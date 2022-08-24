U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,138.61
    +9.88 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,965.80
    +56.21 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,443.26
    +61.96 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,934.27
    +15.12 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.56
    +0.82 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.00
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.03
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9979
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1210
    +0.0670 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1813
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8110
    +0.0890 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,484.81
    +57.88 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    506.11
    +7.30 (+1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.09
    -16.02 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,313.47
    -139.28 (-0.49%)
     

Global Fleet Management Software Market to Generate $55.77 Billion by 2028 | Small Business are Increasingly Opting for Fleet Management Software

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global fleet management software market was valued at USD 18.23 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 55.77 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 17.32% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford USA, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world becomes increasingly complex and chaotic, businesses require fleet management software to keep track of their assets, communication between drivers and vehicles, and compliance to government regulations. Fleet management software market has been gaining ground as software has become important not only for large businesses, but for small ones as well.

Fleet management software is in high demand as businesses continue to grow and expand their operations. The software helps fleets manage their resources more efficiently and keep track of vehicle usage. Fleet management software allows companies to optimize their fleet with the help of GPS mapping, real-time tracking, driver manuals, and more.

Users in the global fleet management software market can track vehicles and see where they are at any given time, as well as see how much fuel they are using and how often they are breaking down. By being able to monitor these details, fleets can save money on fuel costs and prevent injury or lost equipment due to driver error. Additionally, fleet managers can easily find out which drivers are abusing their privileges by driving too much or not following regulatory guidelines. By preventing these issues before they become big problems, fleets can stay running smoothly and maximize efficiency. There are multiple types of fleet management software available: web-based applications which can be managed from anywhere with internet access; software that runs on dedicated hardware devices connected to the network; or mobile applications for use on smartphones and other handheld devices. Many fleet owners use both web-based applications and dedicated hardware devices. There are also hybrid models which combine elements of both approaches.

For detailed insights about global fleet management software market that primarily covers challenges, threats, government regulations, potential consumers base, factors compelling end-users to opt for fleet management software,

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/fleet-management-software-market

Top 3 Trends in Fleet Management Software Market

1. Increased Use of Software as a Service Models

One trend that is increasing in popularity is the use of software as a service model. This means that fleet managers are able to access the software from anywhere, at any time, and without having to install it on their own servers. This makes managing fleets much easier and more efficient, as fleet managers no longer have to worry about installation or upgrades.

2. Increased Integration with Other Functions of Organization

Another trend seen in fleet management software market is increased integration with other functions of an organization. For example, some programs allow for fleets to be tracked and monitored for compliance with safety standards, fuel usage, and other regulations. This makes it easy for organizations to stay organized and compliant with all their regulatory obligations.

3. Growing importance of Machine Learning in Fleet Management Software

As machines become more sophisticated, fleets must increasingly rely on software that can intelligently manage them. This trend has led to heightened interest in machine learning in fleet management software market, as this technology can help manage large numbers of vehicles effectively.

SkyQuest has identified key trends in the global fleet management software market and prepared a report. The report would help you in understanding key market dynamics, global market trends, leading players in the global market, their growth strategies, market share, and competitive landscape, among others.

SkyQuest Says Adoption of Fleet Management Software Increased by 67% Over the Past Five Year and Small Fleet Business Emerged as the Major Adaptors

Fleet management software is a crucial tool that businesses can use to keep their vehicles and equipment running smoothly. By implementing a fleet management system, businesses can effectively manage their vehicles, tracks inventory levels, and analyzes data to make informed decisions.

Fleet management software market has become increasingly important over the past five years, as the adoption rate has increased by 67%. This indicates that there is a strong interest in using fleet management software to improve efficiency and productivity.

Fleet management software market has become essential for businesses of all sizes. around 43% percent of manufacturing and transport businesses with 500 or more employees use fleet management software. While the major adopters vary by company size, most large companies are using fleet management software.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/fleet-management-software-market

Smaller businesses are also increasingly turning to fleet management software in order to manage their fleets more effectively. In fact, 41% percent of businesses with 200–499 employees use fleet management software, and this number jumps to 61% for businesses with 50- 199 employees. This is due the increasing popularity of digital fleets and the growing need for organizations to manage their operations more efficiently.

SkyQuest has published a report on global fleet management. The report would help in gaining deeper insights about consumer behavior, their buying pattern, adoption of software by business size, revenue generation by them, mapping potential of current growth opportunity, identifying and targeting business strategies around the new revenue pockets, identifying growth opportunity, among others.

Rapid Expansion of Fleet Management Software into New Markets Including Municipal Government, Health Care, and Manufacturing

Fleet management software helps businesses manage and monitor their fleets of vehicles, goods, and personnel. As fleet the software becomes more widespread, it is also expanding into new markets, including municipal government, health care, and manufacturing.

As per SkyQuest analysis, one major area where fleet management software market has seen explosive growth in recent years is in the municipal government sector. Many municipalities are looking for ways to reduce costs and improve efficiency. Fleet management software can help municipalities automate many of their processes, such as vehicle registration and maintenance. Additionally, the software can help municipalities track driver hours and compliance with traffic regulations. This is proving to be extremely effective as the governments around the globe are found to be saving cost up to 35% by managing their employees in better way, improving their productivity, and reducing downtime of vehicles in fleet.

Many hospitals in the global fleet management software market find that managing their fleets of vehicles and equipment is a key part of keeping patients safe and compliant with health care regulations. Fleet management software can help hospitals inventory and track vehicles, equipment, and supplies. In addition, the software can automate processes such as scheduling, tracking ambulance, and supply delivery vehicles, among others. This software can help hospitals track the location, condition, and use history of all of their medical equipment. Additionally, this software can help health care systems manage their budgets more efficiently by tracking expenses related to vehicle use.

Finally, fleet management software market is also being adopted by manufacturing companies. Factory managers find that tracking inventory and employee hours is essential for efficient production. Fleet management software can help factories automate many of these processes. For example, the software can track supplier orders and generate invoices automatically. This, in turn, has helped manufacturers in streamlining their supply chain and save cascading kiosk.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/fleet-management-software-market

Major Players in the Fleet Management Software Market

  • LeasePlan Corporation N.V. (Netherlands)

  • Omnitracs, LLC (US)

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

  • Verizon Connect (US)

  • Geotab, Inc. (Canada)

  • FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • IBM Corporation (US)

  • MiXTelematics International Ltd (US)

  • Fleet Complete (Canada)

  • Trimble Inc. (US)

  • ATandT, Inc. (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Business Spend Software Market

Global Workforce Analytics Market

Global Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Global Cloud System Management Software Market

Global Buy Now Pay Later Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Tron Consumes 99.9% Less Power Than Bitcoin and Ethereum, Crypto Researcher Says

    The report said that the network consumed power equivalent to fifteen U.S. households in a year.

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Crypto Confronts Own Y2K Moment With Ethereum Network Upgrade

    (Bloomberg) -- Airplanes wouldn’t be able to land. Power plants would shut down. Those were just some of the dire predictions faced by computer programmers and users worldwide as the year 2000 approached. In the end, the millennium bug that was widely expected to create computer chaos turned out to be more of a punch line to jokes than an actual problem. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Varia

  • JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly

    JPMorgan Chase says ongoing inflation and an outlook for sharply lower returns for investors means that retirees should toss the long-standing 4% rule. That's the rule that says retirees can safely draw down their savings by 4% per year without … Continue reading → The post JPMorgan Says You Can Safely Withdraw This Much From Your Retirement Accounts Yearly appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • The largest Chinese e-commerce company you have never heard of is about to enter the U.S. with a model to challenge Amazon’s dominance

    Pinduoduo plans to launch a new app and e-commerce business in the U.S. next month, according to several outlets.

  • VMware (VMW) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    VMware's (VMW) strong product portfolio, and the robust uptake of cloud and security solutions are expected to have driven its top line in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

  • Siemens to Help Rebuild Venezuela’s Electricity Grid

    (Bloomberg) -- Venezuela is in talks with the global energy giant Siemens Energy AG to repair power plants as part of a government plan to rebuild a crumbling electricity grid plagued by constant blackouts and a lack of maintenance. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech

  • Retirement may be cheaper than you expect

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell With Earnings Ahead?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Elon Musk Sounds Snippy About Tesla Software. He Should Welcome Criticism.

    The CEO pushed back after a user of a limited-release Beta version of the EV maker's FSD software tweeted that he was having control problems with basic driving tasks.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch: PANW Pops, CRWD, OKTA ZS Earnings On Tap

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Xfinity Mobile's Price Cut Is A Positive For Comcast Versus Premium Providers Verizon, AT&T, Analyst Says

    Comcast Corp's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Xfinity Mobile slashed the pricing of its Mobile plans to $45 for one line, $30 per line for two to four lines, and just $20 per additional line after that. The new pricing follows Charter Communications, Inc's (NASDAQ: CHTR) price cut declared in October 2021. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) recently launched a new unlimited data plan pricing. Also Read: Wireless Carriers T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T And Broadband-Internet Providers Comcast, Charter Compete For C

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • Ford’s job cuts are just the beginning of another EV earthquake

    Electric vehicles, or EVs, promise a green automotive revolution, but this will not come without uncomfortable transitions in the labor force. Volkswagen (XE:VOW3) CEO Herbert Diess was fired in July 2022 in part due to conflicts with workers unions exacerbated by plans to reduce the workforce as part of the German car maker’s electrification efforts. Toyota’s (JP:7203) top executive warned that a rapid transition to EVs could cause millions of job losses in Japan.

  • Brazil too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports, industry says

    Global fertilizer companies operating in Brazil can increase local output of important crop nutrients if the government continues to improve the regulatory framework for the sector, industry representatives said on Tuesday. Speaking at a day-long industry event, major players said Brazil is too important a food producer to depend on fertilizer imports. Marcelo Altieri, chief executive of the local unit of Norway's Yara International, said during a morning panel discussion that Brazil's reliance on imports represents a threat to global food security, as the country is one of the world's largest food suppliers.