Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Overview 2022 with Profiles of 19 Companies & Industry Guide Including the Contact Details for 188 Companies

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global FEP market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of market volume in metric tons and value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2021 through 2026 with a special focus on pandemic impact during 2019-2020

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) demand differed in intensity depending on their end-use application and region. Sharpest decline was evident in FEP demand for automotive & transportation followed by chemical processing and industrial/mechanical applications. On the other hand, impact on demand for FEP in electrical & electronics applications was minimum in 2020.

Automotive industry came under massive pressure in the first half of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. This resulted in a decline of 13.2% in 2020 to 2.6 thousand metric tons, from 3 thousand metric tons in 2019. While automotive sector leads growth with 2021-2026 CAGR of 5.8%, Electrical & Electronics is the largest consumer of FEP with and estimated share of 63% in 2021.

Research Findings & Coverage

  • Worldwide market for FEP is analyzed in this report with respect to major end-use sectors

  • The study exclusively analyzes the market sizing of each end-use sector of FEP by major geographic region/country

  • Growth drivers discussed in the study along with other market trends

  • Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

  • Major companies profiled - 19

  • The industry guide includes the contact details for 188 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market

1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
1.1.1.1 A Brief Introduction to Fluoropolymers
1.1.2 Structure and Properties of FEP
1.1.3 Manufacturing Process of Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
1.1.3.1 Synthesis of Tetrafluoroethylene (TFE)
1.1.3.2 Synthesis of Hexafluoropropylene (HFP)
1.1.3.3 Production of Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)
1.1.4 FEP Product Forms and Applications
1.1.4.1 FEP Pellets/Granules
1.1.4.2 FEP Dispersions & Coating Powders
1.1.4.3 FEP Film
1.2 Key Market Trends & Growth Drivers

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
2.1 Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Production Capacities
2.2 Key Global Players

  • 3M Company

  • Daikin Industries Ltd

  • Dongyue Group Limited

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd.

  • The Chemours Company

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd

3. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Overview by End-use Sector
3.1.1 Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) End-use Sector Market Overview by Global Region
3.1.1.1 Chemical Processing Sector
3.1.1.2 Electricals & Electronics Sector
3.1.1.3 Industrial/Mechanical Sector
3.1.1.4 Automotive & Transportation Sector
3.1.1.5 Other Sectors

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

  • Global Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Overview by Geographic Region

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

  • 3M Company (United States)

  • Daikin America, Inc. (United States)

  • The Chemours Company (United States)

5. EUROPE

Major Market Players

  • Chemours Netherlands B.V. (Netherlands)

  • Dyneon GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • HaloPolymer OJSC (Russia)

6. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

  • Chemours-Mitsui Fluoroproducts Co., Ltd. (Japan)

  • Daikin Fluorochemicals (China) Co Ltd (China)

  • Daikin Industries Ltd (Japan)

  • Dongyue Group Limited (China)

  • Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (India)

  • Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Jinhua Yonghe Fluorochemical Co Ltd (China)

  • Lichang Technology (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Luxi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Shandong Hua Fluorochemical Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Shanghai (Huayi) 3F New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Zhejiang Fotech International Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Zhejiang Juhua Co Ltd (China)

7. SOUTH AMERICA

8. REST OF WORLD
8.1 Rest of World Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) Market Overview by End-use Sector

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. FEP Resin Manufacturers

2. FEP & Other Fluoropolymer Processors & Compounders

PART D: ANNEXURE

1. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2. FEEDBACK

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ee3mir

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


