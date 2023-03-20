Global Fluff Pulp Market Size & Analysis
Westrock, Manuchar, Sotra Enso, Suzano, International Paper, Georgia Pacific, Domtar, Arauco, Andritz Group, and Resolute Forest Products, among others, are some of the key players in the fluff pulp market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fluff Pulp Market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The global fluff pulp market size is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period mainly due to its thick quality fibre. Furthermore, baby products such as toddler training pants, baby diapers and wipes, and baby mats have absorbent cores which are required for intimate hygiene.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Fluff Pulp Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the raw material outlook, the SBSK segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the application outlook, the feminine segment holds the largest share in the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft- SBSK
Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft-NBSK
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Feminine Care
Baby Products
Adult Incontinence
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
