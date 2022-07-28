U.S. markets close in 1 hour 41 minutes

Global Food Container Market to Reach US$ 228.8 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global food container market is estimated to be valued at US$ 154.9 Billion in 2021 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo
Coherent_Market_Insights_Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Food Container Market:

Food container market is rapidly expanding due to numerous advantages of plastic container such as adaptability and flexibility. Plastic is widely used in food container market due to its lightweight properties. Furthermore, food container are protect the food from extreme hot and cold temperatures to prevent fermentation and dehydration of food.  Foods containers also extend the shelf life of food, making it suitable for consumption during travel.

Moreover, with increased demand for packaged food products, keeping the products in food containers fresh for longer time has become an important component to ensure decreased spoilage rates. According to the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture), 30% to 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is lost to spoilage every year. Extending the viable life of a product through the supply chain can be done by employing barrier films and gas flushing to mitigate oxygen and moisture transfer for protein products, or by introducing micro-perforations to augment oxygen flow and respiration of leafy vegetables and fruits. As consumers become more health conscious and environmental awareness increases, demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging products is expected to increase in the near future.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @

Key Market Takeaways:

Global food container market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030). The global demand for packaged food products is expected to fuel growth of the food container market. Furthermore, a major factor driving global food container demand is the ease with which these containers can be used to package, carry, and transport food products.

Major players operating in the global food container market include Amcor plc, Anchor Glass Container Corporation, Ball Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graham Packaging Company, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., and Printpack.

Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and Research & development (R&D) activities are key strategies adopted by players in the global food container market. For instance, in April 2021, Rubbermaid, a brand of Ball Corporation, announced the launch of EasyFindLids food storage containers with SilverShield advanced technology for antimicrobial product protection. This new variety of durable food storage containers with built-in antimicrobial properties protects the containers and lids against unwanted microbes on food storage containers.

Request for Customization @

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Food Container Market, By Product:

  • Bottles & Jars

  • Cans

  • Cups & Tubs

  • Boxes

  • Others

Global Food Container Market, By Material:

  • Plastic

  • Glass

  • Metal

  • Others

Global Food Container Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @

Find related trending report below:

Insulated Food Container Market, by Product Type (Stainless Steel, Plastics, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Online, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:
Mr. Raj Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-food-container-market-to-reach-us-228-8-billion-by-2030--coherent-market-insights-301595113.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

