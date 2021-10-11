The Global Flexible Foam Market is expected to grow by $ 11.49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period

Global Flexible Foam Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the flexible foam market and it is poised to grow by $ 11. 49 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.

28% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible foam market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth in bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population and high demand from emerging economies. In addition, growth in bedding and furniture industry driven by expanding population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flexible foam market analysis includes application and type segments and geographic landscape.



The flexible foam market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Furnishings

• Transportation

• Packaging

• Others



By Type

• Polyurethane flexible foams

• Polyethylene flexible foams

• Polypropylene flexible foams

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased demand from construction industry in emerging economiesas one of the prime reasons driving the flexible foam market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flexible foam market covers the following areas:

• Flexible foam market sizing

• Flexible foam market forecast

• Flexible foam market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible foam market vendors that include BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corp., JSP Corp., Recticel NV, Rogers Corp., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Ube Industries Ltd., and Zotefoams Plc. Also, the flexible foam market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

