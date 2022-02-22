Global Food Additives Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Additives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Food Additives Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2026
Food additives are ingredients or substances that are added to foods and beverages with the aim to improve taste, texture, color and flavor of products. The use of food additives is an age-old approach to preserving and protecting foods against spoilage. While direct food additives are added to foods for specific purposes, example being salt, use of indirect food additives is aimed at improving storage, handling and packaging of food products. Food additives thus play a critical role in improving food palatability, maintaining quality, increasing shelf-life of foods, and protecting food against spoilage, all of which are integral to the commercial success of packaged and processed foods industry.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Additives estimated at US$45.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Acidulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sweeteners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.8% share of the global Food Additives market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Food Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Rising demand for processed, packaged and convenience foods, specifically in developing economies, constitutes a major driving factor for the global food additives market. Changing and diversifying consumer tastes and escalating demand for foods and beverages with higher nutritional value, without compromising visual appearance, are also making it essential for food companies to use food additives. With hectic lifestyles of people and growing workforce population, particularly expanding female workforce, changing consumer lifestyles and urbanization trend contributing to increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers, food companies are increasing production capacity of such products, thus fueling demand for food additives. With food manufacturing companies looking for ways to prolong shelf-life of products without affecting the flavor or appearance, maintaining consistent quality and ensuring food safety, additives are being widely used to ensure the same during transportation to storage facilities.
Vitamins & Minerals Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Vitamins & Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 237 Featured) -
Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Associated British Foods Plc
BASF SE
Cargill Inc.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S
Corbion NV
DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Firmenich SA
FMC Health and Nutrition
GELITA AG
Givaudan SA
Ingredion Inc.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG
McCormick & Company Inc.
Novozymes A/S
Royal DSM N.V.
Sensient Technologies Corporation
Symrise AG
Takasago International Corporation
Tate & Lyle PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed
Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others
Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application
Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives
Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years
2018, 2020 & 2022
Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2022
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive
Marketplace
Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019
High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019
Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Product Profile
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
Importance of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
Acidulants
Select Acidulants and their Food Uses
Sweeteners
Vitamins and Minerals
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Synthetic Colorants
Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers
Flavors
Flavor Enhancers
Hydrocolloids
Emulsifiers
Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types
Preservatives
Enzymes
Other Food Additives
Food Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)
Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)
ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)
PGP International, Inc. (USA)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)
Biospringer (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Corbion NV (The Netherlands)
CP Kelco (USA)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
GELITA AG (Germany)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Griffith Foods (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Kalsec, Inc. (USA)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)
McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Red Arrow International LLC (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
Sethness Caramel Color (USA)
Symrise AG (Germany)
Takasago International Corporation (Japan)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
’Natural’ Is In
Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and
Synthetic Food Additives
Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar
Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities
for Sweeteners
World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the
Years 2013-14 through 2018-19
Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2014
through 2018
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and
Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025
Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019
Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with
Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045
Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing ’Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market
Pantone Driving Color Selection
Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved
Prospects
Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9
Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food
Preservatives
New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)
Expanding Urban Population
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of
Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &
2050
Segmental Analysis
Acidulants
Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment
Hydrocolloids
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Consumption by Geographic Region/Country
Sweeteners
Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type
(in %): 2019
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners
to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for
Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application
(in %): 2019
Food Colors
Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International
Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within
European Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acidulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acidulants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acidulants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sweeteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Colorants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Colorants by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Colorants by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preservatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Preservatives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enzymes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural
Food Additives
Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations
Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors
New Flavor Profiles Witness Growing Popularity Among US Diners
Food and Drink Flavors Trends
Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market
US Alternative Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019
US High Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Application
(in %): 2019
Shift towards Natural Colors for Beverages
US Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand
Growth
Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth
Food Enzymes: Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids
Market Growth
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods
Market
Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities
European Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019
Food Additives Market in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: France Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Italy Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: UK Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food
Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Spain Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 67: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &
Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Russia Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,
Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor
Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes
and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners,
Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers,
Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,
Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,
Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Emerging Flavor Trends in Asia
Market Analytics
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners,
Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers,
Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other
Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by
Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,
Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,
Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087276/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001