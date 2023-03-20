Global Fluff Pulp Market Size & Analysis

Global Market Estimates

Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fluff Pulp Market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.



The global fluff pulp market size is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period mainly due to its thick quality fibre. Furthermore, baby products such as toddler training pants, baby diapers and wipes, and baby mats have absorbent cores which are required for intimate hygiene.

Key Market Insights

As per the raw material outlook, the SBSK segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the feminine segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Westrock, Manuchar, Sotra Enso, Suzano, International Paper, Georgia Pacific, Domtar, Arauco, Andritz Group, and Resolute Forest Products, among others, are some of the key players in the fluff pulp market





Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft- SBSK

Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft-NBSK

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Feminine Care

Baby Products

Adult Incontinence





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





