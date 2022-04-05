Global Food Additives Markets, 2020-2021 & 2022-2026: Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
Global Market for Food Additives
The "Food Additives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Food Additives Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2026
The global market for Food Additives estimated at US$45.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Acidulants, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sweeteners segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 10.8% share of the global Food Additives market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $11.7 Billion by 2026
The Food Additives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.02% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$12.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Rising demand for processed, packaged and convenience foods, specifically in developing economies, constitutes a major driving factor for the global food additives market. Changing and diversifying consumer tastes and escalating demand for foods and beverages with higher nutritional value, without compromising visual appearance, are also making it essential for food companies to use food additives.
With hectic lifestyles of people and growing workforce population, particularly expanding female workforce, changing consumer lifestyles and urbanization trend contributing to increased sales of packaged foods such as frozen meals, ready-to-eat meals and appetizers, food companies are increasing production capacity of such products, thus fueling demand for food additives.
With food manufacturing companies looking for ways to prolong shelf-life of products without affecting the flavor or appearance, maintaining consistent quality and ensuring food safety, additives are being widely used to ensure the same during transportation to storage facilities.
Vitamins & Minerals Segment to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026
In the global Vitamins & Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$365.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Food Additives: Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth
Growing Food & Beverage Industry and Robust Application Opportunity in Beverages Drive Demand for Food Additives
Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Drive Future Growth
Per Capita Consumption of Food Additives by Select Countries
The Diverse World of Food Additives: A Product Segment Analysis
Food Additives Industry: A Fragmented & Highly Competitive Marketplace
Product Profile
What is a Food Additive?
Type of Food Additives and their Sources
Importance of Food Additives
Categorization of Food Additives
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Ashland, Inc. (USA)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients (Germany)
Associated British Foods Plc. (UK)
ABF Ingredients Ltd. (UK)
PGP International, Inc. (USA)
ACH Food Companies, Inc. (USA)
AVEBE U.A. (The Netherlands)
Biospringer (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Cargill, Inc. (USA)
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)
Corbion NV (The Netherlands)
CP Kelco (USA)
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (USA)
Edlong Dairy Technologies (USA)
Firmenich SA (Switzerland)
GELITA AG (Germany)
Givaudan SA (Switzerland)
Griffith Foods (USA)
Ingredion Incorporated (USA)
TIC Gums, Inc. (USA)
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (USA)
Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland)
Kalsec, Inc. (USA)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
Kraft Heinz Ingredients (USA)
McCormick & Company, Inc. (USA)
Novozymes A/S (Denmark)
Red Arrow International LLC (USA)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Sensient Technologies Corporation (USA)
Sethness Caramel Color (USA)
Symrise AG (Germany)
Takasago International Corporation (Japan)
Tate & Lyle PLC (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Changing Consumer Trends Influence Food Additive Market Dynamics
'Natural' Is In
Flavor: An Ever-Changing Variable
Rising Demand for Ethnic Flavors in Packaged Food Products
Rising Concerns over Health Issues of Excessive Sugar Consumption Throws Spotlight on Sweeteners
Sugar Supply & Pricing Volatility Presents Growth Opportunities for Sweeteners
Stevia Naturally Usurps Intense Sweeteners Market
Rising Obesity Incidence to Boost Stevia Demand
Zero Sugar Natural Sweetener: A Substitute for Sugar
Savory: A Flavor to Savor
Expanding Applications to Drive Acidulants Market
Protein Ingredients Market All Set to Grow
Rice Proteins Emerge as an Ideal Alternative to Soy Proteins
Ongoing 'Purple Invasion' in the Food Color Market
Pantone Driving Color Selection
Natural Food Coloring for Baking and Decorating
Advancements in Food Color Extraction Techniques Offer Improved Prospects
Emerging Opportunities within Natural Colors Market
Safety of Natural Colors Raises Concerns
Demand for Functional Food Additives on the Rise
Tert-butyl Hydroquinone: Potential Role in Addressing H7N9 Epidemic
Organic and Natural Foods Trend Bodes Well for Natural Food Preservatives
New Plant-Based Extract Blend to Replace Artificial Preservatives
Growing Popularity of Plant-Derived Preservatives
Essential Oils: The Future of Preservatives
Enzymes Fast Replacing Emulsifiers in Dairy and Bakery Industries
Favorable Economic and Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Ballooning Global Population
Segmental Analysis
Major Sweetener Brands & their Applications
Dynamics of the Artificial Sweeteners Market
Rising Health Concerns Drive Shift from Artificial Sweeteners to Natural Sweeteners
Aspartame In the Eye of the Storm
Tate & Lyle: A Leading High Intensity Sweetener Supplier
Concerns Surround Neotame
Saccharin Found Safe for Consumption
Flavors
A Highly Competitive Market
Demand Rises for Healthy and All-Natural Flavors
New, Emerging Flavors in Major Food Categories
Confectionery Category Favors Intense, Complex Flavors
Preservatives
Rising Demand for Processed Foods to Propel Growth for Preservatives
Are Food Preservatives Safe?
Enzymes
Food Colors
The Rise of Natural Colors
List of Select Authorized Plant Colorants
List of Select Authorized Animal Colorants
Yellow and Orange Tones Stimulates Appetite
Red: A Vibrant Appetite-Stimulating Color
Purple Colorant Growing in Popularity
Fear of Blues and Greens
Challenges Galore for Natural Food Colorants
Food Emulsifiers
Innovation Characterizes the Market
Regulations Affecting the Food Additives Market
Codex General Standard for Food Additives: An International Standard
Regulations Governing Food Additives in the United States
Food Additives and Chemical Contaminants
FDA Regulations Governing Preservatives
Regulations Governing Food Additives in Japan
A Harmonized Regulatory Framework for Ensuring Trade within European Countries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
