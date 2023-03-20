Global Flexible Packaging Market Size & Analysis
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Packaging Market is projected to grow from USD 172.5 billion in 2023 to USD 211.4 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The major drivers of flexible packaging market are rising disposable income of developing countries, increasing e-commerce retail and grocery purchase, rapidly rising trend of online shopping and increased demand for convenient advanced packaging solutions for products like personal care items, cosmetics creams, kits, powder, lotions, drugs, medicines etc.
Key Market Insights
As per the product outlook, the pouches segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the food & beverage segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Amcor, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco, Coveris, Transcontinental, Clondalkin Group, Sealed Air Corporation, Reynolds, and Mondi Group, among others, are key players in the flexible packaging market.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Pouches
Roll Stocks
Bags
Wraps
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Plastic
Aluminium Foil
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Food & Beverage
Pharma & Healthcare
Personal Care & Cosmetics
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
