Global flex fuel engine market size to amass USD 92.6 billion by 2027

The business intelligence report on ‘global flex fuel engine market’ provides a thorough examination of this industry's performance over the duration of the study.

Pune, India, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global flex fuel engine market size was remunerated at USD 63.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at 5.6% CAGR to accumulate over USD 92.6 billion over the study duration.

The research literature highlights different market segments based on fuel type, vehicle range, blend, and regional landscape. It also includes the competitive landscape, which can assist organizations in formulating lucrative strategies to assure high profitability.

Rising environmental regulations and stricter vehicle emission norms are the major factors driving market growth. For instance, as per the World Forum Organization in 2020, different countries are enacting strict laws and regulations to reduce environmental deterioration. France is implementing strict vehicle laws, such as increased taxes on high-polluting vehicles. Owners of automobiles that emit more than 184g/km CO2 are required to pay an extra USD 14,000 to the government.

Moreover, limited fossil-fuel reserves are favoring the industry outlook. Rising demand for sustainable automotive technologies is further adding traction to the overall market size. On the downside, concerns regarding the engine damage are likely to hinder the market progression over the projected timeframe.

For the record, a flex fuel engine is one that can run on more than one fuel or a combination of fuels, such as ethanol and gasoline. It is suitable for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Market segmentation overview

Based on fuel type, worldwide flex fuel engine industry is segmented into gasoline and diesel. Speaking of vehicle type, the marketplace is divided into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. On the basis of blend, the business space is categorized into above E85, E25 to E85, E10 to E25, and others.

An overview of the geographical outlook

The geographical analysis of global flex fuel engine industry involves Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America regions. Experts cite that Europe is slated to garner significant returns for the market participants over the estimated timeline, owing to rising concerns towards environment, along with government and consumer awareness towards the adoption of ecofriendly products in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific market is expected to showcase a strong growth rate over the analysis period, on account of stringent government laws and increasing awareness towards sustainable development.

Global Flex Fuel Engine Market, by Fuel Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Flex Fuel Engine Market, by Vehicle Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Global Flex Fuel Engine Market, by Blend (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

E10 to E25

E25 to E85

Above E85

Others

Global Flex Fuel Engine Market, by Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Flex Fuel Engine Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Volkswagen AG

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

General Motors Company

Ford Motor Company

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Cummins Inc.

AB Volvo

