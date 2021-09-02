Global Flax Seeds Market | Analyzing Growth Opportunities in Agricultural Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The flax seeds market is poised to grow by USD 695.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.
The report on the flax seeds market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of flax seeds.
Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Ground flax seeds and Whole flax seeds), Application (Animal food, Food and beverages, and Other applications), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The increasing number of vegans and vegetarians is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the flax seeds market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The flax seeds market covers the following areas:
Flax Seeds Market Sizing
Flax Seeds Market Forecast
Flax Seeds Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
AgMotion Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
ATC Group India
Bioriginal Food and Science Corp.
Cargill Inc.
Grain Millers Inc.
Healthy Food Ingredients LLC
Healthy Oilseeds LLC
Johnsons Seeds and Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd.
Linwoods Health Foods
Global Flaxseed Oil Market - Global flaxseed oil market is segmented by product (organic and conventional) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Watermelon Seeds Market - Global watermelon seeds market is segmented by application (edible seeds, non-edible seeds, and agricultural seeds) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Ground flax seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Whole flax seeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Animal food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Other applications - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
