Global Floating Solar Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·8 min read

The Global Floating Solar Market

The Global Floating Solar Market
The Global Floating Solar Market
The Global Floating Solar Market

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floating Solar Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global floating solar market to accurately gauge its potential development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the floating solar market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the floating solar market will progress during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the floating solar market that aid companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. The publisher's study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the floating solar market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the floating solar market. The report estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of volume (MW) and value (US$ Mn).

This study covers a detailed segmentation of the floating solar market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the floating solar market, wherein various development, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.

Key Questions Answered in the publisher's Report on Floating Solar Market

The report provides detailed information about the global floating solar market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the market growth. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global floating solar market so as to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

  • Which capacity segment would emerge as a revenue generator for the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

  • How are key market players successfully earning revenues in the competitive global floating solar market?

  • What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global floating solar market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global floating solar market?

  • Which type segment is expected to offer maximum potential in the global floating solar market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Market Dynamics
3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
3.1.1. Drivers
3.1.2. Restraints
3.1.3. Opportunities
3.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes
3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants
3.2.5. Degree of Competition
3.3. Regulatory Scenario
3.4. Value Chain Analysis
3.4.1. List of Technology Providers

4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5. Price Trend Analysis

6. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Capacity
6.1. Key Findings and Introduction
6.2. Global Floating Solar Market Value Share Analysis, by Capacity, 2020-2031
6.2.1. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Below 5 MW, 2020-2031
6.2.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by 5MW - 50 MW, 2020-2031
6.2.3. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Above 50 MW, 2020-2031
6.2.4. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Capacity

7. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Type
7.1. Key Findings and Introduction
7.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Type, 2020-2031
7.2.1. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Stationary Floating Solar, 2020-2031
7.2.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solar-tracking Floating Solar, 2020-2031
7.3. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

8. Global Floating Solar Market Analysis, by Region, 2020-2031
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Global Floating Solar Market Volume (MW) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2020-2031
8.3. Global Floating Solar Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

9. North America Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

10. Europe Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

11. Asia Pacific Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

12. Rest of World Floating Solar Market Analysis, 2020-2031

13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Global Floating Solar Market Share Analysis, by Company (2020)
13.2. Floating Solar Company Profiles
13.2.1. Trina Solar
13.2.1.1. Company Details
13.2.1.2. Company Description
13.2.1.3. Business Overview
13.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.2. Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (Sharp Corporation)
13.2.2.1. Company Details
13.2.2.2. Company Description
13.2.2.3. Business Overview
13.2.2.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.3. Konca Solar Cell Co., Ltd (Konca Solar)
13.2.3.1. Company Details
13.2.3.2. Company Description
13.2.3.3. Business Overview
13.2.3.4. Financial Overview
13.2.3.5. Strategic Overview
13.2.4. KYOCERA Corporation
13.2.4.1. Company Details
13.2.4.2. Company Description
13.2.4.3. Business Overview
13.2.4.4. Financial Overview
13.2.4.5. Strategic Overview
13.2.5. JA SOLAR Technology Co., Ltd.
13.2.5.1. Company Details
13.2.5.2. Company Description
13.2.5.3. Business Overview
13.2.6. Yingli Solar
13.2.6.1. Company Details
13.2.6.2. Company Description
13.2.6.3. Business Overview
13.2.7. Ciel & Terre International
13.2.7.1. Company Details
13.2.7.2. Company Description
13.2.7.3. Business Overview
13.2.8. GreenYellow (Thailand) Limited
13.2.8.1. Company Details
13.2.8.2. Company Description
13.2.8.3. Business Overview
13.2.8.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.9. Cleantech Solar
13.2.9.1. Company Details
13.2.9.2. Company Description
13.2.9.3. Business Overview
13.2.9.4. Strategic Overview
13.2.10. Solarvest Holdings Berhad
13.2.10.1. Company Details
13.2.10.2. Company Description
13.2.10.3. Business Overview
13.2.10.4. Financial Overview
13.2.10.5. Strategic Overview
13.2.11. NOVATON AG
13.2.11.1. Company Details
13.2.11.2. Company Description
13.2.11.3. Business Overview
13.2.12. Pristine Sun Corp
13.2.12.1. Company Details
13.2.12.2. Company Description
13.2.12.3. Business Overview
13.3. Solar Pontoon Company Profiles
13.3.1. SUNGROW
13.3.1.1. Company Details
13.3.1.2. Company Description
13.3.1.3. Business Overview
13.3.1.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.2. SUMITOMO MITSUI CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
13.3.2.1. Company Details
13.3.2.2. Company Description
13.3.2.3. Business Overview
13.3.2.4. Financial Overview
13.3.3. Xiamen Mibet New Energy Co., Ltd.
13.3.3.1. Company Details
13.3.3.2. Company Description
13.3.3.3. Business Overview
13.3.3.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.4. SCG Chemicals Co.
13.3.4.1. Company Details
13.3.4.2. Company Description
13.3.4.3. Business Overview
13.3.4.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.5. Aqua-Dock
13.3.5.1. Company Details
13.3.5.2. Company Description
13.3.5.3. Business Overview
13.3.6. VARI PONTOON PVT LTD.
13.3.6.1. Company Details
13.3.6.2. Company Description
13.3.6.3. Business Overview
13.3.7. Shree Ganga Polytech Pvt. Ltd.
13.3.7.1. Company Details
13.3.7.2. Company Description
13.3.7.3. Business Overview
13.3.8. Xiamen Fasten Solar Technology Co., Ltd.
13.3.8.1. Company Details
13.3.8.2. Company Description
13.3.8.3. Business Overview
13.3.9. Zhongshan Jinting Plastic Hardware Co., Ltd.
13.3.9.1. Company Details
13.3.9.2. Company Description
13.3.9.3. Business Overview

14. Primary Research - Key Insights

15. Appendix

16. Research Methodology and Assumptions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/34q9st

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


