The Global Flooring Market is expected to grow by 9463.26 mn m2 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Global Flooring Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the flooring market and it is poised to grow by 9463. 26 mn m2 during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5. 86% during the forecast period.

New York, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flooring Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571336/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the flooring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the global construction industry and changing flooring requirements in key industries. In addition, the rapid growth in the global construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The flooring market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The flooring market is segmented as below:
By Product
Non-resilient flooring
Resilient flooring
Soft cover flooring
By Geography
APAC
North America
Europe
MEA
South America
This study identifies the rising demand for eco-friendly and sustainable flooringas one of the prime reasons driving the flooring market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on flooring market covers the following areas:
Flooring market sizing
Flooring market forecast
Flooring market industry analysis
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flooring market vendors that include Armstrong Flooring Inc., Beaulieu International Group NV, Forbo Holding Ltd, Gerflor Group, Interface Inc., Milliken and Company, Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, and Toli Corp. Also, the flooring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03571336/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


