Global Folding Carton Market in North America- Amcor Plc, Arkay Packaging, Bell Inc., among others to contribute to the market growth | Technavio
The folding carton market in North America is poised to grow by 2.32 mn tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the folding carton market in North America provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the number of M&A in the market.
The folding carton market in North America analysis includes end-user segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the increasing use of eco-friendly materials in packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the folding carton market in North America growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The folding carton market in North America covers the following areas:
Folding Carton Market In North America Sizing
Folding Carton Market In North America Forecast
Folding Carton Market In North America Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Amcor Plc
Arkay Packaging
Bell Inc.
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
Greif Inc.
Imperial Printing & Paper Box Mfg. Co.
International Paper Co.
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc
WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by end-user
Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Homecare and personal products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Healthcare products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Tobacco products - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by end-user
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Canada - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Download Free PDF Brochure before buying
