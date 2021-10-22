U.S. markets closed

Global Food Automation Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Function, Type, Application and Region

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Automation Market Research Report by Function, Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Food Automation Market size was estimated at USD 19.88 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 21.95 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.75% reaching USD 36.70 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Food Automation Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.

Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Food Automation Market, including ABB Ltd, Ametek Inc., Destaco, Eaton Corporation PLC, Emerson Electric Co., Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Festo AG & Co. Kg, Flexicell, Inc., Food Automation Pty. Ltd., Fortive Corporation, GEA Group, JLS Automation, Kuka AG, Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Neologic Engineers Private Limited, ProLeit AG, Rexnord Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Scandinova Systems Ab, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Food Automation Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Food Automation Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Food Automation Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Food Automation Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Food Automation Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Food Automation Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Food Automation Market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Rising adoption of automation in the food and beverage industry
5.2.2. Growing food safety regulations
5.2.3. Developing advanced systems and machines with high efficiency and productivity
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High initial capital investment to install automated machinery
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Emergence of automated systems for packaging and logistics operations
5.4.2. Potential growth in the emerging economies
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Complexity in training and managing labors

6. Food Automation Market, by Function
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Packaging & Re-Packaging
6.3. Palletizing
6.4. Picking & Placing
6.5. Processing
6.6. Sorting & Grading

7. Food Automation Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization
7.3. Motor Controls
7.4. Motors & Generators
7.5. Rotary & Linear Products

8. Food Automation Market, by Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Bakery & Confectionery
8.3. Beverages
8.4. Dairy Products
8.5. Fruits & Vegetables
8.6. Meat, Poultry & Seafood

9. Americas Food Automation Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Argentina
9.3. Brazil
9.4. Canada
9.5. Mexico
9.6. United States

10. Asia-Pacific Food Automation Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Australia
10.3. China
10.4. India
10.5. Indonesia
10.6. Japan
10.7. Malaysia
10.8. Philippines
10.9. Singapore
10.10. South Korea
10.11. Taiwan
10.12. Thailand

11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Food Automation Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. France
11.3. Germany
11.4. Italy
11.5. Netherlands
11.6. Qatar
11.7. Russia
11.8. Saudi Arabia
11.9. South Africa
11.10. Spain
11.11. United Arab Emirates
11.12. United Kingdom

12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
12.1.1. Quadrants
12.1.2. Business Strategy
12.1.3. Product Satisfaction
12.2. Market Ranking Analysis
12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
12.4. Competitive Scenario
12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
12.4.4. Investment & Funding
12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

13. Company Usability Profiles
13.1. ABB Ltd.
13.2. Ametek Inc.
13.3. Destaco
13.4. Eaton Corporation PLC
13.5. Emerson Electric Co.
13.6. Falcon Autotech Pvt. Ltd.
13.7. Fanuc Corporation
13.8. Festo AG & Co. Kg
13.9. Flexicell, Inc.
13.10. Food Automation Pty. Ltd.
13.11. Fortive Corporation
13.12. GEA Group
13.13. JLS Automation
13.14. Kuka AG
13.15. Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.
13.16. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
13.17. Neologic Engineers Private Limited
13.18. ProLeit AG
13.19. Rexnord Corporation
13.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc.
13.21. Scandinova Systems Ab
13.22. Schneider Electric SE
13.23. Siemens AG
13.24. Yaskawa Electric Corporation
13.25. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kiirr8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-automation-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-function-type-application-and-region-301406853.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

