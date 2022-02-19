U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.85 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.65 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.66
    -0.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.08 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    -0.0039 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,879.93
    -145.07 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    919.51
    -17.27 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

Global Flying Taxi Market Business Outlook [2022-2027] - Report Covers Covid-19 Outbreak, Emerging Technology, Key Players (Airbus, Ehang, Boeing, Volocopter, Lilium), Growth Opportunities, Latest Trends, Segment Analysis, and Forecast 2027

Industry Research
·9 min read
Industry Research
Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Flying Taxi Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Flying Taxi market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Flying Taxi Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Flying Taxi industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Flying Taxi market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Flying Taxi market.

Request for a Sample PDF of Report at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/request-sample/18685610

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flying Taxi Market
The research report studies the Flying Taxi market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.
The global Flying Taxi market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Major Players in the Flying Taxi Market include:

  • Airbus

  • Ehang

  • Vertical Aerospace

  • Boeing

  • Volocopter

  • China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

  • Lilium

  • Joby Aviation

  • AeroMobil

  • Kitty Hawk

  • Moog

  • Porsche

  • Hyundai

  • Bell Textron

  • Audi

  • Aston Martin

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Flying Taxi market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Flying Taxi market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Single Seat

  • Double Seats

  • Multi-seats

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Intercity

  • Intracity

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Flying Taxi market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Flying Taxi market in terms of revenue.

GET A SAMPLE COPY OF THE Flying Taxi MARKET REPORT 2022-2027

Key Reasons to Purchase Flying Taxi Market Report:

  • The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

  • The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Flying Taxi Industry.

  • The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

  • The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

  • The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

  • The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

For More Information or Query or Customization before buying, Visit at https://www.industryresearch.biz/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/18685610

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

  • Which are the key factors driving the Flying Taxi market?

  • What was the size of the emerging Flying Taxi market by value?

  • What will be the size of the emerging Flying Taxi market in 2027?

  • Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Flying Taxi market?

  • What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Flying Taxi market?

  • What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Flying Taxi market?

Global Flying Taxi Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Flying Taxi market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Buy this report (Price 3350 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.industryresearch.biz/purchase/18685610

Years considered for this report:

  • Historical Years: 2016-2020

  • Base Year: 2020

  • Estimated Year: 2021

  • Flying Taxi Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Flying Taxi market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Market Overview of Flying Taxi
1.1 Flying Taxi Market Overview
1.1.1 Flying Taxi Product Scope
1.1.2 Flying Taxi Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Flying Taxi Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027
1.3 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Region (2016-2027)
1.4 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
1.5 Global Flying Taxi Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
1.6 Key Regions, Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)
1.6.1 North America Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)
1.6.2 Europe Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)
1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)
1.6.4 Latin America Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)
1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Flying Taxi Market Overview by Type
2.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Flying Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
2.4 Single Seat
2.5 Double Seats
2.6 Multi-seats

3 Flying Taxi Market Overview by Application
3.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.2 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Flying Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
3.4 Intercity
3.5 Intracity

4 Flying Taxi Competition Analysis by Players
4.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Players (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flying Taxi as of 2020)
4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Flying Taxi Market
4.4 Global Top Players Flying Taxi Headquarters and Area Served
4.5 Key Players Flying Taxi Product Solution and Service
4.6 Competitive Status
4.6.1 Flying Taxi Market Concentration Rate
4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
5.1 Airbus
5.1.1 Airbus Profile
5.1.2 Airbus Main Business
5.1.3 Airbus Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions
5.1.4 Airbus Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)
5.1.5 Airbus Recent Developments
5.2 Ehang
5.2.1 Ehang Profile
5.2.2 Ehang Main Business
5.2.3 Ehang Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions
5.2.4 Ehang Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)
5.2.5 Ehang Recent Developments
5.3 Vertical Aerospace
5.5.1 Vertical Aerospace Profile
5.3.2 Vertical Aerospace Main Business
5.3.3 Vertical Aerospace Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions
5.3.4 Vertical Aerospace Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)
5.3.5 Boeing Recent Developments
5.4 Boeing
5.4.1 Boeing Profile
5.4.2 Boeing Main Business
5.4.3 Boeing Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions
5.4.4 Boeing Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)
5.4.5 Boeing Recent Developments
....................

6 North America
6.1 North America Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)
6.2 United States
6.3 Canada

7 Europe
7.1 Europe Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)
7.2 Germany
7.3 France
7.4 U.K.
7.5 Italy
7.6 Russia
7.7 Nordic
7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Flying Taxi Market Size by Region (2016-2027)
8.2 China
8.3 Japan
8.4 South Korea
8.5 Southeast Asia
8.6 India
8.7 Australia
8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)
9.2 Mexico
9.3 Brazil
9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)
10.2 Turkey
10.3 Saudi Arabia
10.4 UAE
10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Flying Taxi Market Dynamics
11.1 Flying Taxi Industry Trends
11.2 Flying Taxi Market Drivers
11.3 Flying Taxi Market Challenges
11.4 Flying Taxi Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

Detailed TOC of Global Flying Taxi Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/18685610

About Us:

Market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors. Industry Research is a credible source for gaining market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs.

CONTACT: Industry Research Biz Phone: US +1 424 253 0807 / UK +44 203 239 8187 Email: sales@industryresearch.biz Web: https://www.industryresearch.biz


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    We’re more than 6 weeks into 2022, and the market uncertainty that characterized January has, if anything, deepened. The sharp drops have turned instead to higher volatility, giving a chart of February’s trading a sawtooth look. The volatility comes as a series of headwinds continue to impact trading sentiment. Stealing the headlines is the Russia-Ukraine situation. Foreign policy pundits are openly speculating on the prospect of war, in the event that Russia invades its neighbor and the US obje

  • What Will Stocks Do if War—or Peace—Erupts in Ukraine?

    Uncertainty and the impending Fed rate hikes clobbered shares again this past week. Time to buy the dip? Or stay on the sidelines?

  • Dow Jones Futures: Markets Await Putin's Ukraine Invasion Decision; Five Stocks That Don't Suck

    President Biden said late Friday that Putin has decided to invade Ukraine. Apple leads five stocks that don't suck.

  • Stock market faces the most ‘massive misallocation’ of ‘capital in the history of mankind,’ says ARK’s Cathie Wood

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, took to CNBC on Thursday to defend ARK's woeful performance over the past year.

  • Cathie Wood went on TV to defend her ARK fund’s bad performance. It didn’t go as planned

    Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF fund is down 30% year to date, and the Twitter consensus shows the CNBC interview didn’t inspire much confidence.

  • Nasdaq Sinks Into Death Cross After 16% Drop From November Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled into an ominous “death cross” technical formation Friday for the first time since April 2020, when the pandemic battered the global economy and U.S. equity markets swooned.Most Read from BloombergRussian Media Reports Fire at Gas Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateMorgan Stanley Relationships on Wall Street Snared in ProbeIndia Protests Against Singapore PM’s Comments on LawmakersBigger Than Wuhan, H.K. Outbreak Defies Covid Zero PlaybookThe Housing Boom’s

  • Why Palantir Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) fell 15.8% on Thursday after the data-analytics company posted a larger-than-expected net loss in the fourth quarter. Palantir's revenue jumped 34% year over year to $433 million, driven by new customer additions and higher sales to existing clients. Its rapidly expanding commercial division saw sales surge 47%, including a 132% increase in the U.S. The segment accounted for roughly 42% of Palantir's total revenue in 2021.

  • Investors shouldn't 'bottom fish' based on stock declines': Strategist

    Investors shouldn't 'bottom-fish' purely based on how low a stock has tanked, says one veteran strategist.

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most shorted stocks right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most Shorted Stocks Right Now. The beginning of 2021 had pitted retail investors against hedge funds in a short squeeze saga involving video game firm GameStop and […]

  • Stocks in focus: DraftKings, Alibaba, Roku

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss three stocks making moves on Friday: DraftKings, Alibaba, and Roku.

  • Roku stock plummets on Q4 revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down Roku's latest earnings results.

  • Coke, Walmart, and 8 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    It was a busy week for dividends: Coke, Walmart, Cisco, and several other companies said they were raising their shareholder payouts.

  • Charlie Munger: Costco will 'be an absolute titan on the internet'

    Billionaire investor Charlie Munger reiterated his confidence in Costco even after the stock's record run-up.

  • How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022

    Investors seeking income often turn to dividends because of their advantages over bonds and bank deposit accounts. Dividends not only provide consistent cash flow, but they can also allow investors to participate in the appreciation of the asset as well. … Continue reading → The post How to Build a Dividend Portfolio in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Fisker Stock Stalled Today

    Investor sentiment dimmed following the company's latest earnings release, compounded by several analyst price target cuts. On Friday, these factors drove Fisker's share price down by almost 9%. The latest in a series of Fisker stock price target reductions occurred Friday morning.

  • Intel Stock Crashed Today -- Is It a Buy?

    Since crashing hard after earnings last month, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) spent much of the last three weeks clawing its way back higher -- and even approached its pre-earnings share price last week. All that hard work was undone in a day, however -- today, to be precise -- when Intel unveiled its "2022 and long-term growth strategy" last night. In its presentation, Intel described how, over the long term, it intends to rebuild its business, first reaccelerating sales growth into the "mid-to-high-single digits" range in 2023 and 2024, then stepping even harder on the gas pedal, and racing ahead to 10% to 12% annual revenue growth by 2026.

  • Dow Jones Dives As Ukraine Tensions Rise; Tesla Stock Falls Amid Elon Musk Move; Nvidia Plunges

    The Dow Jones retreated as tensions over Ukraine spiked. Tesla stock fell amid comments by CEO Elon Musk. Nvidia stock plunged.

  • Intel's new chip plans could turn rival AMD's fortunes- analysts

    Intel Corp's latest focus on making chips to meet rising demand will give Advanced Micro Devices Inc, its biggest rival in the server and PC market, a chance to build a greater foothold in the segment, analysts said. Intel, which plans large investments in chip technologies in the next four years, said on Thursday it expects revenue from its segment housing PCs to grow in low to mid single digits, and its datacenter and AI business to grow in high teens from 2023 through 2026. AMD's market cap briefly breached Intel's earlier this week when it closed its $50 billion Xilinx deal.

  • How Will The Stock Market Respond To A 0.5% Rate Increase?

    How will the stock market respond to a 0.5% interest rate hike? This is how the market has performed during past rate hikes.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    After year-to-date net losses in all three major indexes, it’s fair to say that 2022 is not 2021. Last year saw the sustained, long-term gains that keep investors comfortable. That all came to a crashing stop early in the new year. However, while volatility has increased in recent weeks, the sharp losses that characterized January have moderated somewhat in February. There’s a feeling that the markets are starting to price in the chief headwinds – rising inflation and the prospect of Fed rate hi