Global Flexographic Printing Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand for Packaged Food Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexographic Printing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global flexographic printing market is expected to grow from $5.35 billion in 2022 to $5.70 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The flexographic printing market is expected to grow to $7.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Major players in the flexographic printing market are Star Flex International, Rotatek, MPS Systems B.V., Aim Machintechnik Pvt. Ltd., R. K. Label Printing Machinery Private Limited, Polygraph Limited, Shanghai Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Wolverine Flexographic LLC, Edale, Shanghai Liu Xiang General Equipments Co. Ltd., KOMORI Corporation, Nilpeter A/S, Westrock Company, Windmoeller & Hoelscher Corporation, and Orient Sogyo Co. Ltd.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Flexographic printing is a modern printing technique that creates raised pictures on a variety of materials by using a flexible printing plate connected to a plate cylinder. The ink is transferred to the substrate by rotating the flexible inked plate at a high speed. The flexographic printing are used to print high volumes of labels and packaging.



The main types of printing equipment in flexographic printing are narrow web, medium web, and sheetfed. Narrow web printing is a rotary method with numerous in-line converting stages that is defined as any web with a width of 16" or less. The technologies involved include automatic, semi-automatic and is used in various applications such as corrugated boxes, folding carton, flexible packaging, labels, print media. It is implemented in several sectors including industrial, print media, food and beverage, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical, others.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the flexographic printing market. Major companies operating in the flexographic printing sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

Story continues

For instance, MPS, a US-based company that manufactures flexo, offset, and hybrid printing presses for label converting and flexible packaging sector, launched E-Sleeve technology to improve print efficiency and quality. The technology includes pressure settings, precise concentric runout properties, increased dimensional accuracy for optimum register, and constant parallelism for the ideal register across the entire print length. The technology enables better speeds to generate results with assured quality tolerances and reliable production cost calculations.



In November 2020, ABX, a US-based flexible packaging film manufacturer acquired the flexible packaging converting business of Berry Global for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, ABX aimed to enhance its geographic presence and capabilities with an expanded product portfolio to create a leading flexible packaging platform. Berry Global is a US-based company that offers flexographic printing technologies.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flexographic printing market in 2022. The regions covered in the flexographic printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the flexographic printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The increasing demand for packaged food products is expected to propel the growth of the flexographic printing market going forward. The packaged food products are foodstuff pre-packaged in the packaging to offer shelf life and sterility to food unless the packaging is damaged or opened.

The growing demand for packaged food goods necessitates the use of flexographic printing to provide packaging that is convenient, attractive, cost-effective, and lightweight. On the label packaging, flexographic printing aids in the effective marketing of food goods and information about them.

For instance, in 2021, the Food Industry Association (FMI) estimated that the packaged food and beverages online sales could reach $109 billion. Therefore, the increasing demand for packaged food products is driving the growth of the flexographic printing market.



The flexographic printing market consists of sales of flexographic printing presses including, CI flexographic presses, stack flexographic presses and in-line flexo presses among others. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Flexographic Printing Market Characteristics



3. Flexographic Printing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Flexographic Printing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Flexographic Printing Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Flexographic Printing Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Flexographic Printing Market



5. Flexographic Printing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Flexographic Printing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Flexographic Printing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Flexographic Printing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Segmentation By Printing Equipment, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Narrow Web

Medium Web

Sheet Fed

6.2. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

6.3. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Corrugated Boxes

Folding Carton

Flexible Packaging

Labels

Print Media

6.4. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Segmentation By End User Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Industrial

Print Media

Food And Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Pharmaceutical

Others

7. Flexographic Printing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Flexographic Printing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wux945

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flexographic-printing-market-report-2023-increasing-demand-for-packaged-food-products-drives-growth-301802965.html

SOURCE Research and Markets