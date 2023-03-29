U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Food Colors Market Report 2023: Innovative Color Extractions with Use of New Raw Material Sources Opens Avenues for Growth

·5 min read
Global Food Colors Market

Dublin, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Food Colors Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic, Nature-Identical), Application (Food Products, Beverages), Source (Plants & Animals, Microorganisms, Minerals & Chemicals), Form, Solubility, and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food colors market is projected to reach USD 6 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Food colors are essential additives used in the food & beverage industry, not only to provide color to the food products but also to add nutritional value and increase the palatability of food or beverage products. The application of colors in food and beverages help in enhancing the color and aesthetics of the product.

Synthetic colors are used by many food manufacturers, as they are more stable across various processing conditions, such as temperature and moisture variations, as compared to natural food colors, and are also cost-effective. The use of bright or unexpected colors is common in confectionery, desserts, baked goods, snacks, and beverages.

In Europe, beverages make up the largest application of natural colors, with non-alcoholic beverages forming an integral part of the diet in the region. Dairy products form a major area of application for colors, particularly with the increase in demand for flavored yogurt and milk products. Food colors are also used in various food items, such as candies, toffees, chewing gums, aerated gums, chocolates, health bars, fillings, decorations, crackers, stuffing, fillings, sauces, dressings, pastries, and cookies.

Food colors have high demand in the food processing industry

The processed food products industry is gradually growing as a result of the high demand for convenience foods with improved lifestyles. In the near future, the processed food products market is estimated to grow continuously due to factors such as diet upgrades resulting from a rise in incomes, as well as growing health. The increase in consumption of processed food products across regions is a major factor projected to drive the demand for food colors. The demand for confectionery and dairy products is growing, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Argentina, and South Africa. This has led to an increase in the consumption of food colors, which is projected to continue over the next five years.

Asia-Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period in the food colors market

The Asia-Pacific food colors market has witnessed robust growth in the food industry. The Asian region is an emerging processed and functional food market, which is growing rapidly. Malnutrition is a major issue in East Asia and the Pacific region, which makes it a potential growth area for functional foods and nutritional & healthcare products. Due to the high demand for these products, the need for food colors with added nutritional benefits is projected to increase, thereby creating an opportunity for food color manufacturers in the region.

Global food color manufacturers are focusing on expanding in the Asia-Pacific market through new product launches and expansions, as it is considered to be the fastest-growing food color market. In October 2022, IFF opened a new innovation center in Singapore with an investment of USD 30 million to integrate the technologies, capabilities, and expertise of all four business divisions, such as nourish, health & biosciences, scent, and pharma solutions. This investment aimed to strengthen its business and enhance accessibility to customers in greater Asia. In June 2021, Divi's Nutraceuticals an Indian company has launched CaroNat (dark yellow to orange color) food color which is sourced naturally from concentrated beta carotene and carrot juice. It can be used in various food and beverages including the dairy sector.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increase in Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Products

  • Need to Enhance Product Appeal Among Manufacturers

  • Growing Trade, Investment, and Expenditure in Processed Food & Beverages Market

  • Technological Advancements and Growth in R&D Activities

  • Floral Colors Gaining Market Traction

  • Increase in Consumer Preference for Organic Products

Restraints

  • Health Hazards of Synthetic Colorants

  • Stringent Regulations on Use of Colors in Food Applications

  • Low Stability and High Cost of Natural Colors

Opportunities

  • Innovative Color Extractions with Use of New Raw Material Sources

  • Increase in Ventures Undertaken by Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and South America

  • Safety Reassessment of Synthetic Food Colors

  • Launching of Advanced Products by Manufacturers

  • Innovative Color Shades

  • Multi-Functional Colors

  • Colors for Improving Sensory Impact

  • Consumer Willingness to Pay More for Natural Colors

Challenges

  • Consumer Preference for Natural Food Colors due to Labeling Mandates for E Numbers

Leading players profiled in this report:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US)

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

  • DSM (Netherlands)

  • Naturex (France)

  • DDW (US)

  • Dohler Group (Germany)

  • Fiorio Colori (Italy)

  • LycoRed (Israel)

  • Kalsec Inc. (US)

  • Alliance Organics LLP (India)

  • Horizon Specialities Ltd. (Germany)

  • Sun Food Tech Pvt. Ltd. (India)

  • San-Ei Gen F.F.I. Inc. (Japan)

  • Pharmogana GmbH (Germany)

  • Chromatech Incorporated (US)

  • Sunrise Green Food (India)

  • Proquimac (Spain)

  • Exberry (Netherlands)

  • Ajanta Chemical Industries (India


Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

306

Forecast Period

2023 - 2028

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023

$4.6 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028

$6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

5.4%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Food Colors Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Natural Colors
7.3 Synthetic
7.4 Nature-Identical

8 Food Colors Market, by Source
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Plants & Animals
8.3 Minerals & Chemicals
8.4 Microorganisms

9 Food Colors Market, by Form
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Liquid
9.3 Powder
9.4 Gel

10 Food Colors Market, by Solubility
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dyes
10.3 Lakes

11 Food Colors Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Food Products
11.3 Beverages

12 Food Colors Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

14 Company Profiles

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2aa56m

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


