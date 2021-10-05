U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Global Flash LED Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flash LED Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flash LED market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Flash LED refers to a light-emitting component that captures low-light images or videos by illuminating the objects. It is also utilized in several screen-based technologies of numerous electronic devices. Flash LED provides high flexibility supported by a wide-angle view along with robust luminosity in a compact size, thereby offering high image quality. Furthermore, it also exhibits other beneficiary features, such as minimized heat radiation, shock-resistant, and lower power consumption. Owing to these benefits, flash LEDs find several illuminating applications in smartphones, feature phones, digital video cameras, and other electronic devices.

The rising integration of flash LEDs in smartphones can be attributed to the high optical computability, excellent pulsing capacity, and efficient module transfer for higher light output. Furthermore, the growing demand for smartphones with flash LED for premium image quality is currently driving the market growth on a global level. The rising popularity of 3D cameras in smartphones for enhanced pictures and video clarity is also driving the demand for flash LEDs. These LEDs are also accompanied by 3D sensors in the smartphone cameras for object sensing and high-definition picture quality, even in low-light situations. The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for high-end smartphones and digital cameras, which in turn drives the market for flash LEDs. Additionally, the changing consumer inclination from xenon flashlights to flash LEDs has further catalyzed the product demand. Xenon flashlights, that were earlier equipped in digital cameras, consumed high power in comparison to flash LEDs as well as lacked constant illumination capacity, thereby being replaced by flash LEDs.

Moreover, various smartphone manufacturers are adopting flash LEDs based on low voltage operation, extreme miniaturization, and higher efficiency. Besides this, several technological upgradations have led to the introduction of innovative product variants, such as programmable flash LED and dual flash LED. In addition to this, flash LEDs are also being used as an autofocus assist lamp or AF illuminator in low-light and low-contrast conditions, thereby catalyzing the product demand. In the coming years, rapid developments and several product innovations in the consumer electronic sector will continue to fuel the growth of the global flash LED market.

Breakup by Power Consumption:

  • Less than 1 A

  • More than or Equal to 1 A

Breakup by Type of Devices:

  • Smartphone

  • Feature phone

  • Other

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Turkey

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Iran

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Cree Inc., Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co. Ltd., Lumileds Holding B.V., LG Innotek, Osram Gmbh., Samsung, Semileds Corporation and Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd., etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global flash LED market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flash LED market?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the power consumption?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type of devices?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

  • What is the structure of the global flash LED market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Flash LED Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of Covid-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Power Consumption
6.1 Less than 1A
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 More than or Equal to 1 A
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Type of Devices
7.1 Smartphones
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Feature Phones
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Others
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Cree Inc.
12.3.1.1 Company Overview
12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.1.3 Financials
12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.2 Epistar Corporation
12.3.2.1 Company Overview
12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.2.3 Financials
12.3.3 Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd.
12.3.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.3.3 Financials
12.3.4 Lumileds Holding B.V.
12.3.4.1 Company Overview
12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.5 LG Innotek
12.3.5.1 Company Overview
12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.6 Osram Gmbh
12.3.6.1 Company Overview
12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.6.3 Financials
12.3.7 Samsung
12.3.7.1 Company Overview
12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.7.3 Financials
12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
12.3.8 Semileds Corporation
12.3.8.1 Company Overview
12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.9 Seoul Semiconductors Co. Ltd.
12.3.9.1 Company Overview
12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.9.3 Financials
12.3.10 Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co. Ltd.
12.3.10.1 Company Overview
12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
12.3.10.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ihy88n

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


