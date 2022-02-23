U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,329.00
    +29.00 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,714.00
    +189.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,003.25
    +140.50 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,996.80
    +17.60 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.00
    -0.91 (-0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.20
    -12.20 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.00
    +0.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3608
    +0.0024 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0370
    -0.0030 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,895.23
    +1,616.12 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.45
    +56.16 (+6.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.88
    +22.67 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast to 2028: Focus on Regular Hoses, Soaker Hoses, Sprinkler Hoses and Expandable Hoses

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast

Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast
Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast

Dublin, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Regular Hoses, Soaker Hoses, Sprinkler Hoses, Expandable Hoses, and Others) and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The flexible garden hoses market was valued at US$ 894.55 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1,251.90 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on product type, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into regular hoses, soaker hoses, sprinkler hoses, expandable hoses, and others. The regular hoses segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, whereas the soaker hoses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on region, the flexible garden hoses market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market. The market growth in this region is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing interest in gardening activities by the working and elderly population, rising disposable income, and growing consumer awareness about gardening activities. The increasing trend of modernization of gardening processes have propelled the product demand across the region. Moreover, increasing inclination of consumers toward gardening activities amid the COVID-19 crisis is driving the demand for gardening supplies, such as flexible garden hose.

A few key players operating in the flexible garden hoses market are Swan Products LLC, Legacy Manufacturing Company, GARDENA, Fiskars Group, Gilmour, Teknor Apex Company, Briggs & Stratton, Terraflex, and Craftsman.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Landscape

5. Flexible Garden Hoses Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Number of Gardening Activities
5.1.2 Growing Demand For Expandable Hoses
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Use Of Distinguished Material For Making Hoses
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Product Innovation Related to Flexible Garden Hoses
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Flexible Garden Hoses - Global Market Analysis

7. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Analysis - By Product Type

8. Flexible Garden Hoses Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

9. Flexible Garden Hoses Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Global Flexible Garden Hoses Market

11. Industry Landscape

12. Company Profiles

  • Swan Products LLC

  • Legacy Manufacturing Company

  • GARDENA

  • Fiskars Group

  • Gilmour

  • Teknor Apex Company

  • Briggs & Stratton

  • Terraflex

  • Flexon Industries

  • Craftsman

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6wmxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic reports 750 spaceflight reservations on deck, scouts location for assembly facility

    “Demand through our direct sales channel is strong,” CEO Michael Colglazier told investors during the call. To date, the total amount of spaceflight reservations stands at about 750.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Alibaba Faces Volatile Reaction to Earnings as Woes Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. faces a wild ride over the next few days, with options pricing pointing to huge swings in the stock as investors brace for a drop in earnings and further regulatory scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Rio Tinto to pay $7.7bn final dividend after bumper profits

    The miner paid out a total dividend for 2021 worth $16.8bn – this is a record for the miner and one of the largest in UK corporate history.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • China Crackdown Risk Roars Back in Probe of Jack Ma’s Empire

    (Bloomberg) -- From Alibaba to Tencent, China’s largest companies are once again at the center of a market storm, spurred by speculation that Beijing is readying another assault on the world’s biggest internet arena.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Declin

  • Trump’s Truth Social debuts on App Store with glitches

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman highlight Digital World Acquisition stock, which is trending as Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, goes live.

  • Early Money: A startup founded by twin sisters that's working on turning carbon emissions into fabrics raised a $4.5M seed round

    What if you could take some of the excess carbon dioxide in the air and turn it into clothes? The Sausalito startup has found a way to convert carbon emissions into naturally biodegradable textiles. Rubi's process involves taking carbon emitted by manufacturing plants and converting it into viscose, which is also known as rayon and is one of the world's most popular textiles.

  • Biden Delays Oil Permits as Gasoline Prices Surge on Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has delayed issuing permits for new oil and gas drilling on federal land, a move that could complicate efforts to tame gasoline prices that are poised to top $4 per gallon amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying

  • Why Macy's Stock Dropped Today

    A requested spinoff will not occur, but the retailer could emerge stronger as an omnichannel leader.

  • Why Shares of SoFi Are Falling Today

    The company announced today that it plans to acquire the core processing company Technisys for $1.1 billion.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Rio Tinto to Pay $7.7 Billion Dividend as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group cemented itself as one of the big winners in the global economic rebound from the pandemic by delivering its highest-ever profits and announcing another massive dividend.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as Biden Prop

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million H

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Why Hecla Mining Stock Soared as the Dow Went Red

    Stock markets turned red on Tuesday as Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine and Western nations began to announce economic sanctions against Russia. One stock defying the downturn, however, was Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL). America's biggest silver miner (and a big miner of gold, too) benefited not just from being in the business of producing some of the world's hardest currency in a time of economic uncertainty but from its own impressive earnings performance in 2021.

  • Nine Beaten-Down Stocks Must Jump 100% Just To Get Your Money Back

    If you're waiting for some fallen S&P 500 stocks to bounce back — hope you're patient. Many must double in value to get your money back.

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.