U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,132.45
    -44.37 (-1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,043.40
    -204.88 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,126.46
    -190.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.17
    -17.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.84
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.70
    -8.70 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.24
    -0.04 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0750
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9630
    +0.0500 (+1.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2567
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5040
    +0.6340 (+0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,665.57
    -304.26 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    641.66
    -19.14 (-2.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,761.57
    +347.69 (+1.27%)
     

Global Fluoropolymers Market Foreseen to Hit $11,924.6 Million, Growing at 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Timeframe [170-Pages] | Confirmed by Research Dive

·5 min read

Rising demand for fluoropolymers in several manufacturing industries is fueling the global fluoropolymers market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the market. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to observe extensive growth.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, "Fluoropolymers Market by Type (PTFE, FEP, PVDF, Fluoroelastomers, PVF, PFA, ETFE, and Others), Application (Film, Tube, Sheet, Pipe, Membrane, Sealant, Roofing, Additives, and Others), End-use Industry (Transportation Equipment, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial Equipment, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

Research Dive Logo
Research Dive Logo

The global fluoropolymers market is expected to garner $11,924.6 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028. The report delivers comprehensive insights into the current condition and future prospective of the industry by precisely examining market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Get the latest trends to grow your business. Request PDF Sample of Fluoropolymers Market

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The fluoropolymers market is segmented based on type, application, end-use, and region.

  • The PVDF sub-segment of the type segment is anticipated to observe utmost growth and collect a revenue of $1,883.7 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the surging demand for PVDF as it is greatly used as insulation material in electrical wires owing to its several properties such as low thermal conductivity, flexibility, low weight, high chemical corrosion resistance, and heat resistance.

  • The film sub-segment of the application segment is anticipated to witness augmented growth by gathering $2,548.0 million in the estimated period. This growth of the fluoropolymers market sub-segment is mainly because of the increasing use of fluoropolymers in the films which play a significant role in the food packaging, aerospace, electronics, and pharmaceutical industries.

  • The industrial equipment sub-segment of the end-use segment is anticipated to hold highest share of the market and surpass $4,933.4 million in the estimated period. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for industrial manufacturing across the globe for developing advanced, high-performing materials that can tolerate chemically and thermally harsh environs.

  • Among regions, the Asia-Pacific fluoropolymers market is projected to observe significant growth by surpassing $6,470.0 million in the estimated period. The growth of this region's market is mostly owing to the significant presence of huge manufacturing centers mainly in nations like India and China in this region.

Request On-demand Customized research of Fluoropolymers Market Report & Avail 10%OFF

Market Dynamics

The key factor fueling the growth of the global fluoropolymers market is a significant rise in the demand for fluoropolymers in several industrial sectors owing to their properties such as greatly lubricant, highly biocompatible, and their various dielectric applications. In addition, increasing applications of fluoropolymers as a suitable and superior material in green technology applications is expected to open doors to innovative opportunities for market growth in the projected period. However, the implementation of strict government rules concerning carbon emissions is projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has made a negative impact on the growth of the global fluoropolymers market in 2020. In the pandemic period, the supply chains have undergone massive disruptions. Also, the demand for fluoropolymers has greatly declined, owing to the sudden drop in industrial production of various products. However, market players are taking significant initiatives to recuperate the industry from losses during the pandemic period.

Know How Post COVID-19 pandemic Boost the growth of the Fluoropolymers Market. Connect with our Expert Analyst & Get Access to Avail the Full Report

Top Players of the Industry

The major players in the global fluoropolymers industry are

  1. 3M (Dyneon GmbH)

  2. Daikin Industries Limited

  3. Chemours (DuPont)

  4. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

  5. Dongyue Group Ltd

  6. Halopolymer Ojsc

  7. Arkema SA

  8. Solvay SA

  9. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd. (GFL)

  10. Honeywell International Inc.

Numerous business strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, R&D activities, new product developments, and much more, are implemented by these players to attain a strong position in the global market. For instance, in March 2020, Inhance Technologies, a foremost international supplier of polymer materials science solutions, launched a process to eliminate perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), from fluoropolymer resins.

Moreover, the report offers other key details of leading players such as business tactics, financial performance, and product/service range of these players along with Porter's five forces analysis and SWOT analysis.

More about Fluoropolymers Market:

Related Top Trending Report Links:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal
Research Dive
30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005
(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)
Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454
E-mail: support@researchdive.com 
Website: https://www.researchdive.com
Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fluoropolymers-market-foreseen-to-hit-11-924-6-million-growing-at-5-9-cagr-from-2021-to-2028-timeframe-170-pages--confirmed-by-research-dive-301560791.html

SOURCE Research Dive

Recommended Stories

  • Mike LaFleur: “Fun challenge” getting Jets offensive pieces to mesh together

    The Jets made upgrading the offensive talent around quarterback Zach Wilson a focus of their offseason moves and the result is a much deeper group of options for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur to deploy in his second season with the team. Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin arrived in free agency and the team [more]

  • Microsoft lowers guidance, Ford to add 6,000 more jobs, Block partners with Apple

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to industry stories, including Ford's moves to create jobs as it rolls out increased EV production.

  • ‘Nowhere else to go but up’ — Jim Cramer likes these 3 mega-cap tech stocks that have been soundly shellacked in 2022

    These big names are down — but certainly not out.

  • Exclusive-Musk feels 'super bad' about economy, needs to cut 10% of Tesla jobs

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of jobs at the electric carmaker, he said in an email to executives seen by Reuters. The message, sent on Thursday and titled "pause all hiring worldwide", came two days after the billionaire told staff to return to the workplace or leave, and adds to a growing chorus of warnings from business leaders about the risks of recession. Almost 100,000 people were employed at Tesla and its subsidiaries at the end of 2021, its annual SEC filing showed.

  • Micron Stock Is Slumping After a Downgrade. Why the Analyst Fears the Consumer.

    Piper Sandler downgrades the stock to Underweight, citing concerns about slowing consumer demand for memory chips.

  • Amazon Stock Split: What the Charts Say Ahead of 20-for-1 Split

    Amazon stock is working on its sixth straight daily rally ahead of its 20-for-1 stock split. Here's what the charts say now.

  • Tesla Faces Big Increase in Complaints Over ‘Phantom Braking’

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is facing stepped-up scrutiny from US regulators who have received 758 complaints of cars made by the company that suddenly brake at high speeds, more than double the number of reported incidents earlier this year.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the i

  • Better Buy: Apple vs. Amazon

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have been two chart-topping stocks for the past couple of years. Amazon boasts over 200 million Prime members, and Apple crossed the 1 billion active iPhone mark more than a year ago. Amazon may be best known for its e-commerce business, but it has other lucrative sources of revenue.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Cut Tesla Staff by 10%. What That Says About EV Demand.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a 'super bad feeling' about the economy, according to a report from Reuters.

  • CrowdStrike Earnings Beat: The Stock's Dip Is a Buying Opportunity

    CrowdStrike has become the gold standard in several verticals of the cybersecurity industry. Its ever-growing portfolio comprises 22 software modules, ranging from endpoint and cloud protection to managed security services. The secret to its success is the cloud-native architecture of its Falcon platform, which allows CrowdStrike to crowdsource a tremendous amount of security data each day.

  • Okta stock soars on earnings, raised sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down Okta Q1 earnings.

  • Why Palantir Stock Popped on Thursday

    Shares of big data-for-defense company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) soared in Thursday trading after the defense contractor announced that the U.S. Space Systems Command -- a division of the U.S. Space Force -- has awarded it a big follow-on contract for Battle Management Command, Control, and Communications (BMC3). Palantir stock is up a solid 10% as of 1:20 p.m. ET in response. Palantir says its contract has it providing data-as-a-service (DaaS) to the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and NORAD-NORTHCOM (North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command), helping "to integrate, clean, share, and leverage data to help make decisions on personnel management, strategic and operational planning, cross-space situational awareness, and collaboration across combatant commands."

  • Tesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: Reuters

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said the electric carmaker needs to cut staff by around 10%, noting he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.Most Read from BloombergOne-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutTesla Pauses Hiring, Musk Says Need to Cut Staff by 10%: ReutersApple Plans to Make the iPad More Like a L

  • Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2022

    The copper industry is comprised of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, development, and production of copper, one of the most widely used metals. Copper demand is closely tied to economic cycles as it's used for a broad range of applications, including construction, electronics, industrial machinery, transportation, power generation, and transmission.

  • Oil Stocks: Don't Expect A Big U.S. Oil Production Boost Anytime Soon

    Oil rig numbers have climbed, but producers remain reluctant to deliver more oil, focusing instead on oil stock investors.

  • Here Are 6 Stocks That Pay a Lot in Dividends and Have Solid Yields. And Microsoft and Apple.

    Exxon Mobil, PepsiCo, and JPMorgan Chase are among the biggest payers of dividends in absolute dollars, and they have solid yields to boot. Then there’s Apple and Microsoft.

  • Why Shares of Amarin Corporation Dropped 46.1% in May

    Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN), a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in cardiovascular therapies, saw its shares plummet 46.1% in May, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has only one marketed therapy, Vascepa (icosapent ethyl), which is designed to reduce the risk of stroke or heart attack by lowering harmful triglycerides, a type of fat in your blood. The problem for Amarin is that Vascepa now has three generic competitors compared to only one at this time last year.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Makes a Big Promise

    When Nikola CEO Mark Russell said the electric truck maker had an extraordinary year in 2021, nobody argued with him. Russell was detailing the company's accomplishments to analysts during Nikola's fourth-quarter earnings call. "What an extraordinary year we had in 2021," Russell said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • These Two Telecom Stocks are Buys, According to BofA

    With the broad equity market under pressure in recent months, telecommunications stocks might offer a safe haven. "Telecom stocks looked boring when markets were willing to pay anything for growth stocks versus value," Bank of America analysts wrote in a commentary. The analysts identify two stocks to buy and one to avoid.

  • The Dow Ends Firmly in the Green Thanks to Boeing's Big Potential Deal and Salesforce's Post-Earnings Run

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 435 points today as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) continued its impressive two-day run after reporting better-than-expected earnings earlier this week. Aerospace giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) also helped drive the Dow higher, as it closes in on what could be a lucrative new contract. Salesforce didn't beat earnings by much, but the results came in better than expected and it was all the market needed to see to plow into the stock.