U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,320.65
    -25.07 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,064.99
    -249.68 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,397.69
    -36.14 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,190.75
    -37.61 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.45
    -1.48 (-1.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1547
    -0.0054 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3560
    -0.0066 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3530
    -0.1190 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,873.37
    +5,086.68 (+10.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.96
    +62.87 (+4.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,995.87
    -81.23 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,528.87
    -293.25 (-1.05%)
     

Global Flying Cars Market Size To Increase At A Rate Of Almost 60%! As Per The Business Research Company's Flying Cars Global Market Report 2021

The Business Research Company
·5 min read

This report describes and evaluates the global flying cars market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to -2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

LONDON, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the flying cars market, the global flying cars market is expected to grow from $34.41 million in 2020 to $52.20 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.7%. The growth in the flying cars market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flying cars market is expected to reach $330.94 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 58.7%.

The rapid adoption of advanced technology is shaping the flying cars market. Major companies operating in the flying cars sector are focused on adopting advanced technology such as the fast-developing distributed electric propulsion (DEP) technology which plays a role in efficiency, helps with quieter take-offs, and hovering. For instance, in August 2019, Airspace Experience Technologies (ASX), an American company developed the MOBiOne electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle that uses a distributed electric propulsion system (DEP) and integrates a hybrid propulsion system that allows the vehicle to fly without recharging.

The flying cars market consists of sales of flying cars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of vehicle that can function as both a personal road vehicle and an aircraft. Flying cars, also known as hover cars, usually use rotors instead of wings. They are smaller than a commercial aircraft and have lower emissions.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Flying Cars Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Manned Flying Cars, Unmanned Flying Cars), By Capacity (2-Person Sitter, 3 And 4-Person Sitter, 5-Person Sitter), By Application (Military, Commercial Or Civil), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major flying cars companies, flying cars market share by company, flying cars manufacturers, flying cars market size, and flying cars market forecasts. The report also covers the global flying cars market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Flying Cars Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5347&type=smp

The main types of products in flying cars are manned flying cars and unmanned flying cars. The manned flying car is a type of flying car that requires a trained professional driver or a pilot to fly the vehicle using the car's control system. The capacity of flying cars ranges from 2-seater, 3 and 4 seaters, 5-seaters and is used in military, commercial or civil applications.

In September 2020, Terrafugia, a US-based company that manufactures flying cars merged with AOSSCI to form Aerofugia Technology (Chengdu) Co., Ltd. AOSSCI is a China-based unmanned aircraft system developer. The new company, which is a subsidiary of China's Geely Technology Group, will provide comprehensive general aviation services. For future air travel and UAV products, the two businesses will merge their development teams while keeping the original brands.

Major players in the flying cars industry are AeroMobil, Boeing, Joby Aviation, Airbus, Cartivator, Volocopter GmbH, Terrafugia, PAL-V International, Lilium GmbH, Urban Aeronautics, Moller International, Kitty Hawk Corporation, Workhorse Group, Opener, and Jaunt Air Mobility.

North America accounts for the largest share in the flying cars market. The regions covered in TBRC’s flying cars market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the flying cars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Flying Cars Global Market Report 2021 COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide flying cars market overviews, flying cars market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, flying cars market segments and geographies, flying cars market trends, flying cars market drivers, flying cars market restraints, flying cars market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), By Services (Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management), By Application (Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Autonomous Cars Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Fully Autonomous Vehicles), By Application (Civil, Robo Taxi, Ride Hail, Ride Share), By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Electric Cars Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)), By Battery Type (Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium–Nickel–Manganese Cobalt Oxide (Li-NMC), Lithium–Titanate Oxide (LTO) Battery, Lithium–Nickel–Cobalt–Aluminum Oxide (NCA) Battery, Nickel–Metal Hydride (NiMH) Battery, Lead Acid Battery), By Application (Home Use, Commercial Use), COVID-19 Growth And Change

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.


CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks of billionaire David Tepper. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire David Tepper’s Top 5 Stock Picks. David Tepper, the billionaire chief of Florida-based Appaloosa Management LP, manages more than $4.8 billion in 13F securities at his […]

  • 10 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The prices of crude oil have skyrocketed this year on the back of increasing […]

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Moderna Is Down 12%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has been a stock market favorite ever since it entered the coronavirus vaccine race last year. Moderna shares have dropped about 12% since the start of the month. All of Moderna's product revenue comes from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Is Affirm the Next PayPal?

    Affirm is competing in the buy-now, pay-later industry, but its long-term ambitions appear to go well beyond

  • Why I'm Still Bullish on Virgin Galactic Stock

    Virgin Galactic has gone through turbulence over the past year, but the long-term mission is still intact.

  • Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will be discussing the 10 stocks that billionaire Rob Citrone is selling. You can skip our detailed analysis of Citrone’s hedge fund returns, investment philosophy, and history, and go directly to Billionaire Rob Citrone is Selling These 5 Stocks. Rob Citrone is an American hedge fund manager and the co-founder of […]

  • The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    One of the most surefire ways to build wealth over time is to buy dividend stocks. Although income stocks are often mature, slower-growing businesses, their recurring profits and time-tested operating models tend to result in higher valuations over time. In a 40-year stretch between 1972 and 2012, the report showed that companies initiating a dividend and growing their payout averaged an annualized return of 9.5%.

  • Here's My Top Stock to Buy in October

    With the S&P 500 trading at an average price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 34, now is a good time to consider value stocks -- shares in companies trading at low multiples compared to their earnings and growth potential. In 2018, Ford announced a massive restructuring and cost-cutting program that saw it lay off thousands of workers and reshuffle its product mix to focus on higher-margin trucks and SUVs. Divesting unprofitable markets (Ford lost over $2 billion in India during the last 10 years) could help free up capital and resources for the company's electric vehicle transition.

  • Why Novavax Stock Plunged in September

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell by an eye-catching 17.7% in September, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The vaccine specialist's shares have been locked into a multi-month downward trend of late for a variety of reasons.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. Even though past performance is not always a good indicator of future growth patterns, […]

  • Oppenheimer: 3 Stocks to Buy Despite Growing Supply-Chain Issues (And 1 to Avoid)

    As Christmas 2021 begins to loom, Americans may find themselves more dependent upon gift delivery-via-Santa than ever before -- because America's supply chain is in a terrible snarl. Supply chain snafus that began on the West Coast with logjams of container ships struggling to reach port in Los Angeles and Long Beach, now span the continent. On Wednesday last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the fourth-largest U.S. gateway for seaborne imports, the Port of Savannah in Georgia, now has

  • Take a Pass on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals for Now

    During Tuesday's Mad Money "Lightning Round", one caller asked Jim Cramer about a company by the name of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals : "I like companies like this," he responded. Let's check out the chart of this biopharmaceutical company that is using gene science. In this daily bar chart of LXRX, below, we can see that prices made a rapid run-up in late 2020 and then declined from February to July/August.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Palantir Stock Is Surging on a Big Army Contract Win

    Palantir stock is rising after hours because the company won a contract to supply data and analytics software to the Army.

  • Altria Has a Big Decision Coming Up

    Its multibillion-dollar stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev unlocks on Oct. 10 and there are potential financial implications.

  • Bitcoin climbs as US says it won't ban cryptos like China

    The Securities and Exchange Commission chair said its approach to cryptocurrencies is different to China's.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Just Proved How Very, Very Broken Retailers' Supply Chains Are

    A wide array of names, from Nike to Dollar Tree to Kohl's, have already waved similar red flags.

  • Palantir, Shiba Inu, Apple, American Airlines: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

    Stocks dropped in morning trading, with major indexes losing ground amid broad-based selling. Palantir Technologies jumped after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Facebook shares edged down after the company spent a day in the headlines amid a whistleblower’s testimony on Capitol Hill and a widespread outage of its services.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.