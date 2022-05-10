ReportLinker

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flooring Industry"

- Global Flooring Market to Reach US$474.5 Billion by the Year 2026



- Flooring offers a unique feeling to the consumers and is made from durable materials such as hardwood and ceramic which increases the demand for hardwood and ceramic flooring for residential purposes. The growing urban populace, rapid urbanization, rise in disposable income of consumers, and industrialization resulted in the flooring global market`s positive growth. The increased focus on remodeling offered an added stimulus to the market of flooring, particularly sustainable floorings such as reclaimed wood which is growing as retailers are concentrating more on eco-friendly and biodegradable products. Sustainable flooring installations, too, assist in increment of building`s LEED or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design points. Increased investments in interior furnishings and architectural beauty to glamorize the houses and an upsurge in housing units are the factors propelling the flooring market growth. Technological advancements made the flooring materials water- and stain-resistant and with the assistance of technology, raw materials have been designed aesthetically with protection against harmful chemicals and increased temperatures. Advanced materials are being utilized as temperature and noise absorbers to augment user safety.



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Flooring estimated at US$369.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$474.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period. Non-Resilient Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$303.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Resilient Flooring segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 15.9% share of the global Flooring market. The non-resilient product segment dominates the flooring market and attributed to more than half of the global revenue share because of an increase in commercial and residential activities worldwide. The resilient segment has been expected to witness rapid growth because of the increased demand for resilient flooring in commercial applications. Resilient flooring is cost-efficient, durable, and perfect for heavy traffic commercial and residential areas due to the noise reduction and easy maintenance capabilities. The U.S. Market is Estimated at $48 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $90.6 Billion by 2026



- The Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$48 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.17% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$90.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.



- The Asia-Pacific (including China and Japan) dominates the global flooring market because of increased applications of flooring in industrial and commercial sectors. The reforms of the Indian government for the construction sector`s development in India remarkably contributed to the regional flooring market growth. Programs such as Housing for All by the Indian government are estimated to encourage the demand for floorings. Flooring materials` growing demand in different end-use industries in China is estimated to propel the flooring market growth further. The North American region`s flooring demand is estimated to increase with consumers` shifting preferences and demand for better designs and product variation. The firmly established construction sector in Canada and the US with growing demand for single-family homes is estimated to offer growth opportunities for the flooring market.

- Soft Coverings Segment to Reach $59.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Soft Coverings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$29.6 Billion will reach a projected size of US$40.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period. Select Competitors (Total 271 Featured) Armstrong Flooring Beaulieu International Group Boral Limited Congoleum Corporation Dixie Group, Inc. Floorworld LLC Flowcrete Group Ltd Forbo Holding A.G Gerflor Interface, Inc. J&J Flooring Group LLC James Hallstead Plc LG Hausys Ltd Mannington Mills Inc. Milliken & Company. Mohawk Industries, Inc. Polyflor Canada Inc. Shaw Industries Group Inc. Swiss Krono Tec AG Tarkett S.A. TOLI Corporation





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed?

Progress on Vaccinations: Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts, Most

Companies are Bullish about an Economic Comeback Despite a

Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 2: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Pandemic’s Effect on the Flooring Market

Construction Projects? Backlog Restricts Market Growth

US Floor Coverings Market Shows Resilience During the Pandemic

Flooring: An Introduction

Commercial and Domestic Flooring Common Variants

Product Types

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Product Type

EXHIBIT 4: World Flooring Market by Product Type (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-Resilient Flooring,

Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings, and Seamless Flooring

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 5: World Flooring Market by Application (2021 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Residential, Commercial, and

Industrial

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Flooring Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027

EXHIBIT 7: World Flooring Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by

CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

EXHIBIT 8: Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends Influencing the Growth in Flooring Market

Vinyl Flooring Demand Grows

Latest Advancements in the Flooring Industry

Select Flooring Innovations

Enhanced Standard of Living and Swift Urbanization to Boost the

Flooring Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family:

Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term

EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 11: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake

Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the

Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Flooring Market Growth Drivers in the Residential Sector

Preference for Multistory Buildings to Pep up Flooring

Products? Demand

Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as

Important End-Use Sector

EXHIBIT 13: Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed

Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Flooring

Products: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million)

for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in

2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth

E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Flooring Market

EXHIBIT 14: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) for

Years 2019-2025

Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 15: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, and 2100

EXHIBIT 16: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in

Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Rapid Growth in Urban Households

EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

EXHIBIT 18: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population

as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years

1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030, and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment

EXHIBIT 19: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

EXHIBIT 20: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by

Region for the Years 2020, 2025, and 2030

Rising Living Standards

Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Flooring Products

EXHIBIT 21: Growth in Total Number of Smart Homes (In Millions)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2026

Key Challenges Restraining the Market Growth

Environmental Concerns

Flooring Retailers See Strong Demand Coming in Years to Come



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

