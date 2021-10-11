The Global Flax Seeds Market is expected to grow by $ 695.03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period

Global Flax Seeds Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the flax seeds market and it is poised to grow by $ 695. 03 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flax Seeds Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912819/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flax seeds market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing awareness about the health benefits of flax seeds and growing health consciousness and increasing obese population. In addition, growing awareness about the health benefits of flax seeds is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flax seeds market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The flax seeds market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Ground flax seeds

• Whole flax seeds



By Application

• Animal food

• Food and beverages

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing number of vegans and vegetarians as one of the prime reasons driving the flax seeds market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flax seeds market covers the following areas:

• Flax seeds market sizing

• Flax seeds market forecast

• Flax seeds market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flax seeds market vendors that include AgMotion Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., ATC Group India, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp., Cargill Inc., Grain Millers Inc., Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Healthy Oilseeds LLC, Johnsons Seeds and Mr Fothergills Seeds Ltd., and Linwoods Health Foods. Also, the flax seeds market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04912819/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



