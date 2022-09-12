U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

Global Food Automation Market Size to Hit $28 Bn by 2026

7 min read
The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Food Automation Market By Type (Rotary and Linear Products, Discrete Controller Systems & Visualization, Motor Controls, Motors & Generators, and Others), By Function (Sorting & Grading, Packaging & Re-Packaging, Processing, Pickling & Placing, Palletizing, and Others), By Application (Beverage, Bakery, Dairy, Fruits & Vegetables, Confectionery, Meat, Poultry & Seafood, and Others), And Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Food Automation Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 12 Billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7% and is anticipated to reach over USD 28 Billion by 2026.”

The report analyses the Food Automation market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Food Automation market.

Food Automation Market Overview:

The technology of automation helps control and monitors the production of goods and services which was usually carried out by humans manually. Food automation is primarily used by the Food & Beverage industry for maintaining, product quality, consistency, high output, improved pickling and handling, and also to speed up the packaging process. The growing demand for superior quality, profitability, and higher food production is projected to drive the food automation market over the forecast period.

Key Insights from Primary Research

  • As per the analysis, the Food Automation market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7% between 2021 and 2026.

  • The Food Automation market size was worth around US$ 12 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 28 Billion by 2026. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

  • On the basis of type, the segment pertaining to motor control is expected to witness the largest market share during the forecast timeframe.

  • On the basis of function, the segment pertaining to packaging and repackaging is expected to occupy the largest market share.

  • On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific to Automate a Larger Share During the Global Revenue Contribution.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Food Automation Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Food Automation market include;

  • Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • Siemens AG

  • ABB Ltd

  • GEA Group

  • Yaskawa Electric Corporation

  • Rexnord Corporation

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • Fortive Corporation

  • Nord Drivesystems

Industry Growth Factors

The food automation market growth is projected to bolster due to the rising consumer preferences for processed and ready-to-eat foods and growing technological advancements in automation. Moreover, the stringent international food safety regulations brought into effect by the regulatory bodies are also likely to augment the expansion of the food automation market. The growing adoption of automated & management solutions in the food & beverage industry to limit human intervention to limit chances of contamination or spread of the virus is projected to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advantages such as labor & time saving and high efficiency for plant & enterprise-level control solutions will bolster the market.

Additionally, the growing investments in food automated solutions such as robotics and interconnected solutions for lowering labor-intensive processes will help in high productivity and quality. The changing consumer behavior and need for automated solutions for quality & productivity maintenance are other factors propelling the food automation market. However, slow investments by players, high requirement of investments in R&D activities, lack of awareness regarding food automated solutions, demand for skilled professionals, and variability in food products or processes are major factors behind the market restraint.

Segmentation Analysis

The global food automation market is segmented based on type, function, application, and region.

Based on type, the global food automation market is classified into rotary and linear products, discrete controller systems & visualization, motor controls, motors & generators, and others. The motors & generators segment accounts for the largest market share due to its multi-functional nature and demand for motor control applications. Additionally, the growing need for smooth & effective functioning and precision in the food industry is a significant factor bolstering the segment growth. The awareness regarding efficient energy management also propels the market.

By function, the market is divided into sorting & grading, packaging & re-packaging, processing, pickling & placing, palletizing, and others. The palletizing & depalletizing segment is estimated to hold the largest market share due to growing awareness about robotics and sensor-based solutions for improving efficiency and lowering errors. On the basis of application, the food automation market is categorized into the beverage, bakery, dairy, fruits & vegetables, confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, and others. The beverage segment is anticipated to grow faster owing to the advancements in the digitization of beverage manufacturing and the adoption of ERP and SCADA solutions for better product quality.

Regional Analysis

Europe is anticipated to hold the largest market share due to the growing processed food & beverage market in the region. The region is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period depending on the high standard of a living, hectic lifestyle, growing manufacturers, high disposable income, and demand for ready-to-eat foods.

Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast owing to the strong market base, growing income levels, rapid urbanization, foreign investments, and changing diet. The adoption of improved robotics, sensors, and other automation hardware by China and Japan further helps the food automation industry grow. Moreover, stringent government regulations associated with food safety & quality to lower or prevent consumer illness support the adoption of food automation solutions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2020

USD 12 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2026

USD 28 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

7% CAGR

Base Year

2020

Forecast Years

2021-2026

Key Market Players

Rockwell Automation, Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, and Others

Key Segment

By Type, By Function, By Application, and Region

Major Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Purchase Options

Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs

The global Food Automation market is segmented as follows:

By Type

  • Motors & Generators

  • Motor Controls

  • Discrete Controllers & Visualization

  • Rotary Products

  • Linear Products

  • Others

By Function

  • Processing

  • Packaging & Repackaging

  • Palletizing

  • Sorting & Grading

  • Picking & Placing

  • Others

By Application

  • Dairy

  • Bakery

  • Confectionery

  • Fruit & Vegetable

  • Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

  • Beverages

By Region

  • North America

    • The U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • France

    • The UK

    • Spain

    • Germany

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • Southeast Asia

    • Rest of Southeast Asia

  • The Middle East & Africa

    • GCC

    • South Africa

    • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

Blog: http://fnfnewsblog.com


