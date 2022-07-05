Global Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Report 2022, Featuring Profiles of SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Merieux, Ecolab, AsureQuality and Agilent Technologies

Company Logo

Dublin, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food and Beverage Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food and beverage testing kits market is expected to grow from $17.18 billion in 2021 to $18.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The market is expected to grow to $24.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.3%.



The rising incidence of infectious diseases is increasing the demand for testing services, thus driving the food and beverage testing kits market. Unsafe food or beverages can carry harmful bacteria, chemicals, or substances, which can lead to various infectious diseases. With the help of testing devices, the quality of the food or beverage can be checked to ensure the safety of the consumer. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 600 million people, around 1 in every 10 people, fall sick after the consumption of contaminated food, and close to 420000 people die due to such consumption. These rising incidences of infectious diseases due to contaminated food are expected to increase the demand for testing devices and drive the food and beverage testing kits market during the forecast period.



Lack of awareness regarding food safety and testing is restraining the food and beverage testing kits market. There has been an increase in the number of food-related diseases due to inadequate knowledge among consumers. Foodborne diseases occur due to an increase in the toxins, chemicals, or other dangerous particles in the food. For example, according to WHO, close to 100,000 people fall ill due to the food they consume and around 37,000 deaths have been recorded in the East Mediterranean region. Thus, a lack of awareness in consumers regarding food adulteration is expected to limit the demand for food and beverage testing kits, and restrain the growth of the market.



The latest trend in the food and beverage testing kits market is the introduction of forwarding laser light scatter technology. Forward laser light scatters (FLLS) can be used to measure bacterial growth in food and beverage products for an early determination of antimicrobial susceptibility. This technology works by using a laser light source to measure a liquid sample's optical density (OD). The FLLS system can obtain results in about 6 hours for fast-growing microorganisms and can take up to 18 hours for slower-growing organisms. The high speed and accuracy of this technology are useful in clinical use for expediting testing results, thereby improving the choice of suitable antimicrobial treatment, and supporting processes. Institutes such as Hettich, MIT and Purdue University, St. Jude are using and studying this technology for a better understanding and to increase the accuracy of identifying the pathogens.



Regulatory authorities such as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regulate the market for food and beverage testing kits. FDA classifies the devices into Class I, Class II, and Class III devices. As per the FDA guidelines, Class I devices come under general control. Class II medical devices are subjected to special labeling requirements, mandatory performance standards, and post-market surveillance. The Class III devices are subjected to support or sustain human life, or present a potential, unreasonable risk of illness or injury and require premarket approval. Device manufacturers must register their facilities and list their devices with FDA and follow general controls requirements. There are two methods through which manufacturers can gain premarket approval. The first method consists of conducting clinical studies and submitting a premarket approval (PMA) application that includes evidence providing reasonable assurance that the device is safe and effective. The other method involves submitting a 510(k)-notification demonstrating that the device is substantially equivalent to a device already on the market (a predicate device), such devices do not require a PMA.

Story continues

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Key Topics Covered:



Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Characteristics



Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Trends And Strategies



Impact Of COVID-19 On Food and Beverage Testing Kits



Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Size And Growth

Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Segmentation (2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion)

By Product

By Application

By Technology

By Contaminants Type

Food and Beverage Testing Kits Market Regional And Country Analysis (2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion)

By Region

By Country

Company Profiles

SGS

Eurofins

Intertek

Merieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Ecolab inc.

Bureau Veritas S.A.

ALS Limited

AsureQuality

FoodChain ID

Romer Labs Inc.

TUV SUD

TUV Nord Group

Microbac Laboratories

Symbio Laboratories

RJ Hill Laboratories

Biocontrol Systems Incorporated

3M Company

Douglas Scientific

Roka Bioscience

NEOGEN

NSF

Genetic ID NA

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rzpfsb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



