ReportLinker

Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type (Cut Flower, Loose Flower, Bedding & Garden Plants, Potted Flowering Plants, Foliage Plants), By Distribution Channel (Retail, Florists, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online, Others), By Application (Aesthetic & Decorative Purposes, Flavours & Fragrances, Natural Colors, Medicines, Others), By End Use (Personal, Institutions/Events, Hotels, Restaurants & Spas, Industrial), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

New York, July 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310310/?utm_source=GNW



The global floriculture market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as the growing use of flowers for decorative purposes and the adoption of modern agriculture practices by farmers to increase floriculture production and make new variants of flowers are driving the growth of the global floriculture market.



The demand for cut flowers and the favorable government policies supporting the agriculture industry are also influencing the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, rising popularity of yoga and other native therapies and the use of flowers in the production of essential oils and other ayurvedic formulations are expected to create numerous growth opportunities for the market players in the next five years.

The global floriculture market is segmented into flower type, distribution channel, application, end use, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on the regional analysis, Asia-pacific is expected to account for a significant market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027.



The growth of the market in the region is attributed to favorable government policies promoting the expansion of the floriculture industry and the presence of a huge youth population in the region. Also, the growing popularity of cut flowers and the celebration of a large number of festivals in countries like China and India are expected to fuel the global floriculture market growth in the coming years.

Some of the key players in the global floriculture market are Beekenkamp Group, Danziger Group, Duemmen GmbH, FlamingoÂ Horticulture Investments Limited, Syngenta Flowers. Inc., Karen Roses Company, The Kariki Group, Karuturi Global Limited, Oserian Development Company Limited, Selecta Klemm GmbH & Co. KG, Marginpar Flower Group Holdings, Ruparelia Group, Multiflora Ltd., Ball Horticultural Company, Carzan Flowers Limited, among others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023–2027



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global floriculture market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global floriculture market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

• To classify and forecast global floriculture market based on flower type, distribution channel, application, end use, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global floriculture market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global floriculture market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global floriculture market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global floriculture market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global floriculture market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of floriculture service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the floriculture service providers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the floriculture providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global floriculture market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Farmers, florists, event management companies and other stakeholders

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to floriculture market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as farmers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global floriculture market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Floriculture Market, By Flower Type:

o Cut Flower

o Loose Flower

o Bedding & Garden Plants

o Potted Flowering Plants

o Foliage Plants

• Global Floriculture Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail

o Florists

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Global Floriculture Market, By Application:

o Aesthetic & Decorative Purposes

o Flavours & Fragrances

o Natural Colors

o Medicines

o Others

• Global Floriculture Market, By End Use:

o Personal

o Institutions/Events

o Hotels

o Restaurants & Spas

o Industrial

• Global Floriculture Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Ecuador

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Kenya

Ethiopia

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global floriculture market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310310/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



