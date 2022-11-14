ReportLinker

Abstract: What’s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Nov. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year



Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market to Reach $24.8 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027. Wet, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.9% CAGR and reach US$21.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Dry segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured) -

Andritz AG

Avalon Chemicals, Inc.

Doosan Lentjes GmbH

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Marsulex Environmental Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

RAFAKO S.A.

Siemens AG





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) System - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wet

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Wet by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Wet by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Power Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Power Generation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iron &

Steel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Iron & Steel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Iron & Steel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Cement by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Cement by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Flue

Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and

Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and

Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for

2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for

2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Flue Gas Desulfurization

(FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation, Chemical, Iron &

Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Power Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel,

Cement and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and

Dry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Wet and Dry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Wet and Dry for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power

Generation, Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Flue Gas

Desulfurization (FGD) Systems by End-Use - Power Generation,

Chemical, Iron & Steel, Cement and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361449/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



