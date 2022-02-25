U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

Global Flexible Packaging Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flexible packaging market size reached US$ 124.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 162.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Packaging is often termed as an economical means of providing protection, convenience, containment and compliance to a product during its storage, transportation, display, and usage. Flexible packaging refers to a package made of flexible and easily yielding materials that can be easily molded into different shapes. Flexible packaging is one of the rapidly growing segments of the packaging industry, combining the highest qualities of film, paper, and aluminum foil to provide a wide range of protective characteristics. These flexible packages can acquire the shape of a pouch, liner, bag or overwrap and it can resonate with any type of packaging.

Various applications of flexible packaging in the food industry include packaging of ready-to-eat food items, boil-in-bag pouches, and foods that are often transferred from freezer-to-microwave. Packaging used for freezer-to-microwave type food is resistant to high temperature extremes and is a good moisture-resistant sealant as well. The non-food product applications of flexible packaging include insulation, cosmetics, and healthcare. The market is growing rapidly with flexible packaging ensuring food safety, enhanced value of food products, extended shelf-life, heating and moisture barrier, effective permeability, and ease of use. Consumers are also preferring this packaging type because of its commitment to convenience, aesthetic appeal and durability

Catalyzed by advancements in packaging technology, the global demand of flexible packaging material is exhibiting strong growth. Moreover, the popularity of flexible packaging among consumers has also increased as it is a cost-effective alternative for storage issues, minimizes product wastage along with keeping the food safe and healthy. The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry have also been driving the demand of flexible packaging as it provides such industries with a sustainable and recyclable alternative that are based on polymers. Other factors that are currently driving the market include customizing ability, safety assurance, reusability, transparency, reliability, etc

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Amcor, Bemis Company, Berry Global, Mondi, Sealed Air, Aluflexpack novi, Bak Ambalaj Sanayi, Constantia Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Danaflex, DS Smith, Glenroy, Huhtamaki, Printpack and ProAmpac

This report provides a deep insight into the global flexible packaging market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the flexible packaging industry in any manner

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global flexible packaging market in 2021?
2. What are the key factors driving the global flexible packaging market?
3. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global flexible packaging market?
4. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the product type?
5. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the raw material?
6. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the printing technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global flexible packaging market based on the application?
8. What are the key regions in the global flexible packaging market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global flexible packaging market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Flexible Packaging Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Raw Material
5.6 Market Breakup by Printing Technology
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
5.10 SWOT Analysis
5.10.1 Overview
5.10.2 Strengths
5.10.3 Weaknesses
5.10.4 Opportunities
5.10.5 Threats
5.11 Value Chain Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Raw Material Procurement
5.11.3 Extrusion
5.11.4 Cast/Blown
5.11.5 Film/Laminate
5.11.6 Bag/Pouch
5.11.7 End-Use
5.12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.12.1 Overview
5.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.12.4 Degree of Competition
5.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.13 Price Analysis
5.13.1 Key Price Indicators
5.13.2 Price Structure
5.13.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Printed Rollstock
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Preformed Bags and Pouches
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Others
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Raw Material
7.1 Plastic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Paper
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Aluminium Foil
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Cellulose
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Printing Technology
8.1 Flexography
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Rotogravure
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Digital
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Food and Beverages
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Pharmaceuticals
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Cosmetics
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 Flexible Packaging Manufacturing Process
11.1 Product Overview
11.2 Raw Material Requirements
11.3 Manufacturing Process
11.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Amcor
12.3.2 Bemis Company
12.3.3 Berry Global
12.3.4 Mondi
12.3.5 Sealed Air
12.3.6 Aluflexpack novi
12.3.7 Bak Ambalaj Sanayi
12.3.8 Constantia Flexibles
12.3.9 Clondalkin Group
12.3.10 Danaflex
12.3.11 DS Smith
12.3.12 Glenroy
12.3.13 Huhtamaki
12.3.14 Printpack
12.3.15 ProAmpac

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvpn68

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexible-packaging-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301490557.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

