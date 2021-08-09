U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

Global Floating Rigs Markets 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers & Acquisitions and New Product Developments

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Rigs Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Type (Drillship, Semisubmersible), Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Floating Rigs Market was valued at USD 61940.35 Million in the year 2020.

The report presents the analysis of Floating Rigs market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The global Floating Rigs market is witnessing lucrative growth owing to stringent regulatory standards regarding environment conservation, supportive government policies on energy conservation, as well as growing consumer awareness about product quality. The continuous rise in demand of oil and gas in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of rigs from last few years.

Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth.

The market is also expected to register a boom in demand post Covid-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the oil and gas slightly increased in August 2020, as several leading manufacturers started production of the offshore drilling. Additionally, growth in the rig industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in demand of crude oil and natural gas are major factors expected to drive the Floating Rigs market during the forecast period.

Ultra-Deepwater is considered to be anything more than midwater (7000-12000 ft or 2134-3658 meters). Ultra-Deepwater Floaters are equipped with high-pressure mud pumps and are capable of drilling in water depths of 7,500 feet or greater.

Ultra-deepwater is expected to be the most rapid source of future demand growth for floating MDUs (Mobile Drilling Units). Ultra-deep fields are increasingly explored and developed and it is anticipated that a greater share of floaters will be deployed in deeper water, maximising their capabilities.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, Aban Offshore Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Ensco Plc, Noble Corporation, Transocean, Halliburton, Maersk Drilling, Keppel Offshore & Marine.

Key Target Audience

  • Floating Rigs Vendors

  • Oil and Gas Companies

  • Consulting and Advisory Firms

  • Government and Policy Makers

  • Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology
1.1 Scope of the Report
1.2 Research Methodology
1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Floating Rigs Market: Product Overview

4. Floating Rigs Market: Sizing and Forecast
4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2020
4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2021-2026
4.3 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2020
4.4 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2021-2026
4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Floating Rigs Market
4.6 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Floating Rigs Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)
5.1 Global Floating Rigs Market: Segment Analysis
5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Floating Rigs Market: By Type (2020 & 2026)
5.3 By Drillship Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
5.4 By Semisubmersible- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

6. Floating Rigs Market Segmentation, By Application (Value)
6.1 Global Floating Rigs Market: Segment Analysis
6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Floating Rigs Market: By Application (2020 & 2026)
6.3 By Shallow Water - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.4 By Deepwater - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)
6.5 By Ultra-Deepwater - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

7. Global Floating Rigs Market: Regional Analysis
7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Floating Rigs Market: By Region (2020 & 2026)

8. Americas Floating Rigs Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Floating Rigs Market: An Analysis

10. Asia Pacific Floating Rigs Market: An Analysis

11. Global Floating Rigs Market Dynamics
11.1 Global Floating Rigs Market Drivers
11.2 Global Floating Rigs Market Restraints
11.3 Global Floating Rigs Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis
12.1 Market Attractiveness
12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Rigs Market - By Type (Year 2026)
12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Rigs Market - By Application (Year 2026)
12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Rigs Market - By Region (Year 2026)

13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Global Leading Floating Rigs company market share, 2019

14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)
14.1 Baker Hughes
14.2 Schlumberger Limited
14.3 Aban Offshore Limited
14.4 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.
14.5 Ensco Plc
14.6 Noble Corporation
14.7 Transocean
14.8 Halliburton
14.9 Maersk Drilling
14.10 Keppel Offshore & Marine

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyytsz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-floating-rigs-markets-2021-2026---competitive-developments-strategies-mergers--acquisitions-and-new-product-developments-301351089.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

