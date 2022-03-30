U.S. markets close in 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,588.33
    -43.27 (-0.93%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,105.21
    -188.98 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,415.40
    -204.24 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,095.99
    -37.10 (-1.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.48
    +3.24 (+3.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +19.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    +0.26 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1162
    +0.0069 (+0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3138
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8330
    -1.0330 (-0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,174.53
    -504.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.46
    -0.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Global Flexible Electronics Market Report 2022-2026: Graphene - A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices

·6 min read

DUBLIN, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Electronics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Flexible Electronics Market to Reach $44.8 Billion by 2026

The global market for Flexible Electronics estimated at US$15.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$44.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period.

Electronic Displays, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.1% CAGR to reach US$31.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Batteries segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 4.8% share of the global Flexible Electronics market.

Flexible electronics is a progressive technology that aims to facilitate development of electronic systems in folded, curved, rolled, bent and stretched designs, while addressing the issues and challenges persisting in manufacture of miniature, compact and portable devices. Initially perceived as a futuristic concept, flexible electronics is gradually making its presence felt in various application markets.

Flexible electronics integrate flexible passive components and active components in electronic system processing and are made in various forms such as displays, batteries, sensors, memory and photovoltaics (PV) among others. With the exception of the substrate itself, which needs to be flexible, flexible electronics can be manufactured by using similar materials and components as used for rigid large-area electronics. Flexible electronics generally use ultra-thin and ultra-light substrates such as plastic films, glass, metal foils, and fabrics.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $18.1 Billion by 2026

The Flexible Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 18.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$18.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 22.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.3% and 15.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$21.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Large-scale governmental R&D funding programs in countries such as Japan, China, Taiwan, South Korea and the EU along with sustained R&D efforts from research entities and electronics & material technologies enterprises is poised to drive momentum in the market. On the other hand, increased emphasis on low-footprint, ultra-thin, low-volume materials in electronics manufacturing, and expected proliferation of next generation technologies such as wearables, smart healthcare products, and advanced PV platforms would steer momentum in the market.

The market would remain a key beneficiary to increased appetite among electronics manufacturers towards enhancing design and functionality of smartphones, tablets and TVs with unique flexible solutions. At the same time, flexible electronics stand to benefit from growing interest in `Smart` concepts such as `Smart City`, `Smart Home`, `Smart Building`, and `Smart Factory`, all of which leverage a sensor-driven, inter-connected Internet of Things (IoT) environment encompassing various electronic solutions lounging in the building or area.

The IoT environment typically requires low-power and low-footprint electronic solutions with extended battery life and economical and eco-friendly operation. Flexible electronics can fully suffice these requirements to be a highly viable platform for IoT roll out programs.

Consumer Electronics End-Use Segment to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2026

Consumer electronics constitutes the largest end-use sector for flexible electronics, primarily because of increased use of flexible displays in the thriving product markets of smartphones, tablets, and LED and OLED TVs. At the same time, increased consumer penchant for wearable devices such as smart watches and smart glasses is steering demand for flexible electronics within the consumer electronics segment.

Wearables, finding use in healthcare, fitness and activity monitoring applications for monitoring health, tracking heart rate, sleep, and physical activity and also for infotainment applications, are expected to be the primary device category for future growth of flexible electronics.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Virus Led Economic Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics

  • Printed Electronics to Have Short-term Dip Owing to Covid-19

  • Flexible Electronics Open Up Innumerable Opportunities for Healthcare Wearables

  • Flexible Electronics: An Introductory Prelude

  • Substrate Materials Used in Flexible Electronics

  • Application Segments

  • End-Use Sectors

  • Recent Market Activity

  • Wide Addressable Market Sustains Growth Opportunities

  • Asia-Pacific: An Important Regional Market

  • Developed Regions to Remain Key Revenue Contributors

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 61 Featured)

  • 3M Company

  • BASF SE

  • Blue Spark Technologies

  • BrightVolt, Inc.

  • Cymbet Corporation

  • Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

  • E Ink Holdings, Inc.

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Japan Display Inc.

  • LG Electronics, Inc.

  • Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc. (MFLEX)

  • Nippon Mektron, Ltd.

  • Nitto Denko Corporation

  • Plastic Logic Germany

  • Pragmatic Printing Ltd.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

  • Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

  • Thin Film Electronics ASA

  • Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Stretchable Sensors and Electronics Grow in Prominence

  • Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

  • New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

  • Smart Products Drive Growth of Flexible Hybrid Electronics

  • Flexible Inorganic Bioelectronics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

  • Production of Flexible and Stretchable Inorganic Devices

  • Emerging Innovative Applications in Bioelectronics

  • Growing Role of Electronics in Bioelectronic Medicine Presents New Opportunities

  • Advances in Organic Electronics and Flexible Sensors Extend Application of Flexible Electronics in Soft Robotics

  • Flexible Displays Drive Momentum in the Flexible Electronics Market

  • OLEDs Emerge as a Key Segment

  • E-paper Seeks Role in Flexible Displays Domain

  • Soaring Demand for Advanced Consumer Electronics Accelerates Market Growth

  • Growing Number of Consumer Electronics Users Bodes Well for Future Market Prospects

  • Smartphones: A Fast Growing Market for Flexible Electronics

  • Other Major Consumer Electronic Markets

  • Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive Demand

  • Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.

  • Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

  • Vital Role of Flexible Sensors in Emerging IoT Applications

  • Increased Investments on Smart Cities to Generate Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Portable Devices Drives Flexible Batteries Market

  • Flexible Electronics Seek Role in Automotive Industry

  • Flexible PV Technologies Make a Cut

  • Growing Interest on Building Integrated Photovoltaics Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • Impact of COVID-19 on Solar Power Market

  • Roll-to-Roll (R2R) Emerges as Viable Processing Technology

  • Key Benefits Offered Drive Deployment of R2R Technology

  • Graphene: A Potent Material for Flexible, Foldable and Stretchable Electronic Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2mkz3j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexible-electronics-market-report-2022-2026-graphene---a-potent-material-for-flexible-foldable-and-stretchable-electronic-devices-301514033.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsThe Fed Has M

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Germany Enacts Emergency Gas Plan as Russia Wields Ruble Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany triggered an emergency plan to brace for a potential Russian gas cut-off as President Vladimir Putin insists that the crucial fuel should be paid for in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • Coronavirus: FDA authorizes 4th COVID shots from Moderna and Pfizer

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details the latest COVID vaccines for various age groups authorized by the FDA, in addition to commenting on booster shot discussions and the Omicron BA.2 variant.

  • ‘Pouring gasoline on the fire’: JPMorgan, Citi and other U.S. banks lead rise in lending to oil and gas: report

    JPMorgan, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America in all account for 25% of fossil fuel financing in the last six years, since the Paris climate pact was signed.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • Elon Musk Doesn’t Like Backing Down—on Twitter or in Court

    The Tesla CEO has gone on offense with the SEC, the latest in a series of combative legal maneuvers.

  • NXP Semiconductors Is Poised to Rally

    NXP Semiconductors was last reviewed on November 1 ahead of earnings, where we wrote that "I have no special knowledge about what NXPI is going to report, but the charts are positive and NXPI looks ready to break out of its long sideways consolidation pattern.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsBiden Poised t

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times more than average company worker in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Executive pay has been rising in the United States.

  • Palantir alums raise $25M from Peter Thiel's Founders Fund and other VCs for their finance startup, Mosaic

    Mosaic, which aims to change the way CFOs of high-growth companies operate, has raised $25 million in a Series B round of funding led by Founders Fund. Bijan Moallemi, Joe Garafalo and Brian Campbell started San Diego-based Mosaic in 2019 after meeting at Palantir Technologies, where they worked on building out that company’s finance organization as the company grew to 2,500 people and over $750 million in revenue. The trio moved on to other senior finance roles at companies such as Piazza, Axoni and Everlaw before teaming back up to create Mosaic.

  • India to more than double price of locally produced gas - sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India will more than double the price of natural gas from Friday for the first half of this fiscal year, reflecting a surge in global prices, two sources familiar with the matter said, further stoking inflation in Asia's third largest economy. India will raise the price of locally produced gas from old fields for April-September to a record high $6.1 per million metric British thermal units (mmBtu) from the current $2.90/mmBtu, the sources said on Wednesday. It will raise the ceiling price for gas produced from more challenging fields to $9.92 per mmBtu for April-September from $6.13 per mmBtu, they added.

  • McCormick & Co Needs Some More Chart Development

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Tuesday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Lawrence Kurzius, chairman and CEO at spice maker McCormick , just ahead of the company's annual investor day. Kurzius said the demand for flavor remains strong, and as the price of dining out continues to soar, consumers are once again opting to cook at home, which involves lots of spices and sauces from McCormick. McCormick isn't sitting still, Kurzius added, his company is keeping up with new home cooking technology like air fryers and Instant Pots and developing all new blends for these devices so you'll get great results.

  • Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

    The activist investor is seeking two board seats at the supermarket giant and pushing it to make changes among its pork suppliers as well as to address what he says is a widening gap between worker and executive pay.

  • In Zimbabwe, coal power project seeks other backing after China's U-turn

    A Zimbabwean company that had been banking on Chinese financing to build a major coal-fired power plant says it is now looking for alternative backers as China pulls back on funding such projects overseas. The effort by RioZim Ltd, one of Zimbabwe's biggest mining and energy companies, reflects how China's recent U-turn on foreign coal financing is forcing developing nations across Africa and Asia to rethink their energy plans. China, which had been a top funder of coal power projects around the globe, announced in September it would not build new coal projects abroad as part of efforts to curb future carbon emissions.

  • Chicken Trial Failures Have Judge Asking Why Do This Over Again

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Justice Department has tried and failed twice to prove price-fixing in the chicken industry. Now, before it tries for a third time, a federal judge in Denver is demanding an explanation.Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsThe Fed Has