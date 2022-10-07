Global Food Additives Market to Reach $62.9 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker

- In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Food Additives estimated at US$48.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acidulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.6% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sweeteners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.8% CAGR

- The Food Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027.

- Vitamins & Minerals Segment to Record 3.1% CAGR

- In the global Vitamins & Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 3.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth

World Food Additives Consumption by End-Use Sector (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Processed

Foods, Sauces & Dressings and Others

Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application

Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives

Global Food & Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years

2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Beverages Market in US$ Trillion for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2022

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth

Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries

The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis

Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive

Marketplace

Food Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Food Enzymes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019

High Intensity Sweeteners Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019

Flavors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Product Profile

What is a Food Additive?

Type of Food Additives and their Sources

Importance of Food Additives

Categorization of Food Additives

Acidulants

Select Acidulants and their Food Uses

Sweeteners

Vitamins and Minerals

Colorants

Natural Colorants

Synthetic Colorants

Flavors/ Flavor Enhancers

Flavors

Flavor Enhancers

Hydrocolloids

Emulsifiers

Emulsifiers: Types of Emulsifiers and Uses in Different Food Types

Preservatives

Enzymes

Other Food Additives

Food Additives - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics

’Natural’ Is In

Global Food Additives Market by Source (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Natural Food Additives and

Synthetic Food Additives

Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable

Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products

Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar

Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners

Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities

for Sweeteners

World Raw Sugar Production in Thousand Metric Tons for the

Years 2013-14 through 2018-19

Global Average Sugar Prices in US$/gm for the Years 2014

through 2018

Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market

Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese and

Severely Obese Adults for 2018 & 2025

Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2019

Worldwide Prevalence of Diabetes: Number of Adults (20-79) with

Diabetes by Region for 2017 and 2045

Global Stevia Consumption in Thousand Tonnes for 2016, 2018 & 2020

Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar

Savory: A Flavor to Savor

Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market

Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow

Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins

Ongoing ’Purple Invasion’ in the Food Color Market

Pantone Driving Color Selection

Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating

Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved

Prospects

Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market

Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns

Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise

Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9

Epidemic

Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food

Preservatives

New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives

Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives

Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives

Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries

Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Ballooning Global Population

World Population by Geographic Region (2018-2050) (in Thousands)

Expanding Urban Population

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 &

2050

Segmental Analysis

Acidulants

Worldwide Acidulants Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Global Lactic Acid Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Consumption by End-Use Segment

Hydrocolloids

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide Hydrocolloids Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of

Consumption by Geographic Region/Country

Sweeteners

Worldwide Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

Worldwide High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Type

(in %): 2019

Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications

Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market

Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners

to Natural Sweeteners

Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm

Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier

Concerns Surround Neotame

Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption

Flavors

A Highly Competitive Market

Worldwide Flavors Market Share by End-Use Market (in %): 2019

Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors

New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories

Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors

Preservatives

Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for

Preservatives

Are Food Preservatives Safe?

Enzymes

Worldwide Food & Beverage Enzymes Market Share by Application

(in %): 2019

Food Colors

Worldwide Food Colors Market Share by End-Use Segment (in %): 2019

The Rise of Natural Colors

List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants

List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants

Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite

Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color

Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity

Fear of Blues and Greens

Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants

Food Emulsifiers

Innovation Characterizes the Market

Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market

Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International

Standard

Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States

Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants

FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives

Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan

A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within

European Countries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Food Additives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acidulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acidulants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acidulants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sweeteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Sweeteners by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Sweeteners by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Vitamins & Minerals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamins & Minerals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Colorants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Colorants by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Colorants by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Flavors/Flavor Enhancers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hydrocolloids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Hydrocolloids by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hydrocolloids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Emulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Emulsifiers by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Emulsifiers by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Preservatives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Preservatives by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Preservatives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Enzymes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Enzymes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Enzymes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Segments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Consumer Shift to Healthy Foods to Drive Demand for Natural

Food Additives

Innovations Spurred by Natural Formulations

Increasing Consumer Spending to Push Forth Demand for Flavors

New Flavor Profiles Witness Growing Popularity Among US Diners

Food and Drink Flavors Trends

Alternative Sweeteners: A Dynamic Market

US Alternative Sweeteners Market Share by Type (in %): 2019

US High Intensity Sweeteners Market Share by Application

(in %): 2019

Shift towards Natural Colors for Beverages

US Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Hydrocolloids Market: Trend towards Healthy Foods Fuels Demand

Growth

Processing Trends Drive Antimicrobial Preservatives Growth

Food Enzymes: Increase in Food & Beverage Processing Aids

Market Growth

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Emulsifiers Market: Benefiting from Growth of Processed Foods

Market

Food Enzymes Market Set for Steady Growth

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Colorants and Flavors Offer Opportunities

European Food Colors Market Share by Application (in %): 2019

Food Additives Market in Europe: An Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 55: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Germany Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Italy Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 61: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: UK Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: UK 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 64: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food

Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Spain Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 67: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins &

Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Russia Historic Review for Food Additives by Segment -

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acidulants,

Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor

Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes

and Other Segments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 70: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners,

Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers,

Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Additives by

Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,

Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants,

Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers,

Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments for the Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Food Additives Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Emerging Flavor Trends in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Food Additives by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Food Additives

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Food Additives by Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners,

Vitamins & Minerals, Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers,

Hydrocolloids, Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other

Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Additives by

Segment - Acidulants, Sweeteners, Vitamins & Minerals,

Colorants, Flavors/Flavor Enhancers, Hydrocolloids,

Emulsifiers, Preservatives, Enzymes and Other Segments Markets -



