Global Flying Car Market (2021 to 2035) - by Mode of Operation, End-use, Seating Capacity and Region

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flying Car Market by Mode of Operation, End Use and Seating Capacity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Flying car is the next-generation vehicle solution, which can be capable of functioning as both an air transportation solution and personal road vehicle. Majority of the flying cars are expected to have vertical takeoff and landing, owing to infrastructural and operational requirements in the urban commute system. These cars are likely to be used at personal as well as commercial front to meet the changing commute requirements, especially in urban areas. Flying cars are associated with high cost as compared to other transportation medium, as they are associated with huge capital investment for the development and need of integration of the high-end technologies.

The global flying car market focuses on the current market trends and future growth opportunities of various mode of transportation such as piloted and autonomous. In addition, the report provides information on end use such as commercial & professional commute, and personal commute. Moreover, it focuses on various seating capacity, including one, two, four, more than six. In addition, it analyzes the current trends of flying cars across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the global flying car market include AeroMobil, Airbus S.A.S., Hyundai Motor Company, Klein Vision s. r. o., Lilium, PAL-V N.V., Samson Motors, Inc., Terrafugia, The Boeing Company, and Volocopter GmbH.

Key Benefits

  • This study presents analytical depiction of the global flying car market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

  • The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2025 to 2035 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

  • Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Key findings
3.2.1. Top impacting factors
3.2.2. Top investment pockets
3.2.3. Top winning strategies
3.3. Porter's five forces analysis
3.4. Key player positioning, 2020
3.5. Market dynamics
3.5.1. Drivers
3.5.1.1. Changing Urban Mobility Outlook
3.5.1.2. Increasing investment by the market players
3.5.2. Restraints
3.5.2.1. High development cost of the flying cars is estimated to hamper the market growth
3.5.2.2. Stringent regulations for aviation license
3.5.3. Opportunities
3.5.3.1. Entering into agreements and contracts for long term business opportunities
3.5.3.2. Acquire the untapped potential of Asia-Pacific market

CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL FLYING CAR MARKET, BY MODE OF OPERATION
4.1. Overview
4.2. Piloted
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3. Market analysis, by country
4.3. Autonomous
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FLYING CAR MARKET, BY SEATING CAPACITY
5.1. Overview
5.2. One
5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3. Market analysis, by country
5.3. Two
5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3. Market analysis, by country
5.4. Four
5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.4.3. Market analysis, by country
5.5. More than Six
5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region
5.5.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL FLYING CAR MARKET, BY END USE
6.1. Overview
6.2. Commercial & Professional Commute
6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3. Market analysis, by country
6.3. Personal Commute
6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: FLYING CAR MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. AEROMOBIL
8.1.1. Company overview
8.1.2. Key executives
8.1.3. Company snapshot
8.1.4. Product portfolio
8.2. Airbus S. A. S.
8.2.1. Company overview
8.2.2. Key executives
8.2.3. Company snapshot
8.2.4. Operating business segments
8.2.5. Product portfolio
8.2.6. Business performance
8.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.3. HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY
8.3.1. Company overview
8.3.2. Key executives
8.3.3. Company snapshot
8.3.4. Operating business segments
8.3.5. Product portfolio
8.3.6. Business performance
8.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.4. KLEIN VISION, S. R. O.
8.4.1. Company overview
8.4.2. Key executives
8.4.3. Company snapshot
8.4.4. Product portfolio
8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.5. LILIUM
8.5.1. Company overview
8.5.2. Key executives
8.5.3. Company snapshot
8.5.4. Product portfolio
8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.6. PAL-V N. V.
8.6.1. Company overview
8.6.2. Key executives
8.6.3. Company snapshot
8.6.4. Product portfolio
8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments
8.7. SAMSON MOTORS, INC.
8.7.1. Company overview
8.7.2. Key executives
8.7.3. Company snapshot
8.7.4. Product portfolio
8.8. TERRAFUGIA
8.8.1. Company overview
8.8.2. Key executives
8.8.3. Company snapshot
8.8.4. Product portfolio
8.9. THE BOEING COMPANY
8.9.1. Company overview
8.9.2. Key executives
8.9.3. Company snapshot
8.9.4. Operating business segments
8.9.5. Product portfolio
8.9.6. Business performance
8.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments
8.10. VOLOCOPTER GMBH
8.10.1. Company overview
8.10.2. Key executives
8.10.3. Company snapshot
8.10.4. Product portfolio
8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hbbzdt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flying-car-market-2021-to-2035---by-mode-of-operation-end-use-seating-capacity-and-region-301385572.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

