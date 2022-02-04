Global Food Allergen Testing Industry Outlook, 2025 - Trends and Opportunities for LC MS, Immunoassay ELISA, and PCR Technologies

Dublin, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Allergen Testing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global food allergen testing market is poised to grow by $941.69 million during 2021-2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing allergic reactions among individuals and increasing product launches. The study identifies the rising awareness and globalization of food market as one of the prime reasons driving the food allergen testing market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The food allergen testing market is segmented as below:

By Technology

LC MS technology

Immunoassay ELISA technology

PCR technology

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

RoW

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food allergen testing market vendors that include:

3M Co.

ALS Ltd.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bureau Veritas SA

Eurofins Scientific SE

Intertek Group plc

Neogen Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD

Also, the food allergen testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ofet4y

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



