardants market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the most promising market for plastics and related industries, including electronics & appliances.It is the largest and fastest-growing market for flame retardants.



The increasing demand from, electronics and automotive applications is driving the market for flame retardants in the region.The rising purchasing power of the middle class population also acts as a key market driver.



The rising demand for environment-friendly products is driving innovation in the plastics industry.High-end products such as consumer goods and electronic devices demand better fire safety standards.



Thus, the need for flame retardants in the region is growing.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 69%, Tier 2 - 23%, and Tier 3 - 8%

• By Designation: C-Level - 23%, Director Level - 37%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 21%, APAC - 28%, Middle East & Africa - 12%, and South America-7%



The key players in this market are Clariant AG (Switzerland), LANXESS AG (Germany), Albemarle Corporation (US), Israel Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Nabaltec AG (Germany), Huber Engineered Materials (US), Italmatch Chemicals (Italy), and Budenheim Chemicals KG (Germany).



