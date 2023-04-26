Global Flooring Strategic Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $623.8 Billion by 2030 - Enhanced Standard of Living and Swift Urbanization to Boost the Flooring Market Growth
Global Market for Flooring
Dublin, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flooring: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Flooring Market to Reach $623.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flooring estimated at US$400.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$623.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Non-Resilient Flooring, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.6% CAGR and reach US$295.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Soft Coverings segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $105.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9% CAGR
The Flooring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$105.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$147.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$88.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.
Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to digital archives and Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
753
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$400.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$623.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
5.7%
Regions Covered
Global
MARKET OVERVIEW
Pandemic's Effect on the Flooring Market
Construction Projects' Backlog Restricts Market Growth
US Floor Coverings Market Shows Resilience During the Pandemic
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Flooring: An Introduction
Commercial and Domestic Flooring Common Variants
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Key Trends Influencing the Growth in Flooring Market
Vinyl Flooring Demand Grows
Latest Advancements in the Flooring Industry
Select Flooring Innovations
Enhanced Standard of Living and Swift Urbanization to Boost the Flooring Market Growth
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in Long Term
Trends in the Construction Industry Influence Market Uptake
Increased Activities of Remodeling and Renovation to Propel the Growth
Flooring Market Growth Drivers in the Residential Sector
Preference for Multistory Buildings to Pep up Flooring Products' Demand
Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge as Important End-Use Sector
Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Flooring Products
Cautious Recovery of the Travel, Hospitality/Hotel Industry in 2022 & Beyond Bodes Well for Market Growth
E-Commerce Growth Presents Opportunities for Flooring Market
Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Growth in Urban Households
Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
Rising Living Standards
Growing Smart Homes Catalyze Demand for Flooring Products
Key Challenges Restraining the Market Growth
Environmental Concerns
Flooring Retailers See Strong Demand Coming in Years to Come
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 271 Featured)
Armstrong Flooring
Beaulieu International Group
Boral Limited
Congoleum Corporation
Dixie Group, Inc.
Floorworld LLC
Flowcrete Group Ltd
Forbo Holding A.G
Gerflor
Interface, Inc.
J&J Flooring Group LLC
James Hallstead Plc
LG Hausys Ltd
Mannington Mills Inc.
Milliken & Company.
Mohawk Industries, Inc.
Polyflor Canada Inc.
Shaw Industries Group Inc.
Swiss Krono Tec AG
Tarkett S.A.
TOLI Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bqq98
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900