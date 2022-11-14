Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$21.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Andritz AG
Avalon Chemicals, Inc.
Doosan Lentjes GmbH
FLSmidth & Co. A/S
Marsulex Environmental Technologies
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
RAFAKO S.A.
Siemens AG
