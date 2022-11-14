U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,988.50
    -11.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,712.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,786.75
    -61.25 (-0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,879.40
    -7.40 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.02
    -0.94 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.30
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0323
    -0.0033 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.98
    +0.45 (+1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1786
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.1340
    +1.3790 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,978.41
    +338.75 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.39
    -0.74 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,346.13
    +28.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·27 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$21.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -
Andritz AG
Avalon Chemicals, Inc.
Doosan Lentjes GmbH
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
Marsulex Environmental Technologies
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
RAFAKO S.A.
Siemens AG


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Wet by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron &
Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: France Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)
Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: UK Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)
Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue
Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and
Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and
Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2022 (E)
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2022 (E)
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: India Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: India Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization
(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &
Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,
Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and
Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power
Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Flue Gas
Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,
Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Elon Musk trial opens to decide fate of his $56 billion Tesla pay

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to take the stand this week to defend his $56 billion pay package against shareholder allegations it was rigged with easy performance targets and that investors were duped into approving it. A Tesla shareholder hopes to prove during the five-day trial that Musk used his dominance over the electric vehicle maker's board to dictate terms of the 2018 package, which did not even require him to work at Tesla full time. The shareholder, Richard Tornetta, has asked the court in Wilmington, Delaware, to rescind the pay package, which is six times larger than the top 200 CEO salaries combined in 2021, according to Amit Batish of Equilar.

  • The brands and models car shoppers want most—despite inventory levels

    American car shoppers continue to seek out the brand that consistently has among the lowest inventory, representing missed opportunities for many buyers.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top 10 LPG Shipping Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the top ten LPG shipping companies in the world. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five firms in the list, then take a look at Top 5 LPG Shipping Companies in the World. The Russian invasion of Ukraine […]

  • Amid global conflicts, Boeing reveals future aircraft needs in new report

    Coming out of the Covid pandemic and in the midst of the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the aerospace industry is assessing the future.

  • The Great Remorse takes over the Great Resignation as most workers who quit their job are having a hard time finding a new one

    Quality roles are proving hard to come by for job seekers these days.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Has Big ESG Backers. Some of Its Low-Income Customers Ran Into Problems.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Disney Plans Job Cuts And Hiring Freeze; CEO Bob Chapek Anticipates 'Tough And Uncomfortable Decisions'

    Amidst economic uncertainty, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is reportedly planning to freeze hiring and cut some jobs. In addition, the media conglomerate has reported its quarterly results with an operating loss of $1.47 billion for its consumer segment. The revenue for the company's Media and Entertainment segment was $12.7 billion, down 3% year-over-year. The operating income in the fourth quarter was down 91% for the Media segment and up over 100% for the Parks segment. According to a Reuters re

  • Elon Musk Schools Bernie Sanders

    Elon Musk has his list of favorite enemies. In the automotive industry, of course, there is General Motors . The billionaire still hasn't recovered from Democratic President Joe Biden's assertion that the Detroit automaker was the dominant force in transforming the auto industry toward cleaner, less polluting vehicles.

  • FTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been chaotic, fast and full of unknowns. The world should soon get some answers via a Delaware federal court. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File

  • ArcelorMittal S.A. Just Missed EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    It's been a pretty great week for ArcelorMittal S.A. ( AMS:MT ) shareholders, with its shares surging 11% to €26.07 in...

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • This Is How Warren Buffett Defines a Great Business -- and How You Should too

    One consistent voice of reason through decades of ups and downs is guru investor Warren Buffett, who has beaten the market through his value-oriented approach. Buffett says, "A truly great business must have an enduring 'moat' that protects excellent returns on invested capital." The "moat" he talks about refers to a competitive advantage that makes the business unique and better than others.

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX buys ad campaign on Twitter for Starlink

    The move comes at a time when Twitter, which generated more than 90% of its second-quarter revenue from ad sales, is seeing an exodus of advertisers on fears that Musk would bring changes to the company's content moderation rules. Since he bought the company last month, several companies including General Motors Co, General Mills, Mondelez International and Volkswagen AG have paused advertising on the platform.