Global Food Additives Market Report 2020-2025 Featuring Major Players - ADM, Bell Flavors & Fragrances, Cargill, Firmenich International, Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, and Treatt
This report studies the global market for food additives with 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The report also analyzes the global market for food additives in terms of application, the origin of the source and region. The applications covered are bakery and confectionery, beverages, convenience foods, dairy and frozen desserts, meat and seafood, and other food applications (spices, condiments, sauces and dressings). The sources of origin covered are natural and artificial/synthetic. The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for food additives. It explains the main market drivers of the global market for food additives, current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the market for food additives. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major global vendors in the food additives industry.
Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry, including Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Cargill, Inc, Firmenich International Sa, Givaudan Sa, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., and Treatt Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Introduction
Comparison of Natural vs. Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives
Artificial/Synthetic Additives
Natural Additives
Industry and Technology Trends
Industrial Trends
Technology Trends
Impact of COVID-19
Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Economy
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Predictions for the Global Economy
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
Food Additives Value Chain
Food Additives Sales Channels
Identification of Value-Added Services
Food Additives Supply Chain
Supply Chain Becoming a Part of Company Strategy
Food Additives Industry: Supply Chain Strategy
Chapter 5 Global Market for Food Additives by Type
Introduction
Acidulants
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Malic Acid
Phosphoric Acid
Other Acidulants
Calorie-Reduction (CR) Agents
Fat Replacement
Non-nutritive (High-intensity) Sweeteners
Colorants
Natural Colorants
Synthetic Colorants
Flavors and Flavor Enhancers
Flavor Classifications
Flavor Enhancers
Formulation Aids
Emulsifiers/Surfactants
Hydrocolloid Gums
Preservatives
Antimicrobial
Antioxidants
Processing Aids and Others
Food Additive Enzymes
Gelling Agents
Humectants
Others
Market Value
Chapter 6 Global Market for Food Additive by Application
Introduction
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages
Convenience Foods
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Meat and Seafood
Other Food Applications (Spices, Condiments, Sauces and Dressings)
Market Value
Chapter 7 Global Market for Food Additive by Origin of the Source
Introduction
Artificial/Synthetic Food Additives
Natural Food Additives
Market Value
Chapter 8 Global Market for Food Additives by Region
Introduction
Global Market Value
Chapter 9 North American Market for Food Additives
Economic Trends
North American Market Value
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Chapter 10 European Market for Food Additives
Economic Trends
European Market Value
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Food Additives
Economic Trends
Asia-Pacific Market Value
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of the Asia-Pacific Region
Chapter 12 Middle East and African (MEA) Market for Food Additives
Economic Trends
Middle East and African Market Value
Middle East
Africa
Chapter 13 South American Market for Food Additives
Economic Trends
South American Market Value
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Introduction
Market Drivers for Food Additives
Changing Consumer Preferences
Increasing Demand for Natural Food Additives
Significant Technological Advancements
Demand from Developing Economies
Market Restraints
High Cost of Migration from Artificial/Synthetic to Natural Sources
Concerns Related to Artificial/Synthetic Products
Lack of Transparency in Patent Protection Laws
Growing Competition
Stringent Regulations
Volatility of the Market
Market Opportunities
Opportunities in Latin America and Asia
Market Dynamics
Introduction
Product Pricing Affecting Market Revenue
Chapter 15 International Regulations of Food Additives
Introduction
Regulation of Flavors
United States
Europe
Japan
Chapter 16 Patent Review
Trends on Patents Related to Food Additives
Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Country
Patents Related to Flavors and Fragrances by Company
Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape: Global Market for Food Additive
Overview
Important Strategies
Developments by Company
New Product Development
Mergers and Acquisitions
Partnerships, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Agreements
Expansions and Investments
Market Shares of Food Additives
Chapter 18 Company Profiles
ABF Ingredients Ltd.
Aceto Corp.
Agilex Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Ajinomoto Usa Inc.
Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Ashland Inc.
Art & Fragrance Sa
Avebe America Inc.
Balchem Corp.
Bartek Ingredients Inc.
BASF SE
Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Blue California
Blue Pacific Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Biolandes
Cargill, Inc.
Celanese Corp.
Central Soya Co. Inc.
China Flavors & Fragrances Co., Ltd.
Comax Flavors
Corbion
D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.
Edlong Dairy Flavors
Firmenich International Sa
Flavor Systems International Inc.
Florida Chemical Co.
Frutarom Industries Ltd.
Givaudan Sa
Griffith Laboratories Worldwide Inc.
Groupe Bogart
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.
Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.
Mane
Renessenz
Rhodia
Robertet Sa
Shandong Xinhua Longxin Co. Ltd.
Sydney Essential Oils
Sensient Technologies Corp.
Symrise Ag
T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd.
Takasago International Corp.
Treatt Plc
Ulric De Varens Sa
Vigon International Inc.
Virginia Dare
