Global Flower Pots and Planters Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Ado Urban Furniture, Amop Synergies, Ashley Furniture Industries and Kone Crafts Among Others

Global Flower Pots and Planter Market

Dublin, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flower Pots and Planters Market By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global flower pots and planter market was valued at $978.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,528.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Flower pots and planters are containers that are used to cultivate and display small plants and flowers. Surge in demand for flower pots and planters among households for creating a pleasurable and attractive surroundings is propelling the growth of the flower pots and planters market.

Moreover, rise in consumer expenditure toward home decor products for creating a pleasant atmosphere at home is expected to drive the demand for flower pots and planters. In addition, increase in usage of flower pots in decoration works in marriage ceremonies, family functions, offices, and households is spurring the demand for flower pots.

The introduction of new and innovative designs along with the functionalities such as self-watering flower pots and wick systems is expected to notably contribute toward the growth of the global market. The demand for wick systems and self-watering pots is rising, owing to busy and hectic lifestyle of consumers. Consumers who do not have enough time to water their plants and take care of them are increasingly adopting wick systems, which is expected to foster the growth of the global flower pots and planter market during the forecast period.



The global flower pots and planter market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product type, the market is segregated into plastic, metal, ceramic, stone, wood, and others. On the basis of end user, it is fragmented into households and commercial.

Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into retail distribution and e-commerce. Region wise, the flower pots and planter market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).



The key players profiled in the global flower pots and planter market includes Ado Urban Furniture, Amop Synergies, Ashley Furniture Industries, Atech, CROWD, Elho B.V., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kone Crafts, Planters Unlimited, and the HC Companies.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global flower pots and planters market, with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2020 to 2030 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: FLOWER POTS AND PLANTERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Plastic

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Metal

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Ceramic

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

4.5 Stone

4.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3 Market analysis by country

4.6 Wood

4.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3 Market analysis by country

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.7.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: FLOWER POTS AND PLANTERS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Households

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Commercial

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: FLOWER POTS AND PLANTERS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Retail Distribution

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 E Commerce

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: FLOWER POTS AND PLANTERS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Ado Urban Furniture

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Amop Synergies

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Ashley Furniture Industries

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Atech

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 CROWD

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Elho B.V.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Kone Crafts

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Planters Unlimited

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 The HC Companies

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

