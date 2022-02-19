Global Flying Taxi Market Business Outlook [2022-2027] - Report Covers Covid-19 Outbreak, Emerging Technology, Key Players (Airbus, Ehang, Boeing, Volocopter, Lilium), Growth Opportunities, Latest Trends, Segment Analysis, and Forecast 2027

Industry Research

Pune, Feb. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Global “Flying Taxi Market” is a comprehensive research that provides information regarding Flying Taxi market size, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast for 2027. This report also includes the overall study of the Flying Taxi Market share with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Flying Taxi industry and provides data for making strategies to increase Flying Taxi market growth and effectiveness. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Flying Taxi market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flying Taxi Market

The research report studies the Flying Taxi market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

The global Flying Taxi market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Major Players in the Flying Taxi Market include:

Airbus

Ehang

Vertical Aerospace

Boeing

Volocopter

China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

Lilium

Joby Aviation

AeroMobil

Kitty Hawk

Moog

Porsche

Hyundai

Bell Textron

Audi

Aston Martin

The report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Flying Taxi market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Flying Taxi market.

Based on product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Single Seat

Double Seats

Multi-seats

Based on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Intercity

Intracity

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Flying Taxi market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Flying Taxi market in terms of revenue.

Key Reasons to Purchase Flying Taxi Market Report:

The report analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service within the region also indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

The report provides opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Flying Taxi Industry.

The report indicates the region and segment that's expected to witness the fastest growth.

The competitive landscape includes the market ranking of the main players, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

The report provides extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the main market players.

The report gives the present and future market outlook of the industry regarding recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration market carry during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Flying Taxi market?

What was the size of the emerging Flying Taxi market by value?

What will be the size of the emerging Flying Taxi market in 2027?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Flying Taxi market?

What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Flying Taxi market?

What are the sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of the Flying Taxi market?

Global Flying Taxi Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis are additionally dispensed. The Global Flying Taxi market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of the latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions are offered.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Flying Taxi Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Flying Taxi market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Some Points from TOC:

1 Market Overview of Flying Taxi

1.1 Flying Taxi Market Overview

1.1.1 Flying Taxi Product Scope

1.1.2 Flying Taxi Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Flying Taxi Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Flying Taxi Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Flying Taxi Market Size (2016-2027)



2 Flying Taxi Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Flying Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Single Seat

2.5 Double Seats

2.6 Multi-seats



3 Flying Taxi Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Flying Taxi Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Flying Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Intercity

3.5 Intracity



4 Flying Taxi Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Flying Taxi Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Flying Taxi as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Flying Taxi Market

4.4 Global Top Players Flying Taxi Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Flying Taxi Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Flying Taxi Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Airbus

5.1.1 Airbus Profile

5.1.2 Airbus Main Business

5.1.3 Airbus Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Airbus Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Airbus Recent Developments

5.2 Ehang

5.2.1 Ehang Profile

5.2.2 Ehang Main Business

5.2.3 Ehang Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Ehang Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Ehang Recent Developments

5.3 Vertical Aerospace

5.5.1 Vertical Aerospace Profile

5.3.2 Vertical Aerospace Main Business

5.3.3 Vertical Aerospace Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Vertical Aerospace Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Boeing Recent Developments

5.4 Boeing

5.4.1 Boeing Profile

5.4.2 Boeing Main Business

5.4.3 Boeing Flying Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Boeing Flying Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Boeing Recent Developments

....................

6 North America

6.1 North America Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada



7 Europe

7.1 Europe Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe



8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Flying Taxi Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific



9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America



10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Flying Taxi Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Flying Taxi Market Dynamics

11.1 Flying Taxi Industry Trends

11.2 Flying Taxi Market Drivers

11.3 Flying Taxi Market Challenges

11.4 Flying Taxi Market Restraints



12 Research Finding /Conclusion



13 Methodology and Data Source

