Global Floor Grinding Tools Market (2022 to 2027) - Scaling Non-Residential and Infrastructural Construction Activities Presents Opportunities

·5 min read

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floor Grinding Tools Market by Application (Grinding, Honing, Polishing, Burnishing), Floor Type (Concrete, Wood, Marble), Polishing Type (Dry Polishing, Wet Polishing), Region( North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, RoW) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global floor grinding tools market size is projected to grow from USD 124 million in 2022 to USD 155 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

The growth of the floor grinding tools market is attributed to the high demand in griding, polishing and burnishing applications. Demand for commercial spaces such as offices, shopping malls, educational institutions and retail outlets will drive the demand for floor grinding tools for commercial purposes.

Diamond wings sub-segment under the grinding segment to be the largest application of floor grinding tools

Diamond wings, diamond plates, and polycrystalline diamond (PCD) wings tools are widely used in floor grinding operations. Diamond is considered a super hard material, and diamond tooling has many advantages compared to tools made with common abrasives such as corundum, silicon carbide, and aluminum oxide. The advantages of diamond tools include high grinding efficiency, high wear resistance, and durability.

Dry polishing segment to lead the floor grinding tools during the forecast period

Dry polishing is most widely used because it is faster than wet polishing, environmentally friendly, and more convenient. Compared to the wet polishing, dry offers a shinier finish to the polished floors, and no water is required for the polishing process.

Asia Pacific to be the largest market for floor grinding tools

Emerging economies in the region are expected to experience significant demand for floor grinding tools because of the expansion of residential, commercial, and industrial sectors due to rapid economic development and government initiatives toward economic development. In addition to this, the growing population in these countries represents a strong customer base. According to the World Bank, Asia Pacific is the world's fastest-growing region in terms of population and economic growth. Factors such as the ready availability of raw materials and workforce, along with sophisticated technologies and innovations, have driven the economy in the Asia Pacific.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Significant Rate due to Rapid Growth of Construction Industry
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Polishing Type and Country
4.3 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Application
4.4 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Floor Type
4.5 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Polishing Type
4.6 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Key Countries

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Number of Renovation and Remodeling Activities
5.2.1.2 E-Commerce to Boost Floor Grinding Tools Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Disposal of Concrete Grinding Residue
5.2.2.2 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Addressing Housing Crisis
5.2.3.2 Scaling Non-Residential and Infrastructural Construction Activities
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Health Risks Associated with Floor Grinding Activity

6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.3 Ecosystem Mapping
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.6 Trade Analysis
6.7 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.8 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.9 Tariff and Regulations Regulatory Analysis
6.9.1 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards
6.9.2 European Union Standards for Silica Dust
6.9.3 European Union Standards for Grinding Tools
6.9.4 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
6.10 Patent Analysis

7 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Grinding
7.3 Honing
7.4 Polishing
7.5 Burnishing

8 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Floor Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Concrete
8.3 Wood
8.4 Marble
8.5 Others

9 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Polishing Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dry Polishing
9.3 Wet Polishing

10 Floor Grinding Tools Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Ranking of Key Market Players
11.3.2 Market Share of Key Players, 2021
11.3.2.1 Husqvarna Group
11.3.2.2 Tyrolit Group
11.3.2.3 Diamag
11.3.2.4 Klindex
11.3.2.5 Shenzhen Idimas Holding Co., Ltd.
11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Tier 1)
11.4.1 Stars
11.4.2 Pervasive
11.4.3 Emerging Leaders
11.4.4 Participants
11.5 Start-Up/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Progressive Companies
11.5.2 Responsive Companies
11.5.3 Starting Blocks
11.5.4 Dynamic Companies
11.6 Competitive Benchmarking
11.7 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.7.1 Deals

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Major Players
12.1.1 Shenzhen Idimas Holding Co., Ltd.
12.1.2 Tyrolit Group
12.1.3 Husqvarna Group
12.1.4 Blastrac
12.1.5 Diamag
12.1.6 Klindex
12.1.7 Scanmaskin Sverige Ab
12.1.8 Drs Floor
12.1.9 Superabrasive Inc.
12.1.10 Linax Co., Ltd.
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Sase Company, LLC
12.2.2 Quanzhou Jdk Diamond Tools Co., Ltd
12.2.3 Substrate Technology, Inc.
12.2.4 Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co., Ltd
12.2.5 Schwamborn GeraTebau GmbH
12.2.6 Bartell Global
12.2.7 Dr. Schulze GmbH
12.2.8 Hangzhou Bycon Industry Co., Ltd.
12.2.9 Shaanxi Ronlon Machinery Co., Ltd
12.2.10 Onfloor Technologies
12.2.11 Phx Industries
12.2.12 Bimack S.R.L.
12.2.13 Warrior Equipment

13 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p2me6o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-floor-grinding-tools-market-2022-to-2027---scaling-non-residential-and-infrastructural-construction-activities-presents-opportunities-301551961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

