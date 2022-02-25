Global Flexible Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts
DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible packaging market size reached US$ 124.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 162.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Packaging is often termed as an economical means of providing protection, convenience, containment and compliance to a product during its storage, transportation, display, and usage. Flexible packaging refers to a package made of flexible and easily yielding materials that can be easily molded into different shapes. Flexible packaging is one of the rapidly growing segments of the packaging industry, combining the highest qualities of film, paper, and aluminum foil to provide a wide range of protective characteristics. These flexible packages can acquire the shape of a pouch, liner, bag or overwrap and it can resonate with any type of packaging.
Various applications of flexible packaging in the food industry include packaging of ready-to-eat food items, boil-in-bag pouches, and foods that are often transferred from freezer-to-microwave. Packaging used for freezer-to-microwave type food is resistant to high temperature extremes and is a good moisture-resistant sealant as well. The non-food product applications of flexible packaging include insulation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The market is growing rapidly with flexible packaging ensuring food safety, enhanced value of food products, extended shelf-life, heating and moisture barrier, effective permeability, and ease of use. Consumers are also preferring this packaging type because of its commitment to convenience, aesthetic appeal and durability
Catalyzed by advancements in packaging technology, the global demand of flexible packaging material is exhibiting strong growth. Moreover, the popularity of flexible packaging among consumers has also increased as it is a cost-effective alternative for storage issues, minimizes product wastage along with keeping the food safe and healthy. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry have also been driving the demand of flexible packaging as it provides such industries with a sustainable and recyclable alternative that are based on polymers. Other factors that are currently driving the market include customizing ability, safety assurance, reusability, transparency, reliability, etc
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, Aluflexpack novi, Bak Ambalaj Sanayi, Constantia Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Danaflex, DS Smith, Glenroy, Huhtamaki, Printpack and ProAmpac
This report provides a deep insight into the global flexible packaging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the flexible packaging industry in any manner
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvpn68
