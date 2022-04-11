U.S. markets open in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.50
    -26.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,514.00
    -99.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,179.50
    -147.50 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,982.80
    -8.30 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.07
    -2.19 (-2.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.80
    +15.20 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    25.15
    +0.33 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0034 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.77
    +1.22 (+5.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3027
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4160
    +1.0960 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,192.89
    -418.36 (-0.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.17
    -37.43 (-3.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,636.20
    -33.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,821.52
    -164.28 (-0.61%)
     

Global Flow Cytometry Services Markets, 2022-2035: Current Market Landscape & Likely Evolution in the Mid to Long Term

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, April 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flow Cytometry Services Market by Type of General Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Analysis based Flow Cytometric Services, Other types of Flow Cytometric Services, Type of Accreditations, Key Players, and Key Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2022-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Flow Cytometry Services Market Report features an extensive study on the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely evolution of flow cytometry service providers market, in the mid to long term. The study includes an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various industry stakeholders engaged in this field.

One of the key objectives of the report was to identify the primary growth drivers and estimate the future growth opportunity associated with the flow cytometry services market. We have provided an informed estimate of the evolution of the market for the period 2022-2035.

The modern flow cytometer is capable of processing over 10,000 cells per second, thereby, enabling scientists to rapidly analyze and characterize millions of cells. Currently, flow cytometry is used in a number of applications in the medical industry, including assisting in evaluation of autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases, and diagnosis of leukemia and lymphoma.

The increasing prevalence of chronic conditions has led to a rise in the number of focused research efforts being carried out; this has further created a considerable demand for advanced and rapid analytical techniques to better understand the disease morphology. In this context, the adoption of flow cytometry technique has witnessed considerable growth.

However, this approach often requires the use of complex and expensive instruments, which need to be operated by highly trained professionals. Several small and mid-sized players usually do not have the resources to make such exorbitant investments.

Therefore, outsourcing has emerged as a preferred operational model for flow cytometry innovators, who rely on specialty contract service providers to handle various aspects of flow cytometry related services.

At present, 30 players claim to offer a range of flow cytometry related services, including customized assay development services, manufacturing of consumables (such as dyes and buffers) used for analysis, analysis of various immune cells for various clinical and non-clinical studies, and cell line development.

Further, 25 companies are currently engaged in the manufacturing of novel and advanced flow cytometers. To keep pace with the increasing demand for such services, players are not only actively undertaking initiatives to improve / expand their existing offerings but also entering into strategic partnerships with several industry stakeholders to broaden their respective services portfolios.

Driven by the increasing number of clinical studies focused on evaluating treatment modalities against chronic disorders, we believe that the flow cytometry services market is likely to evolve at a steady pace in the foreseen future.

In addition to other elements, the report includes:

  • A detailed review of the overall market landscape of the flow cytometry service providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of flow cytometry facilities, type of service(s) offered (general services, analysis services and other flow cytometric services). In addition, the chapter also provides information on the manufacturers and the respective flow cytometry equipment developed / being developed by them.

  • A detailed competitiveness analysis of the flow cytometry service providers based across different geographies, by taking into consideration their service strength (based on number of services offered), accreditations (based on number of government and third-party accreditations) and supplier strength (based on total years of experience in the industry and company size).

  • Tabulated profiles of key players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across various geographies. Each profile includes a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its services portfolio, types of services offered, location of flow cytometry facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

  • An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by various stakeholders engaged in the field of flow cytometry, during the period 2011-2021, covering product development agreements, research and development agreements, licensing agreements, product commercialization agreements, platform utilization agreement, technology integration agreements and other relevant types of deals.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the leading players offering services related to flow cytometry?

  • What is the relative competitiveness of the players offering services related to flow cytometry, based across different geographies?

  • What are the type of services being offered by players engaged in the field of flow cytometry?

  • What are the key trends in the flow cytometry service providers market?

  • What kind of initiatives are being taken by stakeholders engaged in the flow cytometry domain?

  • How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

  • What are the anticipated future trends related to the flow cytometry services market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Key Questions Answered
1.4. Chapter Outlines

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Introduction to Flow Cytometry
3.3. Flow Cytometry Versus Conventional Analytical Techniques
3.4. Difference between Flow Cytometer, Cell Analyzer and Cell Sorter
3.5. Flow Cytometry Instrumentation
3.5.1. Flow Cytometry Technologies
3.5.2. Flow Cytometry: Cell Analyzing and Counting Methodology
3.5.3. Flow Cytometry: Software and Automation Support
3.6. Flow Cytometry Services
3.6.1 Flow Cytometric Analysis
3.6.2. Flow Cytometric Consumables and Assay Development
3.7 Future Perspectives

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Flow Cytometry Service Providers: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
4.2.3. Analysis by Region wise Distribution of Companies
4.2.4. Analysis by Location of Flow Cytometry Facilities
4.3. Analysis by Type(s) of Service Offered
4.3.1. Analysis by Type(s) of Flow Cytometric Services Offered
4.3.2. Analysis by Type(s) of Analytical Flow Cytometric Services Offered
4.4. Analysis by Type(s) of Instrument Providers

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Key Parameters
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Flow Cytometry Service Providers

6. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN NORTH AMERICA
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. FlowMetric Life Sciences
6.3. Flow Contract Sites Laboratory
6.4. Bio-Legend
6.5. Q2 Solutions

7. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN EUROPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. ProImmune
7.3. MLM Medical Labs
7.4. Unilabs
7.5. Firalis

8. COMPANY PROFILES: FLOW CYTOMETRY SERVICE PROVIDERS IN ASIA-PACIFIC
8.1. Agilex Biolabs

9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Flow Cytometry Service Providers: Information on Type of Service(s) Offered

10. EFFICIENCY COMPARISON MODULE
10.1 Chapter Overview
10.2 Methodology
10.3 Key Parameters
10.4 Flow Cytometry Efficiency Comparison Analysis
10.5 Inclusive Efficiency Comparison Analysis
10.6 Efficiency Comparison Analysis
10.6.1 Flow Cytometry vs Immunohistochemistry
10.6.2 Flow Cytometry and Cytogenetics Testing
10.6.3 Flow Cytometry and Fluorescence Microscopy
10.6.4 Flow Cytometry and ELISA
10.6.5 Flow Cytometry and Western Blotting
10.6.6 Flow Cytometry and Hematology Cell Analyzer
10.6.7 Flow Cytometry and Dynabead Method
10.7 Concluding Remarks

11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1 Chapter Overview
11.2 Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3 Flow Cytometry Services Market in North America, 2022-2035
11.4 Flow Cytometry Services Market in Europe, 2022-2035
11.5 Flow Cytometry Services Market in Asia-Pacific, 2022-2035

12. CONCLUDING REMARKS
12.1. Chapter Overview

13. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

14. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

  • ABS Laboratories

  • Accelix

  • Accuri Cytometers

  • ACEA Bioscience (Acquired by Agilent Technologies)

  • ACM Global Laboratories

  • Affymetrix (Acquired by Thermofisher Scientific)

  • Agilent Technologies

  • Agilex Biolabs

  • AH diagnostics

  • Akadeum Life Science

  • AllCells

  • Alverno Laboratories

  • Amphasys

  • ApogeeFlow

  • BD

  • Beckman Coulter

  • Bio Legend

  • bioMerieux

  • Bio-Rad laboratories

  • Blue Ocean Biomedical (Acquired by Beckman Coulter)

  • Bucher Biotec

  • Caprion Biosciences

  • CellCarta

  • Cellular Research

  • CirQuest Labs (Acquired by MLM Medical Labs)

  • Clearstone Central Laboratories

  • CSI Laboratories

  • Cytek Bioscience s

  • Cytobank

  • Cytognos

  • Cytonome

  • Cytonome

  • DAON Biosciences

  • De Novo Software

  • Discovery and Drug Development Solutions (Division of Merck Millipore)

  • Discovery Life Sciences

  • EMBL

  • Eurofins Bioanalytical Services

  • Filgen

  • Firalis

  • Flow Contract Site Laboratory (FCSL)

  • Flow Jo

  • Flow Paradigm

  • FlowMetric Life Sciences

  • Genoptix

  • Handeym

  • Hematogenix

  • HepaTX

  • I&L Biosystems

  • ICON Speciality Labs (formerly known as MolecularMD)

  • iCyt Mission Technology

  • Inabata

  • IncellDX

  • Invetech

  • Invitrx Therapeutics

  • KCAS Bioanlytical and Biomarker Services

  • LabClinics

  • LabCorp Drug Development

  • Luminex

  • Luxcel Biosciences

  • Massachusetts General Hospital

  • MD Biosciences

  • Millenium Science

  • Millipore Sigma

  • Miltenyi Biotech

  • Miltenyi Imaging (formerly known as Sensovation)

  • MLM Medicine Labs

  • Molecular Device

  • Molecular MD

  • Molecular Pathology Laboratory Network

  • Myriad RBM

  • Namocell

  • NanoCellect Biomedical

  • NanoFCM

  • NeoGenomics Laboratories

  • Nexcelom Bioscience

  • Novogene

  • Omega Biosystem (Acquired by California NanoSystems Institute)

  • Omni Life Science

  • On-Chip Biotechnologies

  • Owl Biomedical

  • Parnassus Flow Cytometry Core facility, University of California

  • PHC Holdings

  • Phitonex (Acquired by Thermofisher Scientific)

  • ProImmune

  • Propel Labs

  • Q2 Solutions

  • QualTek Molecular Laboratories (Acquired by Discovery Life Sciences)

  • RAMCON

  • RayBiotech

  • ReachBio

  • Real Matrix

  • rqmicro

  • Saltro (Acquired by Unilabs)

  • Sartorius Stedim Biotech

  • SBT Instruments

  • Sirigen (Acquired by BD)

  • Sony Biotechnology

  • Stanford University

  • Stratedigm

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

  • Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering

  • Sysmex Inostics (Subsidiary of Sysmex)

  • Sysmex Partec

  • Takara Bio

  • Terso Solutions

  • TetraQ

  • Texcell

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Tomy Digital Biology

  • Unilabs

  • Wyatt Technology

  • Xitogen Technologies (Acquired by Beckman Coulter)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v7s8nf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Boss Sees Room to Raise Prices, Cut Costs After Media Exit

    With the handoff of Warner Bros. and HBO, the company returns to focusing on core wireless and broadband services.

  • Tesla Needs Lithium. Elon Musk Suggests It Might Get Into the Mining Business.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk lamented the rising cost of lithium—a key material in rechargeable lithium-ion EV batteries—in a recent tweet. He even suggested Tesla might get into the mining business.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals

    Deciding when to time your retirement plan withdrawals matters for determining how long your money will last and what you'll pay in taxes for those distributions. If you have a 401(k) at work, you might follow the Rule of 55 … Continue reading → The post Rule of 55 vs. 72(t): Retirement Plan Withdrawals appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • West Africa Oil Still Unloved Despite Post-Ukraine Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused one of the biggest upheavals to global petroleum markets in living memory. It still isn’t resulting in a clamor for replacement barrels from west Africa.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItTwitter Says Elon Musk Turned Down Offer to Join Its BoardUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportSingapore

  • 3 Creativity Software Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Because of advances in internet technology and cloud-based software services, many industries were ready for the change to more remote work. Adobe has faced hardship before in its multi-decade history. It survived the pop of the dot-com bubble, it endured the Great Recession of 2008-2009, and it successfully navigated the challenge of going from traditional software to cloud-based services in the 2010s.

  • What Does Warren Buffett See in HP?

    Only the Oracle of Omaha knows what he's thinking, but Buffett's penchant for value is the likely rationale for his sizable HP stake.

  • How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month

    Setting aside money regularly is one of the surest ways to save for retirement–especially when you take advantage of tax savings over time. Though some retirement accounts are tax-deferred, one popular option that isn't tax-deferred is a Roth IRA. However, … Continue reading → The post How Much to Put in a Roth IRA per Month appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Energy Crisis Is Different

    The Russian war is driving the greatest energy disruptions since the 1970s. But this experience is different in key ways, writes Samantha Gross.

  • Europe is planning to crack down on Russian coal. It’s bad news for Putin, but won’t devastate the EU.

    A few key differences between these energy commodities mean that coal sanctions, unlike oil and gas, could damage Russia without wreaking havoc in Europe.

  • China Inflation Rises as Lockdowns, Ukraine War Drive Up Prices

    Inflation in China picked up in March, driven by soaring global commodity prices and lockdowns in major cities, but the overall inflationary picture remains far more benign than in other major economies.

  • Inflation, rising rates, war create uncertain outlook for U.S. earnings

    An aggressive Federal Reserve, soaring inflation and geopolitical uncertainty from the war in Ukraine are muddying the outlook for the upcoming U.S. earnings season, leaving some strategists wary of surprises as corporate results kick off this week. Expectations for earnings growth have largely held up in recent weeks, despite a first quarter that saw commodities prices surge after Russia invaded Ukraine, threatening to exacerbate already-high consumer prices.

  • Make Estimated Quarterly Tax Payments on Roth Conversions. Or Penalties Will Bite.

    Readers had questions about the best approach for handling income taxes on Roth IRA conversions, and how best to move from Social Security disability benefits to regular benefits. Barron's Retirement found some answers.

  • Tope Awotona One of Richest Immigrants in US After Founding Calendly App Worth $3B

    Forty-year-old tech entrepreneur Tope Awotona of Nigeria is the proud founder of Calendly, now worth $3 billion, putting his net worth at $1.4 billion

  • More US infrastructure, less flaring among keys to solving Europe's energy crisis, execs say

    “There's a spotlight on gas and the benefit and usage of it globally — not necessarily as a commodity, but as a necessity,” said Emily McClain, vice president of gas markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds

    The average salary and bonus for MBA grads peaked in 2019. Managers with MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds Managers with business degrees tend to reduce their employees’ wages over time. In other words, if ... The post Managers With MBAs Hurt Worker Pay, Study Finds appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • China auto sales slump in March on COVID curbs, Tesla production sluggish

    China auto sales plunged in March as the country's curbs to rein in COVID-19 outbreaks took their toll, while Tesla Inc was among automakers feeling the pain of limits on production. Sales in the world's biggest car market tumbled 11.7% in March from a year earlier to 2.23 million vehicles - its first decline in three months and contrasting sharply with an 18.7% jump in February, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. He added automakers were pressing the government for supportive measures such as cuts to the auto purchase tax.

  • Analyst Report: Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

    Warner Bros. Discovery, the result of combining two large media firms, is one of the largest media firms in the world with tremendous scale and reach. The new company owns some of the biggest global networks including HBO, Discovery, CNN, and TLC and well-known franchises like Superman, Rick and Morty, and Game of Thrones. The firm’s content production studios include Warner Bros., HBO, Discovery Studios, DC Films, and Cartoon Network Studios. The company operates two major streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+.

  • Gas Price Surge Fuels Fights at FedEx, Uber Over Who Will Pay

    The companies have imposed new fuel surcharges on customers, but some local contractors and drivers are pressing the companies for even more financial help.

  • Proposed CA bill would shorten the standard work week to 32 hours

    A law in the works right now in the California Assembly would create a four-day work week for companies with more than 500 employees. ﻿Assembly Bill ﻿﻿2932 would shorten the standard work week from 40 hours a week to just 32 hours. Companies would not be able to reduce how much you earn.