Abstract: What’s New for 2022? - Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. - Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global Foam Dressings Market to Reach US$2.2 Billion by the Year 2027



- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Foam Dressings estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Small, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR to reach US$948.3 Million by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Medium segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.5% share of the global Foam Dressings market.



- The U.S. Accounts for Over 39.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.7% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



- The Foam Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$639.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 39.64% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$201.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$201.9 Million by the year 2027.



- Large Segment Corners a 24.1% Share in 2020



- In the global Large segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$335.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$424.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$161.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 103 Featured) 3M CompanyAcelity BSN medical GmbHCardinal HealthColoplast A/SConvaTec Inc.DeRoyalJohnson & JohnsonMedline, Cardinal Health Medtronic PlcMölnlycke Health Care ABSmith & Nephew plcWinner Medical Group, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 and Beyond

COVID-19-Led Wound Management Crisis Create Need for Effective

Interventions

Impact of COVID-19 on Foam Dressings Market

The Rise of Telehealth

COMPETITION

EXHIBIT 1: Foam Dressings - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Wound Care

Foam Dressings - An Integral Part of Moist Wound Dressings

Foam Dressings: Offering the Midas Healing Touch for Different

Wound Types

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

North America Rules Foam Dressings Market, while Asia-Pacific

Displays Sizeable Growth Potential

Striking Factors Adding Dynamism to Global Foam Dressings Market

WORLD BRANDS

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Burden of Chronic Wounds Emphasises the Need

for Effective Woundcare Products

Prevalence and Incidence of Wounds - Select Statistics

EXHIBIT 2: Global Prevalence of Wounds (2019)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Wound Care Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Spending by Wound Type

EXHIBIT 4: Healing Time by Type of Wound (in Days)

Chronic Wounds: Select Statistics

Growing Acceptance of Moist Wound Environment Spurs Demand for

Moist Wound Dressings

Increasing Incidence of Hard to Heal Wounds Benefits Demand for

Advanced Wound Care Products

Stalled Wounds: A Growing Area of Concern

EXHIBIT 5: Stalled Chronic Wounds by Country (in ?000s)

Rise in Prevalence of Pressure Ulcers Throws Spotlight on Foam

Dressings

EXHIBIT 6: Pressure Ulcer Occurrence Rate Based on the Length

of Surgery

Rising Incidence of Diabetes and DFUs to Propel Market Growth

and Need for Foam Dressings

EXHIBIT 7: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 &

2045)

EXHIBIT 8: Global Diabetes Mellitus Population Breakdown by

Geographic Region: 2019, 2030 and 2045

EXHIBIT 9: World Diabetes Prevalence (2000 - 2040P)

Growing Focus on Reducing Hospital Stays Lends Traction

Uptrend in Surgical Care Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type

Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Injuries Drive Market

Growth

High Uptake of Silicone Foam Dressings Boosts Demand

Technological Advancements & Innovations Drive the Foam

Dressings Market

Solutions to Reduce Pain & Expedite Healing

Options for Advanced Wound Care

Silicon Foam Dressings with PHMB

Self-Adherent Silicon & Multi-Layer Foam Dressings

Fiber-based Novel Foam Dressings

IoT in Healthcare

Increasing Awareness and Knowledge about Advanced Wound Care

Products

Rising Volumes of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures to Offer

Significant Market Gains

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Impact of Healthcare Expenditure on Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand

EXHIBIT 12: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

EXHIBIT 13: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP for

1970, 2010 and 2050

Growing Obesity Levels and Risks of Pressure Ulcers to Support

Demand

EXHIBIT 14: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Small

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Small by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Small by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Medium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Medium by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Large by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Large by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Surgical Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Surgical Wounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Wounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ulcers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Ulcers by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Ulcers by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Traumatic Wounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Traumatic Wounds by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Traumatic Wounds by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Burns by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Burns by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Burns by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Wound Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Wound Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Wound Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Specialty Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Clinics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic

Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound Type -

Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other

Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,

Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals, Specialty

Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,

Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic

Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,

Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam Pore

Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic

Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical Wounds,

Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types for the

Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Foam

Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Foam Dressings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Market Analytics

Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,

Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,

Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: France Historic Review for Foam Dressings by End-Use -

Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Foam Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Foam

Pore Size - Small, Medium and Large Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Foam Pore Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Small,

Medium and Large for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by Wound Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers,

Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by Wound

Type - Surgical Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and

Other Wound Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

Wound Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surgical

Wounds, Ulcers, Traumatic Wounds, Burns and Other Wound Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Foam Dressings by End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and

Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Foam Dressings by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,

Specialty Clinics and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY



