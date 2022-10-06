Global Flexible Foam Market to Reach $58.89 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.36%
The global flexible foam market size reached US$ 43.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 58.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.36% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Flexible foam is a polymer with an open cell structure produced from the reaction of polyols and isocyanates. It has sound absorption properties on account of the cavities, channels, or interstices present in its structure. It also exhibits load-bearing properties as flexible foam can recover from compression once the load is removed and it consequently finds extensive applications as a shock absorber. Besides this, as it is lightweight and durable, flexible foam is employed in the packaging industry across the globe.
Flexible Foam Market Trends:
Flexible foams are used in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of headliners, car seats, head and arm rests, automotive trim, sun visors, motorcycle saddles, interior panels and skins, car and truck fenders, truck beds, energy-absorbing bumpers, and support rings for run-flat tires. They are also used for cushioning in upholstered furniture, mattresses, pillows, sofas, balls, figurines, theatre seat cushions, office chairs, carpet underlay, and shoe soling.
This, in confluence with increasing building and construction activities around the world, represents one of the key factors stimulating the growth of the market. Moreover, polyol, a raw material used in the production of flexible foam, is mainly derived from petroleum, which is a non-renewable resource.
However, vegetable oil-based polyols are nowadays increasingly being used as potential substitutes for petrochemical polyols on account of their sustainability. Besides this, they are readily available and offer easy processing, chemical functionality, and relatively low cost. This, coupled with rising technological advancements, is positively influencing the market. Furthermore, significant growth in the automotive industry and increasing research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation
Breakup by Type:
Polyurethane (PU) Foam
Polyethylene (PE) Foam
Polypropylene (PP) Foam
Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)
Others
Breakup by Application:
Furniture and Bedding
Transportation
Packaging
Construction
Consumer Goods
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Flexible Foam Market
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Application
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 SWOT Analysis
10 Value Chain Analysis
11 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12 Price Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
American Excelsior Company
BASF SE
Covestro AG
Dow Inc.
Huntsman Corporation
INOAC Corporation
Kaneka Corporation
Recticel
Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
UBE Corporation
Woodbridge
Zotefoams PLC.
