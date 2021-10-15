The Global Flooring Market is expected to grow by 9463.26 mn m2 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period

Global Flooring Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the flooring market and it is poised to grow by 9463. 26 mn m2 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5. 86% during the forecast period.

Our report on the flooring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the global construction industry and changing flooring requirements in key industries. In addition, the rapid growth in the global construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The flooring market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The flooring market is segmented as below:

By Product

Non-resilient flooring

Resilient flooring

Soft cover flooring

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable flooringas one of the prime reasons driving the flooring market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flooring market covers the following areas:

Flooring market sizing

Flooring market forecast

Flooring market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flooring market vendors that include Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group NV, Forbo Holding Ltd, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, and Toli Corp. Also, the flooring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

