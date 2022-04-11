Global Flow Cytometry Services Markets, 2022-2035: Current Market Landscape & Likely Evolution in the Mid to Long Term

Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Services Market by Type of General Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services, Other types of Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Accreditations, Key Players, and Key Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Flow Cytometry Services Market Report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of flow cytometry service providers market, in the mid to long term. The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with the flow cytometry services market. We have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.



The modern flow cytometer is capable of processing over 10,000 cells per second, thereby, enabling scientists to rapidly analyze and characterize millions of cells. Currently, flow cytometry is used in a number of applications in the medical industry, including assisting in evaluation of autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, and diagnosis of leukemia and lymphoma.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a rise in the number of focused research efforts being carried out; this has further created a considerable demand for advanced and rapid analytical techniques to better understand the disease morphology. In this context, the adoption of flow cytometry technique has witnessed considerable growth.

However, this approach often requires the use of complex and expensive instruments, which need to be operated by highly trained professionals. Several small and mid-sized players usually do not have the resources to make such exorbitant investments.

Therefore, outsourcing has emerged as a preferred operational model for flow cytometry innovators, who rely on specialty contract service providers to handle various aspects of flow cytometry related services.



At present, 30 players claim to offer a range of flow cytometry related services, including customized assay development services, manufacturing of consumables (such as dyes and buffers) used for analysis, analysis of various immune cells for various clinical and non-clinical studies, and cell line development.

Further, 25 companies are currently engaged in the manufacturing of novel and advanced flow cytometers. To keep pace with the increasing demand for such services, players are not only actively undertaking initiatives to improve / expand their existing offerings but also entering into strategic partnerships with several industry stakeholders to broaden their respective services portfolios.

Driven by the increasing number of clinical studies focused on evaluating treatment modalities against chronic disorders, we believe that the flow cytometry services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

In addition to other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall market landscape of the flow cytometry service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of flow cytometry facilities, type of service(s) offered (general services, analysis services and other flow cytometric services). In addition, the chapter also provides information on the manufacturers and the respective flow cytometry equipment developed / being developed by them.

A detailed competitiveness analysis of the flow cytometry service providers based across different geographies, by taking into consideration their service strength (based on number of services offered), accreditations (based on number of government and third-party accreditations) and supplier strength (based on total years of experience in the industry and company size).

Tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across various geographies. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, types of services offered, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders engaged in the field of flow cytometry, during the period 2011-2021, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, product commercialization agreements, platform utilization agreement, technology integration agreements and other relevant types of deals.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering services related to flow cytometry?

What is the relative competitiveness of the players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across different geographies?

What are the type of services being offered by players engaged in the field of flow cytometry?

What are the key trends in the flow cytometry service providers market?

What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in the flow cytometry domain?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What are the anticipated future trends related to the flow cytometry services market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

1.1. Scope of the Report

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Key Questions Answered

1.4. Chapter Outlines



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Introduction to Flow Cytometry

3.3. Flow Cytometry Versus Conventional Analytical Techniques

3.4. Difference between Flow Cytometer, Cell Analyzer and Cell Sorter

3.5. Flow Cytometry Instrumentation

3.5.1. Flow Cytometry Technologies

3.5.2. Flow Cytometry: Cell Analyzing and Counting Methodology

3.5.3. Flow Cytometry: Software and Automation Support

3.6. Flow Cytometry Services

3.6.1 Flow Cytometric Analysis

3.6.2. Flow Cytometric Consumables and Assay Development

3.7 Future Perspectives



4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Flow Cytometry Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape

4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

4.2.3. Analysis by Region wise Distribution of Companies

4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Flow Cytometry Facilities

4.3. Analysis by Type(s) of Service Offered

4.3.1. Analysis by Type(s) of Flow Cytometric Services Offered

4.3.2. Analysis by Type(s) of Analytical Flow Cytometric Services Offered

4.4. Analysis by Type(s) of Instrument Providers



5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. Methodology

5.3. Key Parameters

5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Flow Cytometry Service Providers



6. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. FlowMetric Life Sciences

6.3. Flow Contract Sites Laboratory

6.4. Bio-Legend

6.5. Q2 Solutions



7. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. ProImmune

7.3. MLM Medical Labs

7.4. Unilabs

7.5. Firalis



8. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC

8.1. Agilex Biolabs



9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Partnership Models

9.3. Flow Cytometry Service Providers: Information on Type of Service(s) Offered



10. EFFICIENCY COMPARISON MODULE

10.1 Chapter Overview

10.2 Methodology

10.3 Key Parameters

10.4 Flow Cytometry Efficiency Comparison Analysis

10.5 Inclusive Efficiency Comparison Analysis

10.6 Efficiency Comparison Analysis

10.6.1 Flow Cytometry vs Immunohistochemistry

10.6.2 Flow Cytometry and Cytogenetics Testing

10.6.3 Flow Cytometry and Fluorescence Microscopy

10.6.4 Flow Cytometry and ELISA

10.6.5 Flow Cytometry and Western Blotting

10.6.6 Flow Cytometry and Hematology Cell Analyzer

10.6.7 Flow Cytometry and Dynabead Method

10.7 Concluding Remarks



11. MARKET FORECAST

11.1 Chapter Overview

11.2 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions

11.3 Flow Cytometry Services Market in North America, 2022-2035

11.4 Flow Cytometry Services Market in Europe, 2022-2035

11.5 Flow Cytometry Services Market in Asia-Pacific, 2022-2035



12. CONCLUDING REMARKS

12.1. Chapter Overview



13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

