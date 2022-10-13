Global Foldable Smartphone Market Report 2022: Historic Sales Data for 2021, Estimates for 2022, Forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and CAGR Projections through 2027

Company Logo

Global Foldable Smartphone Market

Dublin, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Foldable Smartphone Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, foldable smartphones market have been segmented by display panel type, operating system, sales channel, age group, and geography.

This report is an overview of the global foldable smartphone market and an analysis of market trends, considering the base year of 2021 and estimates for 2022-2027. Revenue forecasts are included for the period for segmentations based on display panel type, operating system, sales channel, age group and geography, with estimated values derived from manufacturers' total revenue.

The foldable phone is a hybrid: smartphone and tablet. It is a smartphone in portability with the screen size of a tablet. A larger tablet-like display can be accessed by unfolding the device, allowing access to a larger display at any time. In addition to the extra screen size, foldable phones fold up. This folding feature lets users perform multiple tasks at once. The proliferation of remote work and bring-your-own device (BYOD) trends surge foldable phone sales.



Growing investment from smartphone manufacturers drives demand in the foldable smartphone market. In Aug. 2022, Xiaomi Inc. announced that the company launched a new foldable smartphone called Mix Fold 2, in China. The predecessor of this phone, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold, featured a folding display measuring 8.01 inches and an elongated outer display measuring 6.52 inches with a 27:9 aspect ratio.



In Aug. 2022, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. introduced two new series of Samsung phones (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4). Both smartphones became available in Aug. 2022. In terms of design, there have been no changes to the design of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This smartphone comes with two front-facing cameras and a dual-tone effect. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, running the Android 12 operating system. The phone also has 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage.



Vivo X-Fold 5G will be available by the end of 2022. Vivo X-Fold 5G features an 8.3-inch foldable AMOLED display that provides a tablet-like experience. Additionally, the panel offers a QHD resolution of 1916x2160 pixels, a pixel density of 360 PPI and an 88% screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a 6.5- inch cover display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.



Foldable phone price is higher than the average phone. Samsung and others are working on differentiating the phones from standard phones with bendable screens. The durability of foldable phones is uncertain; the technology has only been around for three years.

The report also includes a section on the major players in the market. It explains the major drivers, competitive landscape and current trends for foldable smartphone solutions. The report concludes with a detailed focus on the foldable smartphone landscape and includes detailed profiles of major players operating in the global foldable smartphone market.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023 and 2025, and projections of five year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future potential for foldable smartphone market, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast of foldable smartphone in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis on the basis of display panel type, operating system, sales channel, age group, and geographic region

Updated information on key market drivers and opportunities, industry shifts and regulations, and other demographic factors that will influence this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Insight into the major technology challenges, issues and risks, government regulations, recent developments, and COVID-19 impact on the foldable smartphone market

Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global foldable smartphone manufacturers, including Apple Inc., Motorola Mobility LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Benefits of Foldable Smartphones

3.1.2 Oled Screen

3.1.3 Advantages of Foldable Smartphone Display

3.1.4 Differences

3.2 Evolution of Foldable Smartphones

3.3 Technology Snapshot

3.3.1 Ram Capacity

3.3.2 Display Size

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6 Patent Analysis

3.7 Future of Foldable Smartphone

3.8 Impact of Covid-19 on the Foldable Smartphone Market

3.8.1 Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario

3.8.2 Post Covid-19 Pandemic Scenario



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users

4.1.2 Growing Production of Oled Display

4.1.3 Advancements in Smartphones

4.1.4 Growing Spending

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Repair Cost

4.2.2 Manufacturing Complexity of Foldable Display

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Expanding Product Portfolio of Smartphone Vendors

4.3.2 Increasing Shipment of Ultra-Thin Glass (Utg) and Colorless Polyimide (Cpi)

4.3.3 Entrance of New Players

4.4 Market Challenges

4.4.1 High Complexity in Design



Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Folding Display

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Inward Fold Display

5.3 Outward Fold Display



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Operating System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Android

6.3 Ios

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Online Retailers

7.3 Offline Retailers

7.3.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

7.3.2 Specialty Stores

7.3.3 Multi-Brand Stores



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Age Group

8.1 Introduction

8.2 18-24 Age Group

8.3 25-34 Age Group

8.4 35-45 Age Group

8.5 45-56 Age Group

8.6 56+ Age Group



Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World



Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Ranking Analysis

10.3 Strategic Analysis

10.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancement and Partnerships

10.4 Various Foldable Smartphones



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Apple Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Honor Device Co. Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Motorola Mobility LLC

Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd.

Royole Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Tcl Corp.

Vivo

Xiaomi Inc.

Zte Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c3qkcd

