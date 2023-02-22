Global Food and Beverage Industry Report 2023: Cutting-edge Research and Intelligent Partnerships Create New Growth Opportunities as the Influence of Nanotechnology in the F&B Industry Grows

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotechnology Drives Sustainability and Innovation in the Global Food and Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study identifies and analyzes emerging innovations in nanotechnology that can drive sustainability in the F&B sector and offers insights into different nanotechnologies such as nanoadditives, nanocoatings, nanocomposites, nanoemulsions, nanoencapsulation, nanoparticles, and other nanostructured materials.

The primary focus of the study is to identify the most promising technologies adopted across the F&B industry that surpass conventional technologies and demonstrate their different applications.

Nanotechnology is gaining the interest of the food and beverage (F&B) industry thanks to its promising solutions to the challenges of global food security, the prevalence of anemia, changing consumer demand, food safety during transportation, food spoilage, and sustainability. This creates an auspicious growth opportunity for technology developers in the F&B industry as they center their research and development (R&D) activities on adopting nanotechnologies for their products' development.



However, this technology is not without its challenges: heightened scrutiny on nanotechnology in the sector due to its potential human health hazards and environmental concerns and a lack of reliable risk assessment methods inhibiting regulatory bodies from establishing clear and effective frameworks will prove difficult obstacles for technology developers that try to commercialize these technologies at a global scale. As a result, most of the R&D in nanotechnology for F&B emphasizes sustainable materials and green manufacturing processes.



The study focuses on food processing and food packaging, which are the two most active areas in terms of research and have a tremendous potential to drive sustainability in the industry.

Furthermore, the study discusses current challenges in the F&B industry across various regional markets and the need for nanotechnology in order to address these challenges; potential drivers and challenges in adopting nanotechnology in F&B and the industry's efforts to overcome them; innovations and development efforts in the field of nanotechnology that support food processing and food packaging; and the evolution of nanotechnology across food processing and food packaging in the next five years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Nanotechnology in the Food and Beverage Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Topics and Key Questions

Research Scope and Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 Technology Capability Analysis

Changing Consumer Behavior Reshapes the Food and Beverage Sector

Nanotechnology Enables Advanced Solutions in Food Packaging and Processing to Meet Changing Consumer Demands

Negative Environmental Impacts and Health Hazards Restricting Acceptance of Nanotechnology in Food and Beverage

Challenges to Economic and Sustainable Adoption at Large Commercial Scales

Biological Methods Gain Ground in the Synthesis of Nanomaterials

Commercially Available Nanotechnology-Based Solutions in Food Processing: Types and Applications

An Overview of Food and Beverage Nanotechnology Adoption Across the Globe

Global Economies' Regulations for the Use of Nanomaterials in Food and Beverage

4 Nanotechnology in Food Packaging

Biomaterials Adopted in Food Packaging Applications

Nanotechnology Improves Packaging: Enhancing the Functional Performance of Biopolymer-based Packaging Solutions

Nanotechnology for Active Packaging: Adding Functionality to Sustainable Packaging

Academia Drives Innovations in Nanomaterials for Sustainable Food Packaging

Proteme - Edible Nanofilms Extend the Shelf Life of Perishables

Mori - Silk Protein Coating Extends the Shelf Life of Perishables

Businesses Join Efforts to Innovate in Packaging

Funding and Investment in Nanotechnology that Drives Sustainable Packaging: A Snapshot

5 Nanotechnology in Food Processing

Nanoencapsulation Promises Improved Texture, Nutrient Delivery, and Quality in Food Processing

Nanotechnology in Food Fortification: Improving Nutrient Delivery in Food Processing

Nanotechnology Enhances Functionality: Improving Health with Food and Beverage

Companies Launch Innovative Nanoingredients for Functional Food Formulations

Vertosa - Better and Quicker Delivery of Active Ingredients in Hemp-infused Beverages

Specnova - Nanosized Liposomes Maximize Bioavailability for Targeted Delivery

Trends In Key Business Strategies Supporting the Advancement of Nanotechnology in Food Processing

6 The Road Ahead

Current and Future Focusses of Nanotechnology in Food and Beverage

Sustainable and Affordable Synthesis of Nanoparticles for Food and Beverage

Bionanomaterials Offer a Sustainable Alternative to Conventional Food Packaging Nanomaterials

Nanoencapsulation Accelerates the Shift Toward Plant-based Food Through Improved Nutrient Delivery

7 Appendix

