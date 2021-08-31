U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Global Food Container Market By Product, By Material, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker
·8 min read

The Global Food Container Market size is expected to reach $223. 2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 6. 6% CAGR during the forecast period. With the help of food storage containers, the safety and quality of the food can be kept intact.

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Container Market By Product, By Material, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131628/?utm_source=GNW
Food Storage for the Home Containers enhances the shelf life of food, which is determined by the type of food, packing, and storage conditions, including temperature and humidity. There is now a large variety of food packaging and containers prepared from various materials available. Food storage containers are necessary for a variety of reasons. Any industrial kitchen requires food storage containers. They come in a wide range of colors and materials, as well as sizes in round, square, and rectangular designs. In wealthy countries, the household food storage container category has a long-established business.

The convenience that these containers provide in terms of carrying, packaging, and consumption have become quite significant to many consumers. As a result, manufacturers must consider various aspects such as the changing lifestyles of their customers. Shifting lifestyles patterns combined with hectic schedules among working people are expected to positively impact industry growth during the forecast period. Flexible bags, sacks, paperboard, stiff plastic containers, metal containers, and glass bottles are all used as food containers.

COVID-19 Impact

The global pandemic condition of COVID 19 has harmed people’s life. Everyone has experienced and is still facing some minor or severe financial problems and health issues. This pandemic has caused severe disruption in the world’s economy. COVID 19 has disrupted normal company’s operations due to the closure of production units. Although, it had little impact on the food container market due to increased awareness of the need for hygiene in food factories and packaged sectors, as well as increased government actions.

Moreover, COVID-19 pandemic has created the awareness about consuming healthy food products. Food containers help in preserving the food products and maintaining the quality intact. Due to the pandemic, individuals realized the importance of consuming healthy foods. Food containers play a crucial role in the lives of people to consume fresh and nutritious foods. Hence, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has a slightly positive impact on food container market.

Product Outlook

Based on Product, the market is segmented into Cans, Boxes, Bottles & Jars, Cups & Tubs, and Other Product. By acquiring maximum revenue share of the market, the bottles & jars product segment emerged as the dominating segment in the global market. In the rigid food packaging segment, bottles and jars are the most extensively used goods. Jam, honey, sauces, cheese, mayonnaise, spices, oil, spreads, syrups, processed vegetables/fruits, fish, and meat are all packaged in different types of glass and plastic jars and bottles.

Material Outlook

Based on Material, the market is segmented into Plastic, Metal, Glass and Other Materials. According to the American Chemistry Council, packaging 10 gallons of drinks requires only two pounds of plastic resins. To supply the same amount of drink, eight pounds of steel, three pounds of aluminum, and nearly forty pounds of glass are required. Plastic containers are made from a variety of plastic resins, including HDPE, LDPE, PET, PP, and polystyrene.

Regional Outlook

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would exhibit a stable growth rate. The rise in demand for packaged and convenient foods among the working population is associated with this growth. Additionally, the rising demand for canned foods in the United States, such as tinned fish and meat, is propelling market expansion in the region.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Amcor PLC, Silgan Holdings, Inc., and Berry Global Group, Inc. are the forerunners in the Food Container Market. Companies such as Altium Packaging LLC, Novolex Holdings, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amcor PLC, Berry Global Group, Inc., Silgan Holdings, Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Sonoco Products Company, Weener Plastics Group BV, and Tetra Laval International S.A.

Recent strategies deployed in Food Container Market

Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

Jun-2021: Ardagh came into partnership with Ogeu to invest in a beverage can filling line. The filling line would enable Ogeu to include 15cl slim, 33cl sleek & standard, 25cl slim, and 50cl standard, which can format to its portfolio of beverage options like non-alcoholic, sparkling, alcoholic, still, and wine-based drinks.

Mar-2021: Ardagh Group North America entered into a partnership with Bragg Live Food Products. This partnership aimed to make a glass bottle design that reflects the company’s core values of safeguarding Bragg’s legacy of making top-quality, natural products.

Dec-2020: Amcor partnered with Mars Food, an American multinational manufacturer of confectionery, pet food, and other food products. Under this partnership, Mars Food would bring the first food-safe, mono-material microwavable rice pouch to market. The exclusive packaging technology would make the pouches for Mars Food’s household brands like Ben’s Original and Seeds of Change recyclable where infrastructure prevails.

Sep-2020: Berry Global collaborated with Bhoomi, a leading Exporter, Manufacturer, and Supplier of plastic items. This collaboration aimed to introduce a 100% sugarcane-based HDPE Bottle.

Jun-2020: Ardagh Group North America formed a partnership with Stanpac. This partnership aimed to offer glass milk bottles to fulfill the surged demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Acquisition and Mergers:

May-2021: Novolex entered into an agreement to acquire Flexo Converters. This acquisition aims to expand Novolex’s portfolio and enable Duro to support customer demand via Flexo’s production capacity. Novolex has witnessed a substantial surge in demand for paper bags because of the shifting purchasing pattern of consumers.

Nov-2020: Tetra Pak acquired eBeam device development and manufacturing operations from Comet AG. This acquisition aimed to boost the development and manufacturing capabilities in Comet along with Tetra Pak’s eBeam development & application engineering for food packaging. It would also boost the company’s capability to provide sustainable and effective filling lines for customers.

Aug-2020: Sonoco took over Can Packaging, a privately owned designer and manufacturer of sustainable paper packaging and related manufacturing equipment. This acquisition aimed to offer several latest innovations that also include patented technology to manufacture a recyclable, high-performance all-paper package, which could be made round, oblong, rectangular, square, oval, or triangular. Such kind of innovations would complement the company’s global Rigid Paperboard Container franchise and add to EnviroSense sustainable packaging portfolio.

Aug-2020: Ball Corporation acquired Tubex Industria E Comercio de Embalagens Ltda., an impact extruded aluminum aerosol packaging business. Through this acquisition, Tubex would become a part of Ball’s aluminum aerosol packaging division and complement Ball’s global aluminum aerosol & slug business in Europe, the Americas, and India.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

May-2021: Berry Superfos, a business unit of Berry Global unveiled a new sustainable CombiLight pot for food producers. This latest resource-efficient food packaging solution would help in removing plastic content by 60% in comparison to similar solutions. The new CombiLight pot is designed for its usage in lightweight packs and is made by utilizing less fossil material and combines a plastic structure with coated natural fibers.

Nov-2020: Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco unveiled its new EOS line of completely curbside recyclable temperature-controlled packaging in the U.S.

Sep-2020: Amcor introduced the world’s first recyclable flexible retort pouch. This product uses Amcor’s AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable solution and has the potential to be utilized in a wide range of retort applications, through which products with a long shelf life need high-barrier, high-heat resistant packaging.

May-2020: Novolex introduced new non-fluorinated, grease-resistant wraps and clamshells. This launch of Bagcraft and Burrows Packaging consists of various products like chip bags, sandwich wraps, bakery bags, sandwich bags, deli bags, and micro-flute clamshells. These latest non-fluorinated products provide performance quality comparable to grease-resistant products developed with traditional materials.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Product

• Cans

• Boxes

• Bottles & Jars

• Cups & Tubs

• Other Product

By Material

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Other Materials

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Amcor PLC

• Berry Global Group, Inc.

• Silgan Holdings, Inc.

• Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

• Ball Corporation

• Novolex Holdings, Inc.

• Ardagh Group S.A.

• Sonoco Products Company

• Weener Plastics Group BV

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131628/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


